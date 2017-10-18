chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
44 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Arkhon Infaustus
 Arkhon Infaustus - Passing ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 18 Octobre 2017
 Les news du 18 Octobre 2017... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
G.T.I.
 G.T.I. - One Thousand Blast... (C)
Par Kasteel		   
Tetragrammacide
 Tetragrammacide - Primal In... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Ripping Corpse
 Ripping Corpse - Dreaming W... (C)
Par human		   
Der Weg einer Freiheit + Regarde Les Hommes Tomber
 Der Weg einer Freiheit + Re... (R)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 16 Octobre 2017
 Les news du 16 Octobre 2017... (N)
Par gulo gulo		   

News »

Les news du 18 Octobre 2017

News
Les news du 18 Octobre 2017 Pig Destroyer - Necrophobic - Nox Irae - Under The Church - Sólstafir - Oblivion - A Perfect Circle - Cannibal Corpse
»
(Lien direct)
PIG DESTROYER (Grindcore) vient de confirmer qu'il enregistre actuellement son nouvel album qui devrait arriver dans les bacs via Relapse Records pour l'été 2018. Le titre de celui-ci est encore inconnu, plus de détails devraient être annoncés bientôt.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NECROPHOBIC (Black/Death) est enfin de retour ! Les Suédois viennent d'annoncer officiellement l'arrivée d'un nouvel album au titre encore inconnu, mais à la date de sortie déjà annoncée qui sera le 23 février prochain via Century Media. Plus d'infos prochainement ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NOX IRAE (Death/Thrash) sortira normalement d'ici la fin de l'année via Barbarian Wrath Records un EP intitulé Here The Dead Live. L'artwork est signé Chris Moyen. Découvrez ci-dessous deux extraits avec les titres "Phantom Parasite Trauma" et "All Is Over".

01. Phantom Parasite Trauma
02. All Is Over
03. Knife Under Throat
04. Cold Winds
05. Primordial Lie
06. Supposed Dead (Catacomb Cover)



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Pulverised Records sortira le 10 novembre le nouvel album des Suédois d'UNDER THE CHURCH (Death Metal) intitulé Supernatural Punishment. Découvrez un extrait avec le titre "Wretched Disfigurement".

01. The Stygian Horror
02. Supernatural Punishment
03. Ancient Ritual
04. Staircase To Hell
05. Vitalizing Funeral
06. The Death Of Innocence
07. Crypt Of Pelvises
08. Wretched Disfigurement
09. Silence Of The Shadows

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SÓLSTAFIR (Rock atmosphérique islandais) vient de dévoiler un nouveau clip, toujours tiré de son album Berdreyminn sorti en mai dernier. "Hula" se regarde ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OBLIVION (Death Metal Technique) sortira son deuxième album intitulé The Path Towards... le 17 novembre prochain via Unique Leader Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Concrete Thrones". Voici le tracklisting :

01. Intro
02. Dominion
03. Mechanistic Hollow
04. Concrete Thrones
05. Awaiting Autochthon
06. Holders Of The Sword
07. Harsh Awakening
08. It Has Become
09. Zenith
10. Under A Dead Sun
11. Outro

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
A PERFECT CIRCLE (Rock planant aux influences metalliques) vient de dévoiler un titre inédit qui fait écho à l'annonce d'une attendue tournée Américaine. Aucune info n'a en revanche filtrée sur un éventuel nouvel album ... "The Doomed" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait du prochain album de CANNIBAL CORPSE (Death Metal). Il s'agit du titre "Red Before Black" tiré de l'album du même nom à paraître le 3 novembre prochain via Metal Blade Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Only One Will Die
02. Red Before Black
03. Code Of The Slashers (YouTube)
04. Shedding My Human Skin
05. Remaimed
06. Firestorm Vengeance
07. Heads Shoveled Off
08. Corpus Delicti
09. Scavenger Consuming Death
10. In The Midst Of Ruin
11. Destroyed Without A Trace
12. Hideous Ichor


 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
18 Octobre 2017
Season of Mist recrute

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Niktareum citer
Niktareum
18/10/2017 14:58
Bien plus efficace ce nouvel extrait de Canniboul ! Headbang

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Spectral Voice
 Spectral Voice
Eroded Corridors Of Unbeing
2017 - Dark Descent Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
A Perfect Circle
 A Perfect Circle
Rock planant aux influences metalliques - Etats-Unis		   
Cannibal Corpse
 Cannibal Corpse
Death metal - 1988 - Etats-Unis		   
Necrophobic
 Necrophobic
Black/Death - 1989 - Suède		   
Pig Destroyer
 Pig Destroyer
Grindcore - 1997 - Etats-Unis		   
Sólstafir
 Sólstafir
Rock atmosphérique islandais - Islande		   
Spectral Voice
Eroded Corridors Of Unbeing
Lire la chronique
Gravity
Noir
Lire la chronique
Through The Eyes Of The Dead
Disomus
Lire la chronique
Ripping Corpse
Dreaming With The Dead
Lire la chronique
Tetragrammacide
Primal Incinerators of Mora...
Lire la chronique
Abkehr
In Asche (EP)
Lire la chronique
Thyrgrim
Vermächtnis
Lire la chronique
With The Dead
Love from with the Dead
Lire la chronique
Dark Habits
Cave Paintings (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nazghor
Infernal Aphorism
Lire la chronique
Ritual Knife
Hate Invocation
Lire la chronique
Second Lash
Tabula Rasa
Lire la chronique
Unfragment
Les Courbures de l'Ame
Lire la chronique
Tomb Mold
Primordial Malignity
Lire la chronique
Arkhon Infaustus
Passing The Nekromanteion (EP)
Lire la chronique
Cold Insight
Further Nowhere
Lire la chronique
Soundgarden
Badmotorfinger
Lire la chronique
Der Weg einer Freiheit + Regarde Les Hommes Tomber
Lire le live report
Savage Annihilation
Quand S’abaisse La Croix Du...
Lire la chronique
Continental Crucifixion
Archgoat + Bölzer + Eggs Of...
Lire le live report
Le BM du Québec se limite à 3 groupes... MON CUL !
Lire le podcast
Sternatis
Ramming With Maelstrom of W...
Lire la chronique
Temple of Void
Lords of Death
Lire la chronique
Fall Of Seraphs
Destroyer Of Worlds (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kotha
XI
Lire la chronique
Ulvegr
Titahion: Kaos Manifest
Lire la chronique
The Black Dahlia Murder
Nightbringers
Lire la chronique
Andhera : Ce qui se cache sous le capuchon du moine
Lire l'interview
Heptaedium
How Long Shall I Suffer Here ?
Lire la chronique
The Texas Chainsaw Dust Lovers
Film Noir
Lire la chronique