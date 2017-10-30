chargement...

Les news du 30 Octobre 2017

Terminal Function - Stahlsarg - Eldamar - Can Of Worms - Antigama - Mercyless - Five Finger Death Punch
Le gang suédois TERMINAL FUNCTION (Death Technique) a publié un nouvel EP le 27 octobre. Il s'appelle Krakstören. A propos du single "Chiral Ghost" (écoute ci-dessous), Michael Almgreen (Guitare, Basse, Chant et Claviers) a déclaré :

Michael Almgreen a écrit : "The lyrics were inspired by a dream I had about meeting your past and future shadow self. I guess you could see it as a metaphor for reflecting and be aware of your past and at the same time think ahead, keeping different time perspective in your mind simultaneously.

The music alters quite a bit between the usual tech metal odd time signatures, fast parts and slow heavy sections with some haunting guitar parts, which made me think the topic of the lyrics would suit this song."

En partenariat avec Qabar - Extreme Music et en exclusivité française, découvrez le second album des Britanniques de STAHLSARG (Black/Death Metal), Mechanisms of Misanthropy, en intégralité. Celui-ci sort officiellement demain via Non Serviam Records en format CD. L'artwork est l'oeuvre de Simon Bossert (Metal Artworks). Pour les précommandes, cela se passe à cette adresse. La tracklist est la suivante :

1. Raise The Dead
2. Das Fallbeil
3. Blonde Poison
4. Pharmaceutical Frontline
5. Far Beyond The Dragons Teeth.
6. Burn and Destroy
7. Hope Lies Frozen
8. A Will To Endure
9. Aerial Night Terrorists
10. In The Lungs Of The Earth

Le nouvel album des Norvégiens d'ELDAMAR (Black Metal Atmosphérique) aura pour titre A Dark Forgotten Past et sortira au mois de décembre via Northern Silence Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "New Understanding".

01. Return Of Darkness
02. Another Journey Beings
03. In Search For New Wisdom
04. A Secret By The Branches
05. Ancient Sorcery
06. The Passing
07. New Understanding

CAN OF WORMS (Thrash/Death) vient de mettre en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel album Nuclear Thrasher qui vient de sortir chez Great Dane Records. L'ensemble s'écoute ci-dessous :

ANTIGAMA (Grindcore épileptique) sortira le 10 novembre prochain via Selfmadegod Records, un EP intitulé Depressant. Le tracklisting un trailer sont disponibles ci-dessous :

1. Empty Paths
2. Anchors
3. Division Of Lonely Crows
4. Now
5. Room 7
6. Depressant
7. Shut Up

MERCYLESS (Death metal) vient de réenregistrer le mythique morceau "Spiral Of Flowers" (tiré de l'album du même nom) pour une sortie en single limitée à 100 exemplaires, avec en bonus une version live de ce titre. Ceci s'écoute à la suite de cette news :

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH (Groove Metal) vient d'annoncer la sortie d'un Best-Of le 1er décembre prochain via Prospect Park. Celui-ci comportera 16 titres dont 2 inédits. En plus du tracklisting, "Trouble" s'écoute ci-dessous :

1. Trouble (inédit)
2. Gone Away (inédit)
3. Lift Me Up
4. Wash It All Away
5. Bad Company
6. Under And Over It
7. Wrong Side Of Heaven
8. House Of The Rising Sun
9. I Apologize
10. The Bleeding
11. Jekyll And Hyde
12. Remember Everything
13. Coming Down
14. My Nemesis
15. Battle Born
16. Far From Home

30 Octobre 2017
30 Octobre 2017
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

yog citer
yog
30/10/2017 12:31
Correction : MERCYLESS (Death metal) vient de réenregistrer le mythique morceau "Spiral Of Flowers" (tiré de l'album du même nom - qui s'appelle néanmoins Coloured Funeral)

