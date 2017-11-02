Alors que le nouvel album de CONVERGE (Hardcore Chaotique) intitulé The Dusk In Us sort demain sur Deathwish Inc. Records, découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait à travers la vidéo de "A Single Tear".
01. A Single Tear
02. Eye Of The Quarrel
03. Under Duress (YouTube)
04. Arkhipov Calm
05. I Can Tell You About Pain (YouTube)
06. The Dusk In Us
07. Wildlife
08. Murk & Marro
09. Trigger
10. Broken By Light
11. Cannibals
12. Thousands Of Miles Between Us
13. Reptilian (YouTube)
Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait du nouvel album de THE FACELESS (Death Metal Technique et Progressif). Il s'agit du titre "Digging The Grave" tiré de l'album In Becoming A Ghost à paraître le 1er décembre sur Sumerian Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. In Becoming A Ghost
02. Digging The Grave
03. Black Star
04. Cup Of Mephistopheles
05. The Spiraling Void
06. Shake The Disease
07. I Am
08. Ghost Reprise
09. (Instru)mental Illness
10. The Terminal Breath
Le deuxième album de CENTURIES (Hardcore/Crust) aura pour titre The Lights Of This Earth Are Blinding et sortira le 12 janvier 2018 via Southern Lords Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Bygones".
01. The Lights Of This Earth Are Blinding
02. Wooden Hands
03. Bygones
04. Soil
05. A Bow Across A String
06. The Climb
07. The Endless Descent
08. May Love Be With You Always
09. Fury
10. Nul Orietur
Le premier album des Espagnols de BIZARRE (Death Metal) sortira début 2018 sur Xtreem Music Records. Après quelques remaniement de line-up, le groupe propose de découvrir un nouveau morceau intitulé "ψυχή (Psyche)" sur lequel figure au chant Mark Berserk (Aposento...) et Kasky Svart (ex-Human Carnage).
