Les news du 21 Octobre 2017
Les news du 21 Octobre 2017
|Le nouvel album d'EVILFEAST (Black Metal Atmosphérique) aura pour titre Elegies Of The Stellar Wind et sortira le 15 décembre sur Eisenwald Tonschmiede Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. The Second Baptism... Shores In Fire and Ice
02. Winter Descent's Eve... I Become The Journey
03. Lunar Rites... Beholding The Towers Of Barad-Dur
04. From the Northern Wallachian Forest... Tyranny Returns
05. Archaic Magic... A Cenotaph Below The Cursed Moon
06. Inclinata Resurgit... Rebirth Of My Noble Dark Kingdom
