PIG DESTROYER (Grindcore) vient de confirmer qu'il enregistre actuellement son nouvel album qui devrait arriver dans les bacs via Relapse Records pour l'été 2018. Le titre de celui-ci est encore inconnu, plus de détails devraient être annoncés bientôt.
NECROPHOBIC (Black/Death) est enfin de retour ! Les Suédois viennent d'annoncer officiellement l'arrivée d'un nouvel album au titre encore inconnu, mais à la date de sortie déjà annoncée qui sera le 23 février prochain via Century Media. Plus d'infos prochainement ...
NOX IRAE (Death/Thrash) sortira normalement d'ici la fin de l'année via Barbarian Wrath Records un EP intitulé Here The Dead Live. L'artwork est signé Chris Moyen. Découvrez ci-dessous deux extraits avec les titres "Phantom Parasite Trauma" et "All Is Over".
01. Phantom Parasite Trauma
02. All Is Over
03. Knife Under Throat
04. Cold Winds
05. Primordial Lie
06. Supposed Dead (Catacomb Cover)
Pulverised Records sortira le 10 novembre le nouvel album des Suédois d'UNDER THE CHURCH (Death Metal) intitulé Supernatural Punishment. Découvrez un extrait avec le titre "Wretched Disfigurement".
01. The Stygian Horror
02. Supernatural Punishment
03. Ancient Ritual
04. Staircase To Hell
05. Vitalizing Funeral
06. The Death Of Innocence
07. Crypt Of Pelvises
08. Wretched Disfigurement
09. Silence Of The Shadows
OBLIVION (Death Metal Technique) sortira son deuxième album intitulé The Path Towards... le 17 novembre prochain via Unique Leader Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Concrete Thrones". Voici le tracklisting :
01. Intro
02. Dominion
03. Mechanistic Hollow
04. Concrete Thrones
05. Awaiting Autochthon
06. Holders Of The Sword
07. Harsh Awakening
08. It Has Become
09. Zenith
10. Under A Dead Sun
11. Outro
A PERFECT CIRCLE (Rock planant aux influences metalliques) vient de dévoiler un titre inédit qui fait écho à l'annonce d'une attendue tournée Américaine. Aucune info n'a en revanche filtrée sur un éventuel nouvel album ... "The Doomed" s'écoute ci-dessous :
Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait du prochain album de CANNIBAL CORPSE (Death Metal). Il s'agit du titre "Red Before Black" tiré de l'album du même nom à paraître le 3 novembre prochain via Metal Blade Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Only One Will Die
02. Red Before Black
03. Code Of The Slashers (YouTube)
04. Shedding My Human Skin
05. Remaimed
06. Firestorm Vengeance
07. Heads Shoveled Off
08. Corpus Delicti
09. Scavenger Consuming Death
10. In The Midst Of Ruin
11. Destroyed Without A Trace
12. Hideous Ichor
