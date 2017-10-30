En partenariat avec Qabar - Extreme Music et en exclusivité française, découvrez le second album des Britanniques de STAHLSARG (Black/Death Metal), Mechanisms of Misanthropy, en intégralité. Celui-ci sort officiellement demain via Non Serviam Records en format CD. L'artwork est l'oeuvre de Simon Bossert (Metal Artworks). Pour les précommandes, cela se passe à cette adresse. La tracklist est la suivante :
1. Raise The Dead
2. Das Fallbeil
3. Blonde Poison
4. Pharmaceutical Frontline
5. Far Beyond The Dragons Teeth.
6. Burn and Destroy
7. Hope Lies Frozen
8. A Will To Endure
9. Aerial Night Terrorists
10. In The Lungs Of The Earth
Le nouvel album des Norvégiens d'ELDAMAR (Black Metal Atmosphérique) aura pour titre A Dark Forgotten Past et sortira au mois de décembre via Northern Silence Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "New Understanding".
01. Return Of Darkness
02. Another Journey Beings
03. In Search For New Wisdom
04. A Secret By The Branches
05. Ancient Sorcery
06. The Passing
07. New Understanding
MERCYLESS (Death metal) vient de réenregistrer le mythique morceau "Spiral Of Flowers" (tiré de l'album du même nom) pour une sortie en single limitée à 100 exemplaires, avec en bonus une version live de ce titre. Ceci s'écoute à la suite de cette news :
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH (Groove Metal) vient d'annoncer la sortie d'un Best-Of le 1er décembre prochain via Prospect Park. Celui-ci comportera 16 titres dont 2 inédits. En plus du tracklisting, "Trouble" s'écoute ci-dessous :
1. Trouble (inédit)
2. Gone Away (inédit)
3. Lift Me Up
4. Wash It All Away
5. Bad Company
6. Under And Over It
7. Wrong Side Of Heaven
8. House Of The Rising Sun
9. I Apologize
10. The Bleeding
11. Jekyll And Hyde
12. Remember Everything
13. Coming Down
14. My Nemesis
15. Battle Born
16. Far From Home
