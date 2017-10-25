chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
70 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 25 Octobre 2017
 Les news du 25 Octobre 2017... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Spaceslug
 Spaceslug - Mountains & Re... (C)
Par Batu		   
CyHra
 CyHra - Letters to Myself (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Les news du 23 Octobre 2017
 Les news du 23 Octobre 2017... (N)
Par Kedran		   
Unsane
 Unsane - Sterilize (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Kreator
 Kreator - Renewal (C)
Par HhlyKosproïva		   
Morgoth
 Morgoth - Cursed (C)
Par MoM		   
Atheist
 Atheist - Jupiter (C)
Par MoM		   
Full of Hell / The Body
 Full of Hell / The Body - A... (C)
Par FullSail		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Deus Saluti... (C)
Par northstar		   
The Great Old Ones
 The Great Old Ones - Tekeli-Li (C)
Par Sunn0))		   
Bloody Alchemy
 Bloody Alchemy - Kingdom Of... (C)
Par MoM		   
Mötley Crüe
 Mötley Crüe - Dr. Feelgood (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 19 Octobre 2017
 Les news du 19 Octobre 2017... (N)
Par AxGxB		   

News »

Les news du 25 Octobre 2017

News
Les news du 25 Octobre 2017 Iniquity - Pestilence - Backtrack - Chapel Of Disease - Mass Infection - Worm - Complete Failure - Limbsplitter
»
(Lien direct)
Mighty Music va rééditer le mythique premier album d’INIQUITY (Death Metal) Serenadium sorti en 1996 (qui comportera en bonus les titres de l’EP The Hidden Lore de 1998), et qui pour l’occasion aura droit à une remasterisation. Tout ceci est attendu pour le 10 novembre prochain, jour où le désormais trio jouera un ultime concert à Copenhague.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
L'artwork initialement présenté pour le nouvel album de PESTILENCE (Techo-Death) intitulé Hadeon vient d'être annulé pour les rasions évoquées ci-dessous :

Patrick Mameli a écrit : Cover artwork for "Hadeon" cancelled

Last week we proudly presented the artwork for "Hadeon", the new album by legendary Death Metal band Pestilence. This, in itself, fantastic artwork was created by Triple Seis, a company specialized in artwork for Metal bands (they did many artwork related things before we contacted them) based in Ecuador. In the past months Patrick Mameli shared his thoughts on what "Hadeon" needed to look like when put into art, and Triple Seis created it. Hammerheart Records made a contract and paid a pretty decent amount of money to become the owner of this artwork, so we could use it for all releases and products we wanted to use it on/for. We were very pleased on how this turned out...

Then... Upon its publication we started to receive messages that several parts of this artwork were stolen and copied into this design. The messages were not merely rumours, but they were true! We were shocked when we were shown how obviously and without shame this was done, we were left in disbelief. Both Hammerheart Records and Pestilence had never experienced anything like this before, and we find it totally objectionable.

We hereby declare that we have to cancel this artwork, we sincerely apologize to all the people/companies whose artwork was used without permission. We did not know this and we would never ever support this. We like to make it 100% clear that we do not support any of these “work” ethics done by Triple Seis and have returned the artwork to them in full and we will remove all announcements and links related to this artwork to the best of our abilities. Needless to say that this effects our hard work, we are not finished yet for a release of "Hadeon". We need to switch to solving this problem.

"Hadeon" will see the light of day, the release date is still March 2018. We will not give in and continue our journey to World Domination in 2018. We find great consolation in the support of the Pestilence legions supporting us worldwide, thanks a lot!
As soon as we have the new artwork to show we will make an announcement.

Patrick Mameli, Pestilence
Guido Heijnens, management Pestilence, Hammerheart Records 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous un troisième extrait du nouvel album de BACKTRACK (Hardcore). Il s'agit du titre "One With You". Bad To My World sortira le 17 novembre sur Bridge Nine Records.

01. War
02. One With You
03. Bad To My World (YouTube)
04. The Deep Is Calling
05. Dead At The Core
06. Cold-Blooded
07. Gutted
08. Crooks Die Slow
09. Never-Ending Web
10. Sanity (YouTube)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CHAPEL OF DISEASE (Death Metal) qui est actuellement en pleine phase d'écriture de son troisième album, vient d'annoncer sa signature chez le label Ván Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Outre en avoir pratiquement terminé de l'écriture de son nouvel album MASS INFECTION (Brutal Death) vient d'annoncer également le recrutement du batteur Giulio Galati (HIDEOUS DIVINITY), qui sera de la partie pour cet opus annoncé pour 2018.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album de WORM (Black Metal) intitulé Evocation Of The Black Marsh s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous. Celui-ci sortira début novembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions.

