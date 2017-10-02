»

(Lien direct) Nox Irae (Death Metal) et de AFFLICTION GATE (guitare) (Death Metal), vient d'annoncer - via un communiqué publié sur la page facebook de la dernière formation citée - la fin prochaine de ses activités dans ses deux groupes ainsi que la fin de AFFLICTION GATE :



AFFLICTION GATE a écrit : As said on my private FB profile, I have decided to stop my actvities with AFFLICTION GATE and soon with NOX IRAE as well. Still, the mix of the album of NOX IRAE is almost completed and I still plan to record the last 3 songs ever of AFFLICTION GATE which be released during 2018 on tape or vinyl format so basically 10 years after our debut EP "severance...". Reasons for stoppig the bands are lack of motivation, the will to turn this page, endless line up issues, professional or family priorities and the fact that we can't work as a real band on a regular basis. We almost never practice nor compose anymore together and it has become boring to see that the band doesn't keep going on as it should be. This is not a new situation : it's this way for 2 years now. Obviously no gig will be played anymore as well. Thanks to all people who have supported us during all these years. We hope you will enjoy our last release ever when it's out.

All the best to all of you. Cheers.

Grief, on behalf of AFFLICTION GATE.



RIP !