(Lien direct) EVILFEAST (Black Metal Atmosphérique) aura pour titre Elegies Of The Stellar Wind et sortira le 15 décembre sur Eisenwald Tonschmiede Records. Voici le tracklisting :



01. The Second Baptism... Shores In Fire and Ice

02. Winter Descent's Eve... I Become The Journey

03. Lunar Rites... Beholding The Towers Of Barad-Dur

04. From the Northern Wallachian Forest... Tyranny Returns

05. Archaic Magic... A Cenotaph Below The Cursed Moon

06. Inclinata Resurgit... Rebirth Of My Noble Dark Kingdom