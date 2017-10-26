HEAVYDEATH (Doom / Death Metal) a dévoilé l'artwork de son nouvel album, Sarcophagus In the Sky, à paraître le 17 novembre via Aftermath Music (CD et vinyle). "The Stone Speaks At Winter ", premier titre tiré de ce troisième long format, est en écoute sur Youtube :
MEMORIAM (Death Metal) ne chôme pas. Le groupe vient d'annoncer qu'il entrerait ne studio dans les prochaines semaines afin de débuter l’enregistrement de son deuxième album.
MEMORIAM a écrit : It's a busy time for Memoriam at the moment,we are just gearing up to enter the studio,to record our 2nd Album in the next
few weeks.
Live shows for 2018 are being booked,and will be posted as they go live..
And the Merch Store is being overhauled,new designs will be added over the coming weeks.
All in all 2018 is looking interesting!.
Thanks for the support,without you people none of it would be possible...
AORLHAC (Black Metal Médiéval) est de retour avec un nouvel album intitulé L'esprit Des Vents, qui sortira prochainement via Les Acteurs de L'ombre. Plus d'infos prochainement ... En attendant, découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "La Révolte Des Tuchins".
Le one man band du New Jersey ENGULF (death metal) vient de signer chez les Italiens d'Everlasting Spew Records. Sa première démo 2 titres, Subsumed Atrocities, est écoutable en intégralité sur YouTube ou Bandcamp.
MAGNANIMUS (Brutal Death) a publié un extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "The Sharp Dagger of Extermination of the Perverse Gods" en écoute ci-dessous. La sortie de Impure Ways Beyond Shadows est prévue pour cette année sur Rawforce Productions.
Le projet italien TALV (Black Metal Atmosphérique) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Entering A Timeless Winter le 3 novembre via A Sad Sadness Song Records. Celui-ci se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous.
01. Dreaming A Funeral In Another Life
02. A Sad Moon Concealed By Pines
03. An Eternal Snowfall Will Come
04. Sidereal Hypothermia
05. Winterreise (Coldworld Cover)
Le nouvel album des Anglais de BINAH (Death Metal) aura pour titre Phobiate. L'artwork sera signé une fois de plus par Jaume Mayans et Daniela Kropeit.Tous les autres détails devraient être annoncés d'ici peu.
AD HOMINEM (Black Metal / Black'n'Roll) sera de retour l'année prochaine avec un nouvel album intitulé Napalm For All, qui est actuellement en cours d'enregistrement. En attendant un premier extrait, le tracklisting est déjà disponible :
1. AMSB
2. I Am Love
3. Consecrate The Abomination
4. Napalm For All
5. Goatfucker
6. V. Is The Law
7. Imperial Massacre
8. Bomb The Earth
9. You Are My Slut
10. Vatican Gay
Season Of Mist Records sortira le 26 janvier 2018 le cinquième album des Finlandais d'HOODED MENACE (Death / Doom). Celui-ci aura pour titre Ossuarium Silhouettes Unhallowed. L'artwork est signé de l'excellent Adam Burke. Découvrez un premier extrait avec le titre "Charnel Reflections" en écoute ci-dessous :
01. Sempiternal Grotesqueries
02. In Eerie Deliverance
03. Cathedral Of Labyrinthine Darkness
04. Cascade Of Ashes
05. Charnel Reflections
06. Black Moss
Les Indiens de FRAGARAK (Death Metal) sortiront leur premier album intitulé A Spectral Oblivion le 30 octobre via Transcending Obscurity Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "The Chastising Masquerade". D'autres morceaux sont également disponibles sur Bandcamp. Voici le tracklisting :
01. In Rumination I - The Void
02. In Rumination II - Reflections
03. The Phaneron Eclipsed
04. Ālūcinārī I - Transcendence
05. Fathoms Of Delirium
06. Ālūcinārī II - Revelations
07. Spectre - An Oblivion Awakens
08. Ālūcinārī III - A Reverie
09. This Chastising Masquerade
10. Of Ends Ethereal
11. Ālūcinārī IV - The Fall
NACHASH (Black Metal) vient de signer sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Le groupe qui compte des membres et anciens membres de Celestial Bloodshed, Min Kniv et Omega sortira son premier album intitulé Phantasmal Trinunity le 15 décembre prochain. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre Apex Illuminous".
01. Red Death Eclipse (A Savage Darkening)
02. Apex Illuminous
03. Astral Sacrifice
04. Fleshtemple Incineration
05. Vortex Spectre
06. Elder Night (Arcane Fires)
Le nouvel album de SECT (Hardcore) intitulé No Cure For Death sortira le 24 novembre via Southern Lord Records. Découvrez un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Open Grave" en écoute ci-dessous. L'album a été enregistré par Kurt Ballou aux God City studios et masterisé par Alan Douches. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Open Grave
02. Day For Night
03. Crocodile Prayers
04. Reality's Wake
05. Stripes
06. Liberal Arts
07. Born Razed
08. Transaction
09. Least Resistance
10. Avoidance Ritual
Tiré du split collaboratif entre THE BODY (Industrial/Noise) et FULL OF HELL (Grind/Death/Noise) intitulé Ascending A Mountain Of Heavy Light, découvrez ci-dessous le clip de "Farewell, Man".
01. Light Penetrates
02. Earth Is A Cage
03. The King Laid Bare
04. Didn’t The Night End
05. Our Love Conducted With Shields Aloft
06. Master’s Story
07. Farewell, Man
08. I Did Not Want To Love You So
