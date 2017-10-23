»

(Lien direct) SUMMONING (Black Metal atmosphérique et épique) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album. Il s'agit du titre "With Doom I Come" en écoute ci-dessous. With Doom We Come sortira le 5 janvier sur Napalm Records. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Tar-Calion

02. Silvertine

03. Carcharoth

04. Herumor

05. Barrow-downs

06. Night Fell Behind

07. Mirklands

08. With Doom I Come



<a href="http://summoning.bandcamp.com/album/with-doom-we-come">With Doom We Come by Summoning</a>