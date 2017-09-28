Ci-dessous, un extrait du prochain album de CONVERGE (Hardcore Chaotique). Il s'agit du titre "Reptilian" tiré de l'album The Dusk In Us à paraître le 3 septembre via Deathwish Inc..
01. A Single Tear
02. Eye Of The Quarrel
03. Under Duress (YouTube)
04. Arkhipov Calm
05. I Can Tell You About Pain (YouTube)
06. The Dusk In Us
07. Wildlife
08. Murk & Marro
09. Trigger
10. Broken By Light
11. Cannibals
12. Thousands Of Miles Between Us
13. Reptilian
ANNIHILATOR (Thrash) sortira son nouvel album intitulé For The Demented le 3 Novembre via Neverland Music/Silver Lining Music. Après le clip de "Twisted Lobotomy", découvrez ci-dessous un court trailer annonçant la sortie de l'album. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Twisted Lobotomy
02. One To Kill
03. For The Demented
04. Pieces Of You
05. The Demon You Know
06. Phantom Asylum
07. Altering The Alter
08. The Way
09. Dark
10. Not All There
BLUT AUS NORD (Black Metal Atmosphérique / Pagan Spirit) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Deus Salutis Meæ le 28 octobre via Debemur Morti Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Apostasis".
RITES OF DAATH (Death Metal) vient de signer sur Godz Ov War Productions pour la sortie, le 13 octobre prochain, de son premier EP intitulé Hexing Graves. Découvrez ci-dessous le tracklisting ainsi qu'un premier extrait avec le titre "Bitter Entrails Of The Earth".
01. Hexing Graves
02. Necromantic Rites Of The Underground
03. Sepulchral Phantom
04. Bitter Entrails Of The Earth
05. Most Holy Death
SHINING (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé X - Varg Utan Flock et dont la sortie est prévue pour le 5 janvier via Season Of Mist Records. Il s'agit du titre "Jag Är Din Fiende" en écoute ci-dessous. Ce titre figurera également sur un EP deux titres intitulé Fiende disponible à partir du 24 novembre prochain.
La première démo des Norvégiens de FUNERAL HARVEST (Black Metal) intitulée Bunker Ritual Rehearsal sera rééditée d'ici la fin de l'année au format cassette via Iron Bonehead Productions. En attendant le format physique, celle-ci s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous.
01. Nihil Sub Sole Novum
02. Shepherd Of Rats
03. Sacred Dagger
04. Ω
Dark Essence Records sortira le 24 novembre prochain le nouvel album de TAAKE (Black Metal) intitulé Kong Vinter. Ce dernier a été enregistré et produit par Bjornar Nilsen (Vulture Industries). Voici le tracklisting :
01. Sverdets Vei
02. Inntrenger
03. Huset I Havet
04. Havet I Huset
05. Jernhaand
06. Maanebrent
07. Fra Bjoergegrend mot Glemselen
08. On Top (De Press Cover, Vinyl Bonus Track)
Découvrez ci-dessous la toute nouvelle lyric video de KAWIR (Black Metal) pour le titre "Orestes". Ce morceau est tiré de l'album Exilasmos à paraitre le 3 novembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Voici le tracklisting :
