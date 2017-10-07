Le premier album des Brésiliens de NECROMANTE (Black Metal) intitulé The Magickal Presence Of Occult Forces est sorti hier sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous.
01. In The Wings Of The Dark Mother (Part 1)
02. Secret Eye
03. Nekrokosmick Pentagram
04. Occult Cult
05. Sirius 6
06. A'arab Zaraq
07. Initiation
08. Prelude To Movement...
09. Baphomet Movement
10. Enuma Elish
NARCOTIC WASTELAND (Death Metal), groupe dans lequel on retrouve Dallas Toler-Wade (ex-Nile), sortira son deuxième album intitulé Delirium Tremens le 13 octobre via Megaforce Records/MRI. Après avoir dévoilé cet été un premier extrait avec le titre "Faces Of Meth", découvrez aujourd'hui une vidéo "playthrough" de ce même morceau.
01. Introspective Nightmares
02. Faces Of Meth (streaming)
03. Return To The Underground
04. We Agnostics
05. In Memoriam (Intro)
06. Bleed And Swell
07. Delirium Tremens
08. Self Immolation
09. Life Revolted
10. You Will Die Alone
11. Husk
12. Pharma Culture
Le premier album de MEYHNACH (Black Metal) sortira le 24 novembre sur Osmose Productions. Celui-ci aura pour titre Non Omnis Moriar. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "In My Nightmares Circus". Voici le tracklisting :
01. Alcohonaut Diary
02. Tarred Orchid
03. Psy Low
04. In My Nightmares Circus
05. The Gutters Underneath
06. Cenobites
07. On the Eternal Sea
08. Nocturnal Caravan
09. Moonshine Beam
10. Non Omnis Moriar
AKERCOCKE (Original progressive Death/Black) vient de publier le clip de "One Chapter Ends For Another To Begin". Ce titre est tiré de l'album Renaissance In Extremis paru cet été sur Peaceville Records.
Le nouvel album des Espagnols d'HAEMORRHAGE (Gore Grind) s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous. Intitulé We Are The Gore, celui-ci est paru hier sur Relapse Records.
01. Nauseating Employments
02. Gore Gourmet
03. We Are The Gore
04. Transporting Cadavers
05. Bathed In Bile
06. The Cremator's Song
07. Medical Maniacs
08. Forensick Squad
09. Gynecrologist
10. Miss Phlebotomy
11. C.S.C. (Crime Scene Cleaners)
12. Prosector's Revenge
13. Organ Trader
14. Intravenous Molestation Of The Obstructionist Arteries (O-Pus Vii)
15. Artifacts Of The Autopsy (Bonus Track)
IRON SLAUGHT (Heavy Metal) et TENTATION (Heavy Metal) sortiront début 2018 un split intitulé 665 - Les Hordes Metalliques. Limité à 500 exemplaires, celui-ci sera disponible via Impious Desecration Records. L'artwork est signé Mario Lopez. Voici le tracklisting :
TENTATION :
01. Souviens-toi
02. Juge sanglant
03. Illusion
04. Les anges de Balthazar (reprise de Ponce Pilate)
IRON SLAUGHT :
05. Arrival Of Knights (prelude)
06. Code Of Steel
07. Bigorra
08. Screams From The Grave (reprise d'Abattoir)
