chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
42 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Grief
 Grief - Come to Grief (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Mountainwolf
 Mountainwolf - Absinthe Moon (C)
Par Jimmy Jazz		   
Elder
 Elder - Lore (C)
Par Jimmy Jazz		   
Carcariass
 Carcariass - E-xtinction (C)
Par MoM		   
Sa Meute
 Sa Meute - Hyperborée (C)
Par Kasteel		   
Fatherland
 Fatherland - Fatherland (C)
Par Kasteel		   
Mystic Forest
 Mystic Forest - In the End... (C)
Par Mera		   
Inferno
 Inferno - Gnosis Kardias (O... (C)
Par Kasteel		   
Archspire
 Archspire - Relentless Muta... (C)
Par human		   
Les news du 25 Septembre 2017
 Les news du 25 Septembre 20... (N)
Par tasserholf		   
Belphegor
 Belphegor - Totenritual (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Isengard
 Isengard - Vinterskugge (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Primitive Man
 Primitive Man - Caustic (C)
Par FullSail		   
Botanist
 Botanist - Collective: The ... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Black March
 Black March - Praeludium Ex... (C)
Par Kasteel		   
Woods of Infinity
 Woods of Infinity - Hamptjärn (C)
Par Kasteel		   

News »

Les news du 28 Septembre 2017

News
Les news du 28 Septembre 2017 Converge - Annihilator - Blut Aus Nord - Rites Of Daath - Shining - Riot - Funeral Harvest - Ministry - Taake - Kawir
»
(Lien direct)
Ci-dessous, un extrait du prochain album de CONVERGE (Hardcore Chaotique). Il s'agit du titre "Reptilian" tiré de l'album The Dusk In Us à paraître le 3 septembre via Deathwish Inc..

01. A Single Tear
02. Eye Of The Quarrel
03. Under Duress (YouTube)
04. Arkhipov Calm
05. I Can Tell You About Pain (YouTube)
06. The Dusk In Us
07. Wildlife
08. Murk & Marro
09. Trigger
10. Broken By Light
11. Cannibals
12. Thousands Of Miles Between Us
13. Reptilian

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ANNIHILATOR (Thrash) sortira son nouvel album intitulé For The Demented le 3 Novembre via Neverland Music/Silver Lining Music. Après le clip de "Twisted Lobotomy", découvrez ci-dessous un court trailer annonçant la sortie de l'album. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Twisted Lobotomy
02. One To Kill
03. For The Demented
04. Pieces Of You
05. The Demon You Know
06. Phantom Asylum
07. Altering The Alter
08. The Way
09. Dark
10. Not All There

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLUT AUS NORD (Black Metal Atmosphérique / Pagan Spirit) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Deus Salutis Meæ le 28 octobre via Debemur Morti Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Apostasis".

01. δημιουργός
02. Chorea Macchabeorum
03. Impius
04. γνῶσις
05. Apostasis
06. Abisme
07. Revelatio
09. Ex Tenebrae Lucis
10. Métanoïa

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RITES OF DAATH (Death Metal) vient de signer sur Godz Ov War Productions pour la sortie, le 13 octobre prochain, de son premier EP intitulé Hexing Graves. Découvrez ci-dessous le tracklisting ainsi qu'un premier extrait avec le titre "Bitter Entrails Of The Earth".

01. Hexing Graves
02. Necromantic Rites Of The Underground
03. Sepulchral Phantom
04. Bitter Entrails Of The Earth
05. Most Holy Death

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SHINING (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé X - Varg Utan Flock et dont la sortie est prévue pour le 5 janvier via Season Of Mist Records. Il s'agit du titre "Jag Är Din Fiende" en écoute ci-dessous. Ce titre figurera également sur un EP deux titres intitulé Fiende disponible à partir du 24 novembre prochain.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RIOT (Heavy/Power/Speed) vient de signer sur Nuclear Blast et prépare actuellement un successeur à l'album Unleash The Fire.

