(Lien direct) CRYPTS OF DESPAIR (Death Metal) est en écoute ci-dessous. Il s'agit du titre "Path To Vengeance". The Stench Of The Earth sortira le 24 novembre sur Testimony Records.



01. The Stench Of The Earth

02. Path To Vengeance

03. Pits Of Endless Torment

04. 77

05. Fleshless Eternity

06. Enslaved In Blasphemy

07. Ravage The Earth

08. Possessed By Astral Parasites

09. Monuments Of Fear

10. Dead Light (Bandcamp)



<a href="http://testimonyrecords.bandcamp.com/album/crypts-of-despair-the-stench-of-the-earth">Crypts Of Despair • The Stench Of The Earth by Crypts Of Despair</a>