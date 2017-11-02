chargement...

News

Les news du 2 Novembre 2017

News
Les news du 2 Novembre 2017 Converge - The Faceless - Centuries - Bizarre
»
(Lien direct)
Alors que le nouvel album de CONVERGE (Hardcore Chaotique) intitulé The Dusk In Us sort demain sur Deathwish Inc. Records, découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait à travers la vidéo de "A Single Tear".

01. A Single Tear
02. Eye Of The Quarrel
03. Under Duress (YouTube)
04. Arkhipov Calm
05. I Can Tell You About Pain (YouTube)
06. The Dusk In Us
07. Wildlife
08. Murk & Marro
09. Trigger
10. Broken By Light
11. Cannibals
12. Thousands Of Miles Between Us
13. Reptilian (YouTube)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait du nouvel album de THE FACELESS (Death Metal Technique et Progressif). Il s'agit du titre "Digging The Grave" tiré de l'album In Becoming A Ghost à paraître le 1er décembre sur Sumerian Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. In Becoming A Ghost
02. Digging The Grave
03. Black Star
04. Cup Of Mephistopheles
05. The Spiraling Void
06. Shake The Disease
07. I Am
08. Ghost Reprise
09. (Instru)mental Illness
10. The Terminal Breath

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le deuxième album de CENTURIES (Hardcore/Crust) aura pour titre The Lights Of This Earth Are Blinding et sortira le 12 janvier 2018 via Southern Lords Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Bygones".

01. The Lights Of This Earth Are Blinding
02. Wooden Hands
03. Bygones
04. Soil
05. A Bow Across A String
06. The Climb
07. The Endless Descent
08. May Love Be With You Always
09. Fury
10. Nul Orietur

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album des Espagnols de BIZARRE (Death Metal) sortira début 2018 sur Xtreem Music Records. Après quelques remaniement de line-up, le groupe propose de découvrir un nouveau morceau intitulé "ψυχή (Psyche)" sur lequel figure au chant Mark Berserk (Aposento...) et Kasky Svart (ex-Human Carnage).

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
2 Novembre 2017
Season of Mist recrute

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

AxGxB citer
AxGxB
02/11/2017 00:35
Il est naze le morceau de Converge...

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
