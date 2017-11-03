chargement...

Les news du 3 Novembre 2017

Les news du 3 Novembre 2017 A Dead Tree Doesn't Talk - Manalyth - Turnstile - Wormlust - Skáphe
A DEAD TREE DOESN'T TALK (Metalcore) publie aujourd'hui un nouveau single, "Cyanide" qui s'écoute sur Youtube, ci-dessous.

(Lien direct)
Le jeune duo américain MANALYTH (Black / Death) sort ce mois-ci "It Lives", premier morceau de leur debut EP en préparation. C'est une pièce monumentale de plus de neuf minute que le gang décrit comme un rituel à la lune.

MANALYTH a écrit : This song is the beginning of the story to be told through the work of "Blood Moon." The moonlight casts its rays upon the night sky of the earth, enveloping a certain group of followers to worship the moon and the spirit they feel it holds as if they are attached to it subconsciously. As this cult of people has grown over time and its followers praise the moon, a contact was established and a wish was proposed to the cult: the spirit of the moon wishes to be reunited with the earth once again. The cult obeys the order and devise a host must be selected for the spirit to inhabit, but unknown to them the moon spirit has hidden intentions that will ultimately change the earth forever.

(Lien direct)
TURNSTILE (Hardcore) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau intitulé "Real Thing". Celui-ci se découvre à travers la vidéo ci-dessous réalisée par Mortis Studio.

Fallen Empire Records vient d'annoncer que le nouvel album de WORMLUST (Black Metal) aurait pour titre Hallucinogenesis. L'enregistrement de ce dernier commence aujourd'hui au Emissary Studio de de Reykjavík.
En parallèle, le label a également annoncé qu'une collaboration avec SKÁPHE (Black Metal) verrait le jour prochainement sous la forme d'un LP intitulé Kosmískur Hryllingur. Sorties prévues courant 2018.
3 Novembre 2017

StoneBirds
 StoneBirds
Time
2017 - Autoproduction		   

A Dead Tree Doesn't Talk
 A Dead Tree Doesn't Talk
2011 - Suède		   
Manalyth
 Manalyth
2017 - Etats-Unis		   
Skáphe
 Skáphe
Black Metal - 2014 - Etats-Unis		   
Turnstile
 Turnstile
Hardcore - 2010 - Etats-Unis		   
Wormlust
 Wormlust
Black vaudou dans l'espace - 2006 - Islande / Royaume-Uni		   
