(Lien direct) THE BODY (Industrial/Noise) et FULL OF HELL (Grind/Death/Noise) intitulé Ascending A Mountain Of Heavy Light, découvrez ci-dessous le clip de "Farewell, Man".



01. Light Penetrates

02. Earth Is A Cage

03. The King Laid Bare

04. Didn’t The Night End

05. Our Love Conducted With Shields Aloft

06. Master’s Story

07. Farewell, Man

08. I Did Not Want To Love You So



