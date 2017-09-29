chargement...

Archspire
 Archspire - Relentless Muta... (C)
Par MoM		   
Belphegor
 Belphegor - Totenritual (C)
Par Chris		   
Implore
 Implore - Subjugate (C)
Par Chris		   
Asagraum
 Asagraum - Potestas Magicum... (C)
Par Sulphur		   
Machine Head
 Machine Head - Bloodstone &... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Slave One
 Slave One - An Abstract And... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 29 Septembre 2017

News
Les news du 29 Septembre 2017 Electric Wizard - Unmask - Sorcerer - Vassafor - Ritual Necromancy - Unsane - Hexecutor - Primitive Man - Runespell
»
(Lien direct)
ELECTRIC WIZARD (Doom/Stoner) vient de dévoiler un clip du morceau "See You In Hell" tiré de leur nouvel album Wizard Bloody Wizard prévu pour le 10 novembre prochain via Witchfinder Records / Spinefarm Records. Celui-ci se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
UNMASK (Metal Alternatif un peu gothique) vient de publier une nouvelle vidéo pour le single "Memento". Il fait pendant au single "Flowing", publié en juin dernier. Les deux morceaux figurent dans le prochain album des Romains, One Day Closer annoncé pour novembre prochain.

Unmask a écrit : Memento has an unpredictable and dreamy sound and very intimate atmospheres, it's a song that bares our soul. We carry ourselves into a dimension where there's only us and the sounds we produce, music becomes a refuge and at the same time an instrument through which talk, shout and give birth to thoughts and emotions that we otherwise would not be able to express, feelings repressed or even ignored.

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SORCERER (Epic Doom) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Crowning Of The Fire King le 20 octobre sur Metal Blade Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le "lyric video" de "Ship Of Doom".

01. Sirens
02. Ship Of Doom
03. Abandoned By The Gods
04. The Devils Incubus
05. Nattvaka
06. Crimson Cross
07. The Crowning Of The Fire King
08. Unbearable Sorrow

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous un nouveau morceau de VASSAFOR (Death/Black Metal) intitulé "Illumination Of The Sinister". Ce dernier est tiré de l'album Malediction à paraître le 13 octobre via Debemur Morti Productions.

01. Devourer Of A Thousand Worlds
02. Emergence (Of An Unconquerable One) (Bandcamp)
03. Elegy Of The Accurser
04. Black Winds Victoryant
05. Illumination Of The Sinister

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RITUAL NECROMANCY (Death Metal) a dévoilé via la vidéo ci-dessous un deuxième extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Command The Sigil". Disinterred Horror sortira début 2018 sur Dark Descent Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
C'est aujourd'hui via Southern Lord Records que sort Sterilize, nouvel album des New-Yorkais d'UNSANE (Noise / Hardcore). Celui-ci est disponible intégralement en streaming ci-dessous.

01. Factory
02. The Grind
03. Aberration
04. No Reprieve
05. Lung
06. Inclusion
07. Distance
08. A Slow Reaction
09. We’re Fucked
10. Avail

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Près d'un an après sa première parution, le premier album des Bretons d'HEXECUTOR (Thrash) intitulé Poison, Lust & Damnation sera finalement disponible en vinyle grâce au label Dying Victims Productions. 500 exemplaires seront pressés dont 100 de couleur bleue avec en bonus patch et sticker (en plus d'un poster disponible également sur le pressage noir). Les pré-commandes se feront directement sur le site de Dying Victions Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PRIMITIVE MAN (Sludge / Doom / Grind / Noise) a posté son tout nouveau clip pour le titre "Victim". Réalisé par Neil Barrett et Marcos Morales, celui-ci est clairement NSFW. Le morceau est tiré de l'album Caustic à paraître le 6 octobre sur Relapse Records.

01. My Will
02. Victim
03. Caustic
04. Commerce
05. Tepid
06. Ash
07. Sterility
08. Sugar Hole
09. The Weight
10. Disfigured
11. Inevitable
12. Absolutes

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album de RUNESPELL (Black Metal) intitulé Unhallowed Blood Oath est disponible intégralement en streaming ci-dessous. Ce dernier sort aujourd'hui via Iron Bonehead Productions. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Oblivion Winds
02. Bloodlust & Vengeance
03. As Old Gates Unfurl...
04. Heaven In Blood
05. White Death's Wings
06. All Thrones Perish
07. And Wolves Guide Me Home

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + rivax + AxGxB
29 Septembre 2017
