Le second album de BEYOND MORTAL DREAMS (Brutal Dark Death Metal), Abomination of the Flames, sortira courant 2018 chez Lavadome Productions. En attendant d'en savoir plus, un titre tiré de ce long format ("Deficit in Flesh") a été mis en ligne sur Youtube :
CHAOS ECHOES (Death Metal Expérimental) a annoncé la sortie prochaine de son nouvel album, intitulé Mouvement via Nuclear War Now! Productions (CD, vinyle et digital). L'artwork est l’œuvre de Stefan Thanneur.
