News »

Les news du 2 Novembre 2017

News
Les news du 2 Novembre 2017 Sinistro - Shining - Tongues - Crypts Of Despair - Tetragrammacide - Thantifaxath - Bizarre - Nyctophilia - Crest of Darkness - Entombed - Rotheads - Cattle Decapitation - Converge - The Faceless - Centuries - Bizarre
»
(Lien direct)
En exclusivité française sur Thrashocore, découvrez le clip de "Lotus", titre issu du nouvel album Sangue Cássia de SINISTRO (Doom / Rock) prévu pour le 5 janvier via Season Of Mist.

http://www.facebook.com/sinistroband
http://www.facebook.com/seasonofmistofficial
http://smarturl.it/SinistroSangueCassia


Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous "Gyllene Portarnas Bro", nouveau morceau des Suédois de SHINING (Black Metal) qui figurera sur l'album X - Varg Utan Flock à paraître le 5 janvier sur Season Of Mist Records.

01. Svart Ostoppbar Eld
02. Gyllene Portarnas Bro
03. Jag Är Din Fiende
04. Han Som Lurar Inom
05. Tolvtusenfyrtioett
06. Mot Aokigahara

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les Danois de TONGUES (Black/Death/Doom) sortiront leur premier album intitulé Hreilia le 8 décembre via I, Voidhanger Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Theophagous Wounds Of Earth".

01. Perennial Waves
02. Theophagous Wounds Of Earth
03. Interlude
04. ...And The Ever Watchful Clouds
05. Grove Of Mithridate
06. Acumen Numinous
07. Hreilia

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Un deuxième extrait du premier album de CRYPTS OF DESPAIR (Death Metal) est en écoute ci-dessous. Il s'agit du titre "Path To Vengeance". The Stench Of The Earth sortira le 24 novembre sur Testimony Records.

01. The Stench Of The Earth
02. Path To Vengeance
03. Pits Of Endless Torment
04. 77
05. Fleshless Eternity
06. Enslaved In Blasphemy
07. Ravage The Earth
08. Possessed By Astral Parasites
09. Monuments Of Fear
10. Dead Light (Bandcamp)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TETRAGRAMMACIDE (Brutal Black/Noise) vient de mettre en ligne l'intégralité de son album Primal Incinerators Of Moral Matrix qui sort ce vendredi via Iron Bonehead Productions. L'ensemble s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THANTIFAXATH (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel EP 4-titres Void Masquerading as Matter (durée: 35 min) le 24 novembre chez Dark Descent Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BIZARRE (Death Metal) a mis en ligne un nouveau morceau intitulé "Psyche". Le 1er full-length du groupe sortira courant 2018 via Xtreem Music.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NYCTOPHILIA (Black Atmosphérique Dépressif) sortira son nouvel EP le 1er décembre. Un 1er extrait est en écoute ci-dessous.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CREST OF DARKNESS (Black Metal) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "The Noble Art".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ENTOMBED (Death Suédois) sortira le 10 novembre un cd/dvd live du concert enregistré le 12 novembre 2016 à Malmö, où le groupe a repris l'intégralité de son album Clandestine a deux reprises. La première avec l'aide d'un orchestre symphonique, et la seconde plus électrique. L'ensemble sera disponible via Threema Recordings.

Le tracklisting se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Prelude - Clandestine
2. Living Dead
3. Sinners Bleed
4. Evilyn
5. Blessed Be
6. Interlude - The Deep Slumber
7. Stranger Aeons
8. Chaos Breed
9. Crawl
10. Severe Burns
11. Postlude - Through The Collonades
12. Act I - Malmö Symphony Orchestra
13. Intro
14. Living Dead
15. Sinners Bleed
16. Evilyn
17. Blessed Be
18. Strangers Aeons
19. Chaos Breed
20. Crawl
21. Severe Burns
22. Through The Collonades
23. Left Hand Path
24. Act II – Entombed		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album des Roumains de ROTHEADS (Death Metal) aura pour titre Sewer Fiends et sortira le 22 janvier via Memento Mori Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Sewer Fiends
02. From The Glowing Goo Rise
03. Rats In The Walls
04. Psychic Leech
05. Servants Of The Unlight
06. The Mad Oracle Of Seweropolis
07. Dance Of The Vermin		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CATTLE DECAPITATION (Anti-Human Vegan Extreme Metal) a mis en ligne sur YouTube une vidéo de son bassiste Derek Engemann interprétant le titre "Clandestine Ways (Krokodil Rot)" de son dernier album The Anthropocene Extinction sortie en 2015.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Alors que le nouvel album de CONVERGE (Hardcore Chaotique) intitulé The Dusk In Us sort demain sur Deathwish Inc. Records, découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait à travers la vidéo de "A Single Tear".

01. A Single Tear
02. Eye Of The Quarrel
03. Under Duress (YouTube)
04. Arkhipov Calm
05. I Can Tell You About Pain (YouTube)
06. The Dusk In Us
07. Wildlife
08. Murk & Marro
09. Trigger
10. Broken By Light
11. Cannibals
12. Thousands Of Miles Between Us
13. Reptilian (YouTube)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait du nouvel album de THE FACELESS (Death Metal Technique et Progressif). Il s'agit du titre "Digging The Grave" tiré de l'album In Becoming A Ghost à paraître le 1er décembre sur Sumerian Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. In Becoming A Ghost
02. Digging The Grave
03. Black Star
04. Cup Of Mephistopheles
05. The Spiraling Void
06. Shake The Disease
07. I Am
08. Ghost Reprise
09. (Instru)mental Illness
10. The Terminal Breath

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le deuxième album de CENTURIES (Hardcore/Crust) aura pour titre The Lights Of This Earth Are Blinding et sortira le 12 janvier 2018 via Southern Lords Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Bygones".

01. The Lights Of This Earth Are Blinding
02. Wooden Hands
03. Bygones
04. Soil
05. A Bow Across A String
06. The Climb
07. The Endless Descent
08. May Love Be With You Always
09. Fury
10. Nul Orietur

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album des Espagnols de BIZARRE (Death Metal) sortira début 2018 sur Xtreem Music Records. Après quelques remaniement de line-up, le groupe propose de découvrir un nouveau morceau intitulé "ψυχή (Psyche)" sur lequel figure au chant Mark Berserk (Aposento...) et Kasky Svart (ex-Human Carnage).

 Les news du
Thrasho Mitch + AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
2 Novembre 2017
Season of Mist recrute

3 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Sulphur citer
Sulphur
02/11/2017 08:46
Hardcore Chachaotique. J'avais bien flashé sur la pochette, mais là...
gulo gulo citer
gulo gulo
02/11/2017 08:15
Horrible.
AxGxB citer
AxGxB
02/11/2017 00:35
Il est naze le morceau de Converge...

