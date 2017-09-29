GRAVITY (Metal Moderne) fêtera la release-party de son nouvel album Noir qui sortira le 6 octobre prochain chez Apathia Records, en compagnie de BLAZING WAR MACHINE et ELEST le vendredi 13 octobre à l'Antirouille de Montpellier. Plus d'informations via les liens suivants :
ELECTRIC WIZARD (Doom/Stoner) vient de dévoiler un clip du morceau "See You In Hell" tiré de leur nouvel album Wizard Bloody Wizard prévu pour le 10 novembre prochain via Witchfinder Records / Spinefarm Records. Celui-ci se découvre ci-dessous :
UNMASK (Metal Alternatif un peu gothique) vient de publier une nouvelle vidéo pour le single "Memento". Il fait pendant au single "Flowing", publié en juin dernier. Les deux morceaux figurent dans le prochain album des Romains, One Day Closer annoncé pour novembre prochain.
Unmask a écrit : Memento has an unpredictable and dreamy sound and very intimate atmospheres, it's a song that bares our soul. We carry ourselves into a dimension where there's only us and the sounds we produce, music becomes a refuge and at the same time an instrument through which talk, shout and give birth to thoughts and emotions that we otherwise would not be able to express, feelings repressed or even ignored.
SORCERER (Epic Doom) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Crowning Of The Fire King le 20 octobre sur Metal Blade Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le "lyric video" de "Ship Of Doom".
01. Sirens
02. Ship Of Doom
03. Abandoned By The Gods
04. The Devils Incubus
05. Nattvaka
06. Crimson Cross
07. The Crowning Of The Fire King
08. Unbearable Sorrow
Découvrez ci-dessous un nouveau morceau de VASSAFOR (Death/Black Metal) intitulé "Illumination Of The Sinister". Ce dernier est tiré de l'album Malediction à paraître le 13 octobre via Debemur Morti Productions.
01. Devourer Of A Thousand Worlds
02. Emergence (Of An Unconquerable One) (Bandcamp)
03. Elegy Of The Accurser
04. Black Winds Victoryant
05. Illumination Of The Sinister
RITUAL NECROMANCY (Death Metal) a dévoilé via la vidéo ci-dessous un deuxième extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Command The Sigil". Disinterred Horror sortira début 2018 sur Dark Descent Records.
Près d'un an après sa première parution, le premier album des Bretons d'HEXECUTOR (Thrash) intitulé Poison, Lust & Damnation sera finalement disponible en vinyle grâce au label Dying Victims Productions. 500 exemplaires seront pressés dont 100 de couleur bleue avec en bonus patch et sticker (en plus d'un poster disponible également sur le pressage noir). Les pré-commandes se feront directement sur le site de Dying Victions Productions.
PRIMITIVE MAN (Sludge / Doom / Grind / Noise) a posté son tout nouveau clip pour le titre "Victim". Réalisé par Neil Barrett et Marcos Morales, celui-ci est clairement NSFW. Le morceau est tiré de l'album Caustic à paraître le 6 octobre sur Relapse Records.
01. My Will
02. Victim
03. Caustic
04. Commerce
05. Tepid
06. Ash
07. Sterility
08. Sugar Hole
09. The Weight
10. Disfigured
11. Inevitable
12. Absolutes
Le premier album de RUNESPELL (Black Metal) intitulé Unhallowed Blood Oath est disponible intégralement en streaming ci-dessous. Ce dernier sort aujourd'hui via Iron Bonehead Productions. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Oblivion Winds
02. Bloodlust & Vengeance
03. As Old Gates Unfurl...
04. Heaven In Blood
05. White Death's Wings
06. All Thrones Perish
07. And Wolves Guide Me Home