»
(Lien direct)
La première démo des Norvégiens de FUNERAL HARVEST (Black Metal) intitulée Bunker Ritual Rehearsal sera rééditée d'ici la fin de l'année au format cassette via Iron Bonehead Productions. En attendant le format physique, celle-ci s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous.

01. Nihil Sub Sole Novum
02. Shepherd Of Rats
03. Sacred Dagger
04. Ω

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MINISTRY (Metal Industriel) vient de signer sur nuclear Blast. La sortie de son nouvel album intitulé AmeriKKKant est prévue pour le premier quart 2018.

»
(Lien direct)
Dark Essence Records sortira le 24 novembre prochain le nouvel album de TAAKE (Black Metal) intitulé Kong Vinter. Ce dernier a été enregistré et produit par Bjornar Nilsen (Vulture Industries). Voici le tracklisting :

01. Sverdets Vei
02. Inntrenger
03. Huset I Havet
04. Havet I Huset
05. Jernhaand
06. Maanebrent
07. Fra Bjoergegrend mot Glemselen
08. On Top (De Press Cover, Vinyl Bonus Track)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous la toute nouvelle lyric video de KAWIR (Black Metal) pour le titre "Orestes". Ce morceau est tiré de l'album Exilasmos à paraitre le 3 novembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Lykaon
02. Oedipus
03. Tantalus
04. Thyestia Deipna
05. Agamemnon
06. Orestes

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
28 Septembre 2017
Season of Mist recrute

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Annihilator
 Annihilator
Thrash metal - 1984 - Canada		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord
Black Metal Atmosphérique / Pagan Spirit - 1994 - France		   
Converge
 Converge
Hardcore Chaotique - Etats-Unis		   
Kawir
 Kawir
Black Metal Grec - 1993 - Grèce		   
Ministry
 Ministry
Metal indus - 1981 - Etats-Unis		   
Riot
 Riot
Heavy/Power/Speed - 1975 - Etats-Unis		   
Shining
 Shining
Black Metal varié - 1996 - Suède		   
Taake
 Taake
Black Metal - 1995 - Norvège		   
Andhera
Liminality (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mountainwolf
Absinthe Moon
Lire la chronique
Wheelfall
The Atrocity Reports
Lire la chronique
Sa Meute
Hyperborée
Lire la chronique
Pizza Tramp
Blowing Chunks
Lire la chronique
Sanguine Eagle
Individuation (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Primitive Man
Caustic
Lire la chronique
Cradle Of Filth
Cryptoriana (The Seductiven...
Lire la chronique
Implore
Subjugate
Lire la chronique
Belphegor
Totenritual
Lire la chronique
Act Of Defiance
Old Scars, New Wounds
Lire la chronique
MORTUARY : Metal Extrême Lorrain depuis 1988
Lire l'interview
Woods of Infinity
Hamptjärn
Lire la chronique
Black March pour l'album "Praeludium Exterminii"
Lire l'interview
The Haunted
Strength in Numbers
Lire la chronique
Sacred Son
Sacred Son
Lire la chronique
Pure
J'aurais dû
Lire la chronique
Motörhead
Aftershock
Lire la chronique
J'ouvre le coffret ultra rare de HUMUS ! (CA TOURNE MAL !)
Lire le podcast
Mindkult
Lucifer's Dream
Lire la chronique
Prophets of Rage
Prophets of rage
Lire la chronique
Cult of Erinyes
Tiberivs
Lire la chronique
Archspire
Relentless Mutation
Lire la chronique
Ecclesia
Witchfinding Metal of Doom ...
Lire la chronique
Fear Factory
Genexus
Lire la chronique
Assacrentis
Colossal Destruction
Lire la chronique
Unida
Coping With The Urban Coyote
Lire la chronique
Myrkur
Mareridt
Lire la chronique
Wall Of Lies
Fistful Of Lies (EP)
Lire la chronique
All Out War
Give Us Extinction
Lire la chronique