Le premier album d'ANTIGONE'S FATE (Black Metal Atmosphérique) intitulé Insomnia sortira fin janvier sur Northern Silence Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "In endlosen Eiswüsten...".
Après avoir confirmé la participation de SEPTICFLESH (Death Metal Orchestral) et INQUISITION (Black Metal) à sa soirée du 13 janvier 2018 au théâtre municipal de Denain (59), le festival In Theatrum Denonium vient d'annoncer que FURIA (Free Black Metal) viendrait se rajouter à l'affiche.
Toutes les informations complémentaires se consultent sur le site web de l'événement : ici.
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par Lyderic
Par MoM
Par Kasteel
Par gulo gulo
Par dantefever
Par AxGxB
Par dantefever
Par gulo gulo
Par Jean-Clint
Par Lyderic
Par Krokodil
Par Mera