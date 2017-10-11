chargement...

Soundgarden
 Soundgarden - Badmotorfinger (C)
Der Weg einer Freiheit + Regarde Les Hommes Tomber
 Der Weg einer Freiheit + Re... (R)
Dragged Into Sunlight
 Dragged Into Sunlight - Hat... (C)
Cradle Of Filth
 Cradle Of Filth - Cryptoria... (C)
Asagraum
 Asagraum - Potestas Magicum... (C)
Inferno
 Inferno - Gnosis Kardias (O... (C)
Botanist
 Botanist - Collective: The ... (C)
Origin
 Origin - Antithesis (C)
Anaal Nathrakh
 Anaal Nathrakh - Desideratum (C)
Marduk
 Marduk - Those Of The Unlight (C)
Temple of Void
 Temple of Void - Lords of D... (C)
Les news du 11 Octobre 2017

News
Les news du 11 Octobre 2017 Summoning - Devilpriest - Throane - Gravity - Taphos - Fleshgod Apocalypse - Forgotten Tomb
Le nouvel album de SUMMONING (Black Metal atmosphérique et épique) intitulé With Doom We Come sortira le 5 janvier sur Napalm Records. Les pré-commandes sont dorénavant disponibles en cliquant ici. Découvrez également un court teaser visible ci-dessous.

01. Tar-Calion
02. Silvertine
03. Carcharoth
04. Herumor
05. Barrow-downs
06. Night Fell Behind
07. Mirklands
08. With Doom I Come

DEVILPRIEST (Death/Black Metal) sortira son premier album, intitulé Devil Inspired Chants, le 10 novembre prochain via Pagan Records (CD, vinyle et digital). Le titre "Awaken in the Presence of Satan” est à découvrir sur SoundCloud. Voici la tracklist :

1. Withstand The Holy Ghost
2. Maelstorm Of Frenetic Catharsis
3. We Swear
4. Sacred Orgy
5. Awaken In The Presence Of Satan
6. Into The Murky Distance
7. Upon The Blasting Winds
8. Baptised In Excrement



THROANE (Black Metal Industriel/Post-Hardcore/Dark Ambient) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album Plus Une Main À Mordre qui sortira le 20 octobre via Debemur Morti. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ci-dessous :

GRAVITY (Metal Moderne) fêtera la release-party de son nouvel album Noir sorti vendredi dernier chez Apathia Records, en compagnie de BLAZING WAR MACHINE et ELEST ce vendredi à l'Antirouille de Montpellier. Plus d'informations via les liens suivants :

https://www.facebook.com/Gravitymetal/
TAPHOS (Death Metal) vient de terminer l'enregistrement de son premier album à paraître prochainement via Blood Harvest Records. A suivre...

FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE (Symphonic/Technical Death Metal) vient d'annoncer le départ de son chanteur Tommaso Riccardi dans un long communiqué disponible ci-dessous :

"Hello friends,

There's no easy way to say this, so we'll go straight to the point: about a couple of months ago, our singer Tommaso left the band for personal reasons. Our separation wasn't painless, but everybody thought this was the best solution.

Therefore we sat down and tried to figure out all possible scenarios for a band that suddenly loses its frontman. The will to go on and continue this journey was stronger than everything else.

Since the message of Fleshgod Apocalypse goes beyond music itself, we couldn't let someone who wasn't there since the beginning be its spokesman.

So the only way to go on was to take a look back at our roots: we decided that Francesco Paoli, our drummer, songwriter, founder and first frontman of the band, was the natural choice for this delicate and also challenging position.

Our mastermind has finally taken back his originary role as lead vocalist and guitarist.

From now on, besides our precious soprano singer Veronica Bordacchini, we'll have the honour to share the stage with the Italian metal legend David Folchitto (Stormlord, Prophilax) on drums together with the phenomenal Fabio Bartoletti (Deceptionist) on lead guitar.

Fleshgod Apocalypse are more focused and determined than ever.

Expect new epic live experiences and, most likely, the darkest and heaviest Fleshgod Apocalypse album that we've ever written.

We can't wait to start this new, exciting chapter of our career.

Our friends in South America will be the first ones to witness the new course of the band, with Francesco as our frontman.

FORGOTTEN TOMB (Black Doom Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album We Owe You Nothing qui sortira le 27 octobre via Agonia Records. "Second Chances" s'écoute ci-dessous :

