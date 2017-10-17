chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
50 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 16 Octobre 2017
 Les news du 16 Octobre 2017... (N)
Par gulo gulo		   
Arkhon Infaustus
 Arkhon Infaustus - Passing ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Diapsiquir
 Diapsiquir - 180° (C)
Par Lyderic		   
Ripping Corpse
 Ripping Corpse - Dreaming W... (C)
Par MoM		   
Tetragrammacide
 Tetragrammacide - Primal In... (C)
Par Kasteel		   
With The Dead
 With The Dead - Love from w... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Incantation
 Incantation - Primordial Do... (C)
Par dantefever		   
Ritual Knife
 Ritual Knife - Hate Invocation (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Christicide
 Christicide - Upheaval Of T... (C)
Par dantefever		   
Dark Habits
 Dark Habits - Cave Painting... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Testament
 Testament - Practice What Y... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dødheimsgard (DHG)
 Dødheimsgard (DHG) - 666 In... (C)
Par Lyderic		   
Tomb Mold
 Tomb Mold - Primordial Mali... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Primordial
 Primordial - To The Nameles... (C)
Par Mera		   

News »

Les news du 17 Octobre 2017

News
Les news du 17 Octobre 2017 Antigone's Fate - Septicflesh - Inquisition - Furia - Code - Devangelic - Arkona - Metal Bla Bla
»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album d'ANTIGONE'S FATE (Black Metal Atmosphérique) intitulé Insomnia sortira fin janvier sur Northern Silence Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "In endlosen Eiswüsten...".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Après avoir confirmé la participation de SEPTICFLESH (Death Metal Orchestral) et INQUISITION (Black Metal) à sa soirée du 13 janvier 2018 au théâtre municipal de Denain (59), le festival In Theatrum Denonium vient d'annoncer que FURIA (Free Black Metal) viendrait se rajouter à l'affiche.

Toutes les informations complémentaires se consultent sur le site web de l'événement : ici.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CODE (Post-rock) sortira un EP le 3 novembre prochain intitulé Under the Subgleam via Apocalyptic Witchcraft Recordings. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait sont déjà disponibles ci-dessous :

1. - Toll
2. - Plot Of Skinned Heavens
3. - Pollution Vigil
4. - Cave Soul



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEVANGELIC (Brutal Death Metal) vient de mettre un troisième extrait de son album Phlegethon qui sortira le 27 octobre via Comatose. "Manifestation Of Agony" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ARKONA (Folk Metal) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son nouvel album Khram pour le 19 janvier prochain via Napalm Records. En attendant du son, le tracklisting est déjà disponible ci-dessous :

1. Mantra (Intro)
2. Shtorm
3. Tseluya Zhizn'
4. Rebionok Bez Imeni
5. Khram
6. V Pogonie Za Beloj Ten'Yu
7. V ladonyah Bogov
8. Volchitsa
9. Mantra (Outro)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
L'épisode d'octobre du podcast METAL BLA BLA est consacré au Speed Metal Mélodique. Toutes les infos, liens et bibliographie sont disponibles sur le site web de l'émission : ici.

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + rivax
17 Octobre 2017
Season of Mist recrute

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Gravity
 Gravity
Noir
2017 - Apathia Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Arkona
 Arkona
Folk Metal - 2002 - Russie		   
Code
 Code
Post-rock - 2002 - Royaume-Uni		   
Devangelic
 Devangelic
2012 - Italie		   
Furia
 Furia
Free Black Metal - 2003 - Pologne		   
Inquisition
 Inquisition
Black metal - 1989 - Colombie		   
Septicflesh
 Septicflesh
Death Metal Orchestral - 1990 - Grèce		   
Gravity
Noir
Lire la chronique
Through The Eyes Of The Dead
Disomus
Lire la chronique
Ripping Corpse
Dreaming With The Dead
Lire la chronique
Tetragrammacide
Primal Incinerators of Mora...
Lire la chronique
Abkehr
In Asche (EP)
Lire la chronique
Thyrgrim
Vermächtnis
Lire la chronique
With The Dead
Love from with the Dead
Lire la chronique
Dark Habits
Cave Paintings (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nazghor
Infernal Aphorism
Lire la chronique
Ritual Knife
Hate Invocation
Lire la chronique
Second Lash
Tabula Rasa
Lire la chronique
Unfragment
Les Courbures de l'Ame
Lire la chronique
Tomb Mold
Primordial Malignity
Lire la chronique
Arkhon Infaustus
Passing The Nekromanteion (EP)
Lire la chronique
Cold Insight
Further Nowhere
Lire la chronique
Soundgarden
Badmotorfinger
Lire la chronique
Der Weg einer Freiheit + Regarde Les Hommes Tomber
Lire le live report
Savage Annihilation
Quand S’abaisse La Croix Du...
Lire la chronique
Continental Crucifixion
Archgoat + Bölzer + Eggs Of...
Lire le live report
Le BM du Québec se limite à 3 groupes... MON CUL !
Lire le podcast
Sternatis
Ramming With Maelstrom of W...
Lire la chronique
Temple of Void
Lords of Death
Lire la chronique
Fall Of Seraphs
Destroyer Of Worlds (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kotha
XI
Lire la chronique
Ulvegr
Titahion: Kaos Manifest
Lire la chronique
The Black Dahlia Murder
Nightbringers
Lire la chronique
Andhera : Ce qui se cache sous le capuchon du moine
Lire l'interview
Heptaedium
How Long Shall I Suffer Here ?
Lire la chronique
The Texas Chainsaw Dust Lovers
Film Noir
Lire la chronique
Persecutory
Towards The Ultimate Extinc...
Lire la chronique