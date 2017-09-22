UNDER THE CHURCH (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Supernatural Punishment le 10 novembre via Pulverised Records. L'artwork est signé Mattias Frisk (Ghost, Vanhelgd, Trap Them, etc). Voici également le tracklisting :
01. The Stygian Horror
02. Supernatural Punishment
03. Ancient Ritual
04. Staircase To Hell
05. Vitalizing Funeral
06. The Death Of Innocence
07. Crypt Of Pelvises
08. Wretched Disfigurement
09. Silence Of The Shadows
DEFENESTRATION (Death Metal) vient de signer sur Xenokorp Records. Le groupe sortira son premier EP intitulé Gutter Perdition le 19 janvier 2018. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Blinding Sublimation".
Le groupe de Metal Indus anglais THIS BURNING AGE vient d'annoncer la sortie prochaine de Salvation, dernier épisode de sa saga de quatre EP (Supplication, Devotion, Desolation) entamée en 2014. A propos du single "Conceal" le leader du gang, Friday a déclaré :
Citation : “It’s a very personal track,I was writing about the moment of clarity that can happen when you’re at your absolute lowest ebb. It’s peace after discord. Sweetness in solitude. Joy from sorrow.”
C'est demain via Rise Above Records que sortira Love From With The Dead, le nouvel album de WITH THE DEAD (Psychedelic Doom Metal). En attendant sa sortie officielle, vous pouvez le streamer en intégralité ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Isolation
02. Egyptian Tomb
03. Reincarnation Of Yesterday
04. Cocaine Phantoms
05. Watching The Ward Go By
06. Anemia
07. CV1
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
22/09/2017 14:57