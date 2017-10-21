chargement...

Les news du 21 Octobre 2017

Les news du 21 Octobre 2017 Evilfeast
Le nouvel album d'EVILFEAST (Black Metal Atmosphérique) aura pour titre Elegies Of The Stellar Wind et sortira le 15 décembre sur Eisenwald Tonschmiede Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. The Second Baptism... Shores In Fire and Ice
02. Winter Descent's Eve... I Become The Journey
03. Lunar Rites... Beholding The Towers Of Barad-Dur
04. From the Northern Wallachian Forest... Tyranny Returns
05. Archaic Magic... A Cenotaph Below The Cursed Moon
Thrasho AxGxB
21 Octobre 2017
Season of Mist recrute

Evilfeast
 Evilfeast
Black Metal Atmosphérique - 1998 - Pologne		   
