Les news du 23 Octobre 2017 Skeletonwitch - Summoning
|SKELETONWITCH (Black/Thrash) a annoncé officiellement son entrée en studio afin d'y enregistrer son nouvel album, le premier avec le chanteur Adam Clemans. Plus d'infos prochainement ...
|SUMMONING (Black Metal atmosphérique et épique) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album. Il s'agit du titre "With Doom I Come" en écoute ci-dessous. With Doom We Come sortira le 5 janvier sur Napalm Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Tar-Calion
02. Silvertine
03. Carcharoth
04. Herumor
05. Barrow-downs
06. Night Fell Behind
07. Mirklands
08. With Doom I Come
