News

Les news du 26 Octobre 2017

News
Les news du 26 Octobre 2017 Firespawn - Ad Hominem - Hooded Menace - Fragarak - Nachash - Sect - The Body - Full of Hell
»
(Lien direct)
FIRESPAWN (Death Metal) a mis en ligne le clip de "Full Of Hate", tiré du dernier album The Reprobate. Il se regarde ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AD HOMINEM (Black Metal / Black'n'Roll) sera de retour l'année prochaine avec un nouvel album intitulé Napalm For All, qui est actuellement en cours d'enregistrement. En attendant un premier extrait, le tracklisting est déjà disponible :

1. AMSB
2. I Am Love
3. Consecrate The Abomination
4. Napalm For All
5. Goatfucker
6. V. Is The Law
7. Imperial Massacre
8. Bomb The Earth
9. You Are My Slut
10. Vatican Gay		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Season Of Mist Records sortira le 26 janvier 2018 le cinquième album des Finlandais d'HOODED MENACE (Death / Doom). Celui-ci aura pour titre Ossuarium Silhouettes Unhallowed. L'artwork est signé de l'excellent Adam Burke. Découvrez un premier extrait avec le titre "Charnel Reflections" en écoute ci-dessous :

01. Sempiternal Grotesqueries
02. In Eerie Deliverance
03. Cathedral Of Labyrinthine Darkness
04. Cascade Of Ashes
05. Charnel Reflections
06. Black Moss

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les Indiens de FRAGARAK (Death Metal) sortiront leur premier album intitulé A Spectral Oblivion le 30 octobre via Transcending Obscurity Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "The Chastising Masquerade". D'autres morceaux sont également disponibles sur Bandcamp. Voici le tracklisting :

01. In Rumination I - The Void
02. In Rumination II - Reflections
03. The Phaneron Eclipsed
04. Ālūcinārī I - Transcendence
05. Fathoms Of Delirium
06. Ālūcinārī II - Revelations
07. Spectre - An Oblivion Awakens
08. Ālūcinārī III - A Reverie
09. This Chastising Masquerade
10. Of Ends Ethereal
11. Ālūcinārī IV - The Fall

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NACHASH (Black Metal) vient de signer sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Le groupe qui compte des membres et anciens membres de Celestial Bloodshed, Min Kniv et Omega sortira son premier album intitulé Phantasmal Trinunity le 15 décembre prochain. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre Apex Illuminous".

01. Red Death Eclipse (A Savage Darkening)
02. Apex Illuminous
03. Astral Sacrifice
04. Fleshtemple Incineration
05. Vortex Spectre
06. Elder Night (Arcane Fires)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de SECT (Hardcore) intitulé No Cure For Death sortira le 24 novembre via Southern Lord Records. Découvrez un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Open Grave" en écoute ci-dessous. L'album a été enregistré par Kurt Ballou aux God City studios et masterisé par Alan Douches. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Open Grave
02. Day For Night
03. Crocodile Prayers
04. Reality's Wake
05. Stripes
06. Liberal Arts
07. Born Razed
08. Transaction
09. Least Resistance
10. Avoidance Ritual

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Tiré du split collaboratif entre THE BODY (Industrial/Noise) et FULL OF HELL (Grind/Death/Noise) intitulé Ascending A Mountain Of Heavy Light, découvrez ci-dessous le clip de "Farewell, Man".

01. Light Penetrates
02. Earth Is A Cage
03. The King Laid Bare
04. Didn’t The Night End
05. Our Love Conducted With Shields Aloft
06. Master’s Story
07. Farewell, Man
08. I Did Not Want To Love You So

 26 Octobre 2017
26 Octobre 2017
