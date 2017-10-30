»

(Lien direct) FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH (Groove Metal) vient d'annoncer la sortie d'un Best-Of le 1er décembre prochain via Prospect Park. Celui-ci comportera 16 titres dont 2 inédits. En plus du tracklisting, "Trouble" s'écoute ci-dessous :



1. Trouble (inédit)

2. Gone Away (inédit)

3. Lift Me Up

4. Wash It All Away

5. Bad Company

6. Under And Over It

7. Wrong Side Of Heaven

8. House Of The Rising Sun

9. I Apologize

10. The Bleeding

11. Jekyll And Hyde

12. Remember Everything

13. Coming Down

14. My Nemesis

15. Battle Born

16. Far From Home



