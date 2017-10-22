chargement...

Full of Hell / The Body
 Full of Hell / The Body - A... (C)
Par FullSail		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Deus Saluti... (C)
Par northstar		   
The Great Old Ones
 The Great Old Ones - Tekeli-Li (C)
Par Sunn0))		   
Bloody Alchemy
 Bloody Alchemy - Kingdom Of... (C)
Par MoM		   
Mötley Crüe
 Mötley Crüe - Dr. Feelgood (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 19 Octobre 2017
 Les news du 19 Octobre 2017... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Arkhon Infaustus
 Arkhon Infaustus - Passing ... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Spectral Voice
 Spectral Voice - Eroded Cor... (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 18 Octobre 2017
 Les news du 18 Octobre 2017... (N)
Par Niktareum		   

News »

Les news du 22 Octobre 2017

News
Les news du 22 Octobre 2017
»
(Lien direct)
Martin Eric Stricker alias Martin Eric Ain ou encore Slayed Necros (HELLHAMMER (Speed/Thrash/Black Metal) et CELTIC FROST (Thrash/Black/Doom)) a succombé, hier, à une crise cardiaque. R.I.P.

»
(Lien direct)
Le second album de BEYOND MORTAL DREAMS (Brutal Dark Death Metal), Abomination of the Flames, sortira courant 2018 chez Lavadome Productions. En attendant d'en savoir plus, un titre tiré de ce long format ("Deficit in Flesh") a été mis en ligne sur Youtube :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CHAOS ECHOES (Death Metal Expérimental) a annoncé la sortie prochaine de son nouvel album, intitulé Mouvement via Nuclear War Now! Productions (CD, vinyle et digital). L'artwork est l'œuvre de Stefan Thanneur.
Thrasho Dysthymie
22 Octobre 2017
Season of Mist recrute

