Les Polonais d'ANIMA DAMNATA (Black/Death Metal) sortiront leur nouvel album intitulé Nefarious Seed Grows To Bring Forth Supremacy Oof the Beast le 1er novembre via Godz Ov War Productions et Malignant Voices Records. Deux extraits sont dès à présent disponibles ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :
01. The Promethean Blood
02. Praise The Fall Of God
03. Uprising Lucifer
04. Through Abomination 'Till Ecstasy
05. I Hail His Name
06. Your Life Is Cursed
07. Numinous Ascension Into A Black Hole
08. His Light Shines Upon Me
09. Blend Into Satan
10. Void Of The Abyss
Le premier album d'ANTIGONE'S FATE (Black Metal Atmosphérique) intitulé Insomnia sortira fin janvier sur Northern Silence Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "In endlosen Eiswüsten...".
Après avoir confirmé la participation de SEPTICFLESH (Death Metal Orchestral) et INQUISITION (Black Metal) à sa soirée du 13 janvier 2018 au théâtre municipal de Denain (59), le festival In Theatrum Denonium vient d'annoncer que FURIA (Free Black Metal) viendrait se rajouter à l'affiche.
Toutes les informations complémentaires se consultent sur le site web de l'événement : ici.
Par human
Par dantefever
Par MoM
Par gulo gulo
Par Lyderic
Par Kasteel
Par gulo gulo
Par dantefever
Par AxGxB