01. Altar Of Black Sludge
02. Winged Beast Of The Phantom Crypt
03. Gravemouth
04. Evil In The Mire
05. Evocation Of The Black Marsh
06. Swamp Ghoul
07. Rotting Semblance
08. The Slime Weeps

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de COMPLETE FAILURE (Grindcore) intitulé Crossburner sortira le 27 octobre sur Season Of Mist Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous.

01. Schadenfreude
02. Bimoral Narcotic
03. Man-made Maker
04. Suicide Screed of Total Invincibility
05. I Am The Gun
06. Rat Heart
07. Curse of Birth
08. Demise of The Underdog
09. Fist First, Second To None
10. Flight of The Head Case
11. Soft White and Paid For
12. Oath of Unbecoming
13. Misuse Abuse Reuse
14. A List With Names On It

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les Américains de LIMBSPLITTER (Brutal Death Metal) viennent de signer sur Unmatched Brutality Records. Le label va ressortir le premier album du groupe sorti en juin dernier en autoproduction et intitulé Chloroform Cocktail. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Bound For Defilement
02. I Ate Her Spine
03. Chloroform Cocktail
04. Slaughtered Slut (Gutted Fuck)
05. Jackhammer Sodomy
06. Caustic Cumshower
07. Drenched In Menstruation
08. My Skin Crawls

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
25 Octobre 2017
Season of Mist recrute

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Niktareum citer
Niktareum
25/10/2017 21:57
Bonne nouvelle pour le 1er Iniquity ! Headbang

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Antiversum
 Antiversum
Cosmos Comedenti
2017 - Invictus Productions		   
Heir
 Heir
Au Peuple de L’Abime
2017 - Les Acteurs de l'Ombre		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Backtrack
 Backtrack
Hardcore - Etats-Unis		   
Chapel Of Disease
 Chapel Of Disease
Death Metal - 2008 - Allemagne		   
Complete Failure
 Complete Failure
Grindcore - 2006 - Etats-Unis		   
Iniquity
 Iniquity
1989 - Danemark		   
Mass Infection
 Mass Infection
Brutal Death - 2003 - Grèce		   
Pestilence
 Pestilence
Techo-death - 1986 - Pays-Bas		   
Antiversum
Cosmos Comedenti
Lire la chronique
Heir
Au Peuple de L’Abime
Lire la chronique
Hanging Garden
I Am Become
Lire la chronique
Spaceslug
Mountains & Reminiscence
Lire la chronique
CyHra
Letters to Myself
Lire la chronique
Unsane
Sterilize
Lire la chronique
Dormant Ordeal
It Rains, It Pours
Lire la chronique
Full of Hell / The Body
Ascending a Mountain of Hea...
Lire la chronique
Blut Aus Nord
Deus Salutis Meæ
Lire la chronique
Gwar
The Blood of Gods
Lire la chronique
Sektarism
La mort de l'infidèle
Lire la chronique
Bloody Alchemy
Kingdom Of Hatred
Lire la chronique
Mötley Crüe
Dr. Feelgood
Lire la chronique
Wampyrinacht
We Will Be Watching (Les cu...
Lire la chronique
Vaela
Corrupted Youth (EP)
Lire la chronique
Spectral Voice
Eroded Corridors Of Unbeing
Lire la chronique
Gravity
Noir
Lire la chronique
Through The Eyes Of The Dead
Disomus
Lire la chronique
Ripping Corpse
Dreaming With The Dead
Lire la chronique
Tetragrammacide
Primal Incinerators of Mora...
Lire la chronique
Abkehr
In Asche (EP)
Lire la chronique
Thyrgrim
Vermächtnis
Lire la chronique
With The Dead
Love from with the Dead
Lire la chronique
Dark Habits
Cave Paintings (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nazghor
Infernal Aphorism
Lire la chronique
Ritual Knife
Hate Invocation
Lire la chronique
Second Lash
Tabula Rasa
Lire la chronique
Unfragment
Les Courbures de l'Ame
Lire la chronique
Tomb Mold
Primordial Malignity
Lire la chronique
Arkhon Infaustus
Passing The Nekromanteion (EP)
Lire la chronique