chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
70 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Soupir Astral
 Soupir Astral - L'Eternelle... (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 2 Octobre 2017
 Les news du 2 Octobre 2017 ... (N)
Par RBD		   
Demonic Oath
 Demonic Oath - Crypt Of Mou... (C)
Par Kasteel		   
Helpless
 Helpless - Debt (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Cradle Of Filth
 Cradle Of Filth - Cryptoria... (C)
Par seb niggurath		   
Wolves In The Throne Room
 Wolves In The Throne Room -... (C)
Par seb niggurath		   
The Devin Townsend Band / Devin Townsend
 The Devin Townsend Band / D... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les news du 1 Octobre 2017
 Les news du 1 Octobre 2017 ... (N)
Par Kedran		   
First Fragment
 First Fragment - Dasein (C)
Par Mitch		   
Archspire
 Archspire - Relentless Muta... (C)
Par Ander		   
Syn Ze Șase Tri
 Syn Ze Șase Tri - Zăul moș (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair - (A Lament... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Pure
 Pure - J'aurais dû (C)
Par Sunn0))		   

News »

Les news du 2 Octobre 2017

News
Les news du 2 Octobre 2017 Asphyx - Affliction Gate - Nox Irae - Necrovorous - Gravity
»
(Lien direct)
En attendant la sortie d’un nouveau méfait ASPHYX (Death metal) va rééditer le 17 novembre son premier album The Rack sorti en 1991 qui sera agrémenté d’un cd bonus où la setlist de celui-ci sera reprise par différentes formations actuelles. Tous les détails se trouvent ci-dessous :

1. The Quest Of Absurdity (Dan Swanö)
2. Vermin (GRAVE)
3. Diabolical Existence (DESASTER)
4. Evocation (SKELETAL REMAINS)
5. Wasteland Of Terror (COFFINS)
6. The Sickening Dwell (DESERTED FEAR)
7. Ode To A Nameless Grave (HOODED MENACE)
8. Pages In Blood (ENTRAILS)
9. The Rack (PURGATORY)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Grief, membre de Nox Irae (Death Metal) et de AFFLICTION GATE (guitare) (Death Metal), vient d'annoncer - via un communiqué publié sur la page facebook de la dernière formation citée - la fin prochaine de ses activités dans ses deux groupes ainsi que la fin de AFFLICTION GATE :

AFFLICTION GATE a écrit : As said on my private FB profile, I have decided to stop my actvities with AFFLICTION GATE and soon with NOX IRAE as well. Still, the mix of the album of NOX IRAE is almost completed and I still plan to record the last 3 songs ever of AFFLICTION GATE which be released during 2018 on tape or vinyl format so basically 10 years after our debut EP "severance...". Reasons for stoppig the bands are lack of motivation, the will to turn this page, endless line up issues, professional or family priorities and the fact that we can't work as a real band on a regular basis. We almost never practice nor compose anymore together and it has become boring to see that the band doesn't keep going on as it should be. This is not a new situation : it's this way for 2 years now. Obviously no gig will be played anymore as well. Thanks to all people who have supported us during all these years. We hope you will enjoy our last release ever when it's out.
All the best to all of you. Cheers.
Grief, on behalf of AFFLICTION GATE.

RIP !

»
(Lien direct)
NECROVOROUS (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son nouvel album Plains Of Decay sorti ce vendredi via Dark Descent. L'ensemble s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVITY (Metal Moderne) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album Noir qui sortira ce vendredi via Apathia Records. Celui-ci se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
2 Octobre 2017
Season of Mist recrute

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

RBD citer
RBD
02/10/2017 15:20
Oui, c'est frustrant pour Affliction Gate qui était un très bon groupe qui n'a pu profiter du retour en grâce du style qu'il pratiquait. J'ai eu la chance de les voir il y a quelques années, au moins.
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
02/10/2017 13:04
Dégouté pour AFFLICTION GATE mais c'était dans l'air depuis un moment effectivement. Une grande perte pour le Death Français et un groupe qui n'a pas eu la carrière qu'il était en droit d'avoir ! Bonne continuation aux gars en tout cas !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Persecutory
 Persecutory
Towards The Ultimate Extinction
2017 - Godz Ov War Productions		   
The Texas Chainsaw Dust Lovers
 The Texas Chainsaw Dust Lovers
Film Noir
2017 - Autoproduction		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Affliction Gate
 Affliction Gate
Death Metal - 2006 - France		   
Asphyx
 Asphyx
Death metal - 1987 - Pays-Bas		   
Gravity
 Gravity
2009 - France		   
Necrovorous
 Necrovorous
Death Metal - 2005 - Grèce		   
The Texas Chainsaw Dust Lovers
Film Noir
Lire la chronique
Persecutory
Towards The Ultimate Extinc...
Lire la chronique
Bloodclot
Up In Arms
Lire la chronique
The Devin Townsend Band / Devin Townsend
Accelerated Evolution
Lire la chronique
Helpless
Debt
Lire la chronique
Attomica
Attomica
Lire la chronique
Wolves In The Throne Room
Thrice Woven
Lire la chronique
Syn Ze Șase Tri
Zăul moș
Lire la chronique
In Human Form
Opening of the Eye by the D...
Lire la chronique
Highrider
Roll For Initiative
Lire la chronique
Devastation
Signs Of Life
Lire la chronique
Asagraum
Potestas Magicum Diaboli
Lire la chronique
Sphæra
C8H11NO2 (EP)
Lire la chronique
Andhera
Liminality (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mountainwolf
Absinthe Moon
Lire la chronique
Wheelfall
The Atrocity Reports
Lire la chronique
Sa Meute
Hyperborée
Lire la chronique
Pizza Tramp
Blowing Chunks
Lire la chronique
Sanguine Eagle
Individuation (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Primitive Man
Caustic
Lire la chronique
Cradle Of Filth
Cryptoriana (The Seductiven...
Lire la chronique
Implore
Subjugate
Lire la chronique
Belphegor
Totenritual
Lire la chronique
Act Of Defiance
Old Scars, New Wounds
Lire la chronique
MORTUARY : Metal Extrême Lorrain depuis 1988
Lire l'interview
Woods of Infinity
Hamptjärn
Lire la chronique
Black March pour l'album "Praeludium Exterminii"
Lire l'interview
The Haunted
Strength in Numbers
Lire la chronique
Sacred Son
Sacred Son
Lire la chronique
Pure
J'aurais dû
Lire la chronique