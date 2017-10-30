»

(Lien direct) TERMINAL FUNCTION (Death Technique) a publié un nouvel EP le 27 octobre. Il s'appelle Krakstören. A propos du single "Chiral Ghost" (écoute ci-dessous), Michael Almgreen (Guitare, Basse, Chant et Claviers) a déclaré :



Michael Almgreen a écrit : "The lyrics were inspired by a dream I had about meeting your past and future shadow self. I guess you could see it as a metaphor for reflecting and be aware of your past and at the same time think ahead, keeping different time perspective in your mind simultaneously.



The music alters quite a bit between the usual tech metal odd time signatures, fast parts and slow heavy sections with some haunting guitar parts, which made me think the topic of the lyrics would suit this song."



