Les news du 21 Septembre 2017
 Les news du 21 Septembre 20... (N)
Par BBB		   
The Great Discord
 The Great Discord - The Rab... (C)
Par Kedran		   
Woods of Infinity
 Woods of Infinity - Hamptjärn (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Riti Occulti
 Riti Occulti - Tetragrammaton (C)
Par Ikea		   
Exodus
 Exodus - Blood In, Blood Out (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
The Haunted
 The Haunted - The Haunted M... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Monster Magnet
 Monster Magnet - Last Patrol (C)
Par Mera		   
The Haunted
 The Haunted - Strength in N... (C)
Par Mitch		   
Black March
 Black March - Praeludium Ex... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Pure
 Pure - J'aurais dû (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 19 Septembre 2017
 Les news du 19 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Ander		   
Myrkur
 Myrkur - Mareridt (C)
Par Stockwel		   
J'ouvre le coffret ultra rare de HUMUS ! (CA TOURNE MAL !)
J'ouvre le coffret ultra ra... (D)
Par Fabulon		   
Sacred Son
 Sacred Son - Sacred Son (C)
Par Sulphur		   
Motörhead
 Motörhead - Aftershock (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 22 Septembre 2017

News
Les news du 22 Septembre 2017 THIS BURNING AGE - Wrong - Kult Mogił - With The Dead - Archspire - Defenestration
»
(Lien direct)
Le groupe de Metal Indus anglais THIS BURNING AGE vient d'annoncer la sortie prochaine de Salvation, dernier épisode de sa saga de quatre EP (Supplication, Devotion, Desolation) entamée en 2014. A propos du single "Conceal" le leader du gang, Friday a déclaré :

Citation : "It's a very personal track,I was writing about the moment of clarity that can happen when you're at your absolute lowest ebb. It's peace after discord. Sweetness in solitude. Joy from sorrow."

»
(Lien direct)
WRONG (Noise / Hardcore) vient de terminer l'enregistrement de son nouvel album. l aura pour titre Feel Great et sortira début 2018 sur Relapse Records.

»
(Lien direct)
KULT MOGIŁ (Death Metal) sortira le 29 septembre un nouveau EP intitulé Portentaque. Celui-ci sera disponible sur Pagan Records. Vous pouvez le découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous.

01. Alae Magicos
02. Non-Reconciliation
03. Potrentaque

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
C'est demain via Rise Above Records que sortira Love From With The Dead, le nouvel album de WITH THE DEAD (Psychedelic Doom Metal). En attendant sa sortie officielle, vous pouvez le streamer en intégralité ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Isolation
02. Egyptian Tomb
03. Reincarnation Of Yesterday
04. Cocaine Phantoms
05. Watching The Ward Go By
06. Anemia
07. CV1

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ARCHSPIRE (Death Technique Moderne) sort aujourd'hui via Season Of Mist Records son nouvel album intitulé Relentless Mutation. Ce dernier est intégralement disponible en streaming ci-dessous.

01. Involuntary Doppelgänger
02. Human Murmuration
03. Remote Tumour Seeker
04. Relentless Mutation
05. The Mimic Well
06. Calamus Will Animate
07. A Dark Horizontal

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEFENESTRATION (Death Metal) vient de signer sur Xenokorp Records. Le groupe sortira son premier EP intitulé Gutter Perdition le 19 janvier 2018. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Blinding Sublimation".

 Les news du
Thrasho rivax + AxGxB
22 Septembre 2017
Season of Mist recrute

