MEMORIAM a écrit : It's a busy time for Memoriam at the moment,we are just gearing up to enter the studio,to record our 2nd Album in the next

few weeks.

Live shows for 2018 are being booked,and will be posted as they go live..

And the Merch Store is being overhauled,new designs will be added over the coming weeks.

All in all 2018 is looking interesting!.

Thanks for the support,without you people none of it would be possible...