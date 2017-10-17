»

(Lien direct) CODE (Post-rock) sortira un EP le 3 novembre prochain intitulé Under the Subgleam via Apocalyptic Witchcraft Recordings. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait sont déjà disponibles ci-dessous :



1. - Toll

2. - Plot Of Skinned Heavens

3. - Pollution Vigil

4. - Cave Soul







