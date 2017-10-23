chargement...

Kreator
 Kreator - Renewal (C)
Par HhlyKosproïva		   
Morgoth
 Morgoth - Cursed (C)
Par MoM		   
Atheist
 Atheist - Jupiter (C)
Par MoM		   
Full of Hell / The Body
 Full of Hell / The Body - A... (C)
Par FullSail		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Deus Saluti... (C)
Par northstar		   
The Great Old Ones
 The Great Old Ones - Tekeli-Li (C)
Par Sunn0))		   
Bloody Alchemy
 Bloody Alchemy - Kingdom Of... (C)
Par MoM		   
Mötley Crüe
 Mötley Crüe - Dr. Feelgood (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 19 Octobre 2017
 Les news du 19 Octobre 2017... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Arkhon Infaustus
 Arkhon Infaustus - Passing ... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Spectral Voice
 Spectral Voice - Eroded Cor... (C)
Par MoM		   

Les news du 23 Octobre 2017

Les news du 23 Octobre 2017 Skeletonwitch
SKELETONWITCH (Black/Thrash) a annoncé officiellement son entrée en studio afin d'y enregistrer son nouvel album, le premier avec le chanteur Adam Clemans. Plus d'infos prochainement ...		 Les news du

SUMMONING (Black Metal atmosphérique et épique) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album. Il s'agit du titre "With Doom I Come" en écoute ci-dessous. With Doom We Come sortira le 5 janvier sur Napalm Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Tar-Calion
02. Silvertine
03. Carcharoth
04. Herumor
05. Barrow-downs
06. Night Fell Behind
07. Mirklands
08. With Doom I Come

23 Octobre 2017
23 Octobre 2017
Season of Mist recrute

Skeletonwitch
 Skeletonwitch
Black/Thrash - 2003 - Etats-Unis		   
Summoning
 Summoning
Black Metal atmosphérique et épique - 1993 - Autriche		   
Dormant Ordeal
It Rains, It Pours
Full of Hell / The Body
Ascending a Mountain of Hea...
Blut Aus Nord
Deus Salutis Meæ
Gwar
The Blood of Gods
Sektarism
La mort de l'infidèle
Bloody Alchemy
Kingdom Of Hatred
Mötley Crüe
Dr. Feelgood
Wampyrinacht
We Will Be Watching (Les cu...
Vaela
Corrupted Youth (EP)
Spectral Voice
Eroded Corridors Of Unbeing
Gravity
Noir
Through The Eyes Of The Dead
Disomus
Ripping Corpse
Dreaming With The Dead
Tetragrammacide
Primal Incinerators of Mora...
Abkehr
In Asche (EP)
Thyrgrim
Vermächtnis
With The Dead
Love from with the Dead
Dark Habits
Cave Paintings (EP)
Nazghor
Infernal Aphorism
Ritual Knife
Hate Invocation
Second Lash
Tabula Rasa
Unfragment
Les Courbures de l'Ame
Tomb Mold
Primordial Malignity
Arkhon Infaustus
Passing The Nekromanteion (EP)
Cold Insight
Further Nowhere
Soundgarden
Badmotorfinger
Der Weg einer Freiheit + Regarde Les Hommes Tomber
Savage Annihilation
Quand S’abaisse La Croix Du...
Continental Crucifixion
Archgoat + Bölzer + Eggs Of...
Le BM du Québec se limite à 3 groupes... MON CUL !
