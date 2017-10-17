»

(Lien direct) ANIMA DAMNATA (Black/Death Metal) sortiront leur nouvel album intitulé Nefarious Seed Grows To Bring Forth Supremacy Oof the Beast le 1er novembre via Godz Ov War Productions et Malignant Voices Records. Deux extraits sont dès à présent disponibles ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :



01. The Promethean Blood

02. Praise The Fall Of God

03. Uprising Lucifer

04. Through Abomination 'Till Ecstasy

05. I Hail His Name

06. Your Life Is Cursed

07. Numinous Ascension Into A Black Hole

08. His Light Shines Upon Me

09. Blend Into Satan

10. Void Of The Abyss



<a href="http://animadamnata.bandcamp.com/album/nefarious-seed-grows-to-bring-forth-supremacy-of-the-beast">Nefarious Seed Grows to Bring Forth Supremacy of the Beast by Anima Damnata</a>