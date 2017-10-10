»

(Lien direct) CRUENTATOR (Thrash) vient de dévoiler le premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Ain't War Hell?. Celui-ci sortira le 10 janvier 2018 via Xtreem Music Records. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Merciless Extermination".



01. Evil is Prowling Around

02. Tyrants Of The Wasteland

03. Barbaric Assault

04. Merciless Extermination

05. The Nightstalker

06. Marching Into A Minefield

07. The Shining Hate

08. Cluster Terror



