News »

Les news du 10 Octobre 2017

News
Les news du 10 Octobre 2017 Atavisma - Cruentator - Hideous Rebirth
»
(Lien direct)
Après une sortie en cd et vinyl ATAVISMA (Death / Doom) va éditer en cassette son EP On The Ruins Of A Fallen Empire via Flesh Vessel. Pour rappel un extrait est disponible sur le lien suivant :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CRUENTATOR (Thrash) vient de dévoiler le premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Ain't War Hell?. Celui-ci sortira le 10 janvier 2018 via Xtreem Music Records. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Merciless Extermination".

01. Evil is Prowling Around
02. Tyrants Of The Wasteland
03. Barbaric Assault
04. Merciless Extermination
05. The Nightstalker
06. Marching Into A Minefield
07. The Shining Hate
08. Cluster Terror

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album des Californiens d'HIDEOUS REBIRTH (Brutal Death Metal) s'intitule La Fosa Comun et sortira le 27 octobre sur Gore House Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Haunting Carnal Illusions".

01. Orgy Of Souls
02. Obscured In Blood
03. Haunting Carnal Illusions
04. Ab Insidiis Diaboli
05. Desecration Seance
06. Incandescent
07. Condemned To Silence
08. Flames Of Passage
09. Pervasion Of Impurity
10. A Shadowing Menace
11. La Fosa Comun
12. Ominous Transcendence

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
10 Octobre 2017
