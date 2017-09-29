»

(Lien direct) UNMASK (Metal Alternatif un peu gothique) vient de publier une nouvelle vidéo pour le single "Memento". Il fait pendant au single "Flowing", publié en juin dernier. Les deux morceaux figurent dans le prochain album des Romains, One Day Closer annoncé pour novembre prochain.



Unmask a écrit : Memento has an unpredictable and dreamy sound and very intimate atmospheres, it's a song that bares our soul. We carry ourselves into a dimension where there's only us and the sounds we produce, music becomes a refuge and at the same time an instrument through which talk, shout and give birth to thoughts and emotions that we otherwise would not be able to express, feelings repressed or even ignored.



