(Lien direct) NARCOTIC WASTELAND (Death Metal), groupe dans lequel on retrouve Dallas Toler-Wade (ex-Nile), sortira son deuxième album intitulé Delirium Tremens le 13 octobre via Megaforce Records/MRI. Après avoir dévoilé cet été un premier extrait avec le titre "Faces Of Meth", découvrez aujourd'hui une vidéo "playthrough" de ce même morceau.



01. Introspective Nightmares

02. Faces Of Meth (streaming)

03. Return To The Underground

04. We Agnostics

05. In Memoriam (Intro)

06. Bleed And Swell

07. Delirium Tremens

08. Self Immolation

09. Life Revolted

10. You Will Die Alone

11. Husk

12. Pharma Culture