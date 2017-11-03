»

(Lien direct) MANALYTH (Black / Death) sort ce mois-ci "It Lives", premier morceau de leur debut EP en préparation. C'est une pièce monumentale de plus de neuf minute que le gang décrit comme un rituel à la lune.



MANALYTH a écrit : This song is the beginning of the story to be told through the work of "Blood Moon." The moonlight casts its rays upon the night sky of the earth, enveloping a certain group of followers to worship the moon and the spirit they feel it holds as if they are attached to it subconsciously. As this cult of people has grown over time and its followers praise the moon, a contact was established and a wish was proposed to the cult: the spirit of the moon wishes to be reunited with the earth once again. The cult obeys the order and devise a host must be selected for the spirit to inhabit, but unknown to them the moon spirit has hidden intentions that will ultimately change the earth forever.



