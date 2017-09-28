»

(Lien direct) CONVERGE (Hardcore Chaotique). Il s'agit du titre "Reptilian" tiré de l'album The Dusk In Us à paraître le 3 septembre via Deathwish Inc..



01. A Single Tear

02. Eye Of The Quarrel

03. Under Duress (YouTube)

04. Arkhipov Calm

05. I Can Tell You About Pain (YouTube)

06. The Dusk In Us

07. Wildlife

08. Murk & Marro

09. Trigger

10. Broken By Light

11. Cannibals

12. Thousands Of Miles Between Us

13. Reptilian



