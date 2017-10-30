Le nouvel album des Norvégiens d'ELDAMAR (Black Metal Atmosphérique) aura pour titre A Dark Forgotten Past et sortira au mois de décembre via Northern Silence Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "New Understanding".
01. Return Of Darkness
02. Another Journey Beings
03. In Search For New Wisdom
04. A Secret By The Branches
05. Ancient Sorcery
06. The Passing
07. New Understanding
MERCYLESS (Death metal) vient de réenregistrer le mythique morceau "Spiral Of Flowers" (tiré de l'album du même nom) pour une sortie en single limitée à 100 exemplaires, avec en bonus une version live de ce titre. Ceci s'écoute à la suite de cette news :
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH (Groove Metal) vient d'annoncer la sortie d'un Best-Of le 1er décembre prochain via Prospect Park. Celui-ci comportera 16 titres dont 2 inédits. En plus du tracklisting, "Trouble" s'écoute ci-dessous :
1. Trouble (inédit)
2. Gone Away (inédit)
3. Lift Me Up
4. Wash It All Away
5. Bad Company
6. Under And Over It
7. Wrong Side Of Heaven
8. House Of The Rising Sun
9. I Apologize
10. The Bleeding
11. Jekyll And Hyde
12. Remember Everything
13. Coming Down
14. My Nemesis
15. Battle Born
16. Far From Home
