»

(Lien direct) THIS BURNING AGE vient d'annoncer la sortie prochaine de Salvation, dernier épisode de sa saga de quatre EP (Supplication, Devotion, Desolation) entamée en 2014. A propos du single "Conceal" le leader du gang, Friday a déclaré :



Citation : “It’s a very personal track,I was writing about the moment of clarity that can happen when you’re at your absolute lowest ebb. It’s peace after discord. Sweetness in solitude. Joy from sorrow.”