»

(Lien direct) NOX IRAE (Death/Thrash) sortira normalement d'ici la fin de l'année via Barbarian Wrath Records un EP intitulé Here The Dead Live. L'artwork est signé Chris Moyen. Découvrez ci-dessous deux extraits avec les titres "Phantom Parasite Trauma" et "All Is Over".



01. Phantom Parasite Trauma

02. All Is Over

03. Knife Under Throat

04. Cold Winds

05. Primordial Lie

06. Supposed Dead (Catacomb Cover)



<a href="http://noxirae.bandcamp.com/album/here-the-dead-live">Here the dead live by NOX IRAE</a>



<a href="http://noxirae.bandcamp.com/album/here-the-dead-live">Here the dead live by NOX IRAE</a>