Les news du 3 Novembre 2017

News
Les news du 3 Novembre 2017 Converge - Antigama - Prognathe - Horror God - Techne - Deinonychus - Expulser - Sycomore - Absque Cor - Metallica - Neocaesar - Marty Friedman - Iron Monkey - Harakiri for the Sky - exit empire - The Bare Minimum - A Dead Tree Doesn't Talk - Manalyth - Turnstile - Wormlust - Skáphe
»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de CONVERGE (Hardcore Chaotique) sort aujourd'hui. Il s'intitule The Dusk In Us et est disponible via Deathwish Inc. Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous.

»
(Lien direct)
ANTIGAMA (Grind Progressif) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau “Now" qui figurera sur le prochain MCD des Polonais, Depressant, à paraître le 10 novembre sur Selfmadegod Records.

»
(Lien direct)
PROGNATHE (Death/Grind) a mis en ligne le clip de "We're sane".

»
(Lien direct)
Lavadome Productions sortira le 20 novembre un split entre HORROR GOD (Death Metal) et TECHNE (Death Metal). Du son sur Bandcamp. Les détails:

HORROR GOD:
1. Golden Billion
2. Dust
3. We Are
4. Sinking Into Transparency (Purulence cover)

TECHNE:
5. Breathe
6. Conviction
7. Techne
»
(Lien direct)
DEINONYCHUS (Doom/Black) sortira son nouvel album Ode To Acts Of Murder, Dystopia And Suicide le 1er décembre chez My Kingdom Music. Le titre "The Weak Have Taken The Earth" est en écoute sur YouTube.

»
(Lien direct)
EXPULSER (Death/Thrash) vient de rééditer sa 1ère sortie Fornications (1989) en vinyle chez Greyhaze Records. Écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Tracklist:

A1. Vomiting in Paradise
B1. The Offensor
»
(Lien direct)
SYCOMORE (Sludge, Amiens) est sur le point de sortir un nouvel album, dont voici le teaser.

»
(Lien direct)
ABSQUE COR (Black Metal) sortira son 1EP 4-titres Wędrówkę Haniebnie Zakończyć (To End This Journey Disgracefully) le 17 novembre sur Godz Ov War Productions. Un extrait, "Jeden Księżyc Wciąż Wskazuje", est en écoute ci-dessous. Tracklist:

1. Jeden Księżyc Wciąż Wskazuje
2. To Co W Człowieku Nieuniknione
3. Zdecyduj Więc Sam Którą Wybierzesz Drogę
4. Do Niezbawienia

»
(Lien direct)
METALLICA (Metal) vient de publier une version live inédite du titre "Damage, Inc." enregistrée le 25 janvier 1987 Grugahalle d'Essen (Allemagne). Ce morceau figurera dans la box deluxe de l'album Master Of Puppets à paraître le 10 novembre prochain via Blackened Recordings.

»
(Lien direct)
NEOCAESAR (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain album avec le titre "Valhalla Rising" en écoute ci-dessous. 11:11 sortira le 27 novembre via Xtreem Music Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Initium Novum
02. From Hell
03. Victims Of Deception
04. Invocation Of The Watcher
05. Sworn To Hate
06. Valhalla Rising
07. Prelude To Darkness
08. Angelic Carnage
09. Sigillorum Satanas
10. Blood Of The Nephilim

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous le tout nouveau clip de MARTY FRIEDMAN (Metal Progressif) pour le titre "Self Pollution". Ce morceau est tiré de l'album Wall Of Sound sorti cet été sur Prosthetic Records.

»
(Lien direct)
IRON MONKEY (Sludge / Punk) vient de publier le clip de "Toadcrucifier – R.I.P.PER". Ce morceau est issu de l'album 9-13 paru récemment sur Relapse Records.

»
(Lien direct)
HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY (Black Metal / Post-Rock) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album Arson qui sortira le 16 février 2018 via Art Of Propaganda. "Tomb Omnia" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
Après avoir partagé plusieurs singles courant 2017, le trio de Post Hardcore Tchèque EXIT EMPIRE a récemment publié son debut album éponyme. Il s'écoute notamment sur Bandcamp.

»
(Lien direct)
THE BARE MINIMUM (Punk) a récemment sorti un clip pour la chanson "Pyrrhic Victory" tiré de leur album Sink To The Top, paru en mars 2017. La vidéo est un vibrant hommage à la scène HxC des années 80 et plus particulièrement aux MISFITS.

»
(Lien direct)
A DEAD TREE DOESN'T TALK (Metalcore) publie aujourd'hui un nouveau single, "Cyanide" qui s'écoute sur Youtube, ci-dessous.

»
(Lien direct)
Le jeune duo américain MANALYTH (Black / Death) sort ce mois-ci "It Lives", premier morceau de leur debut EP en préparation. C'est une pièce monumentale de plus de neuf minute que le gang décrit comme un rituel à la lune.

MANALYTH a écrit : This song is the beginning of the story to be told through the work of "Blood Moon." The moonlight casts its rays upon the night sky of the earth, enveloping a certain group of followers to worship the moon and the spirit they feel it holds as if they are attached to it subconsciously. As this cult of people has grown over time and its followers praise the moon, a contact was established and a wish was proposed to the cult: the spirit of the moon wishes to be reunited with the earth once again. The cult obeys the order and devise a host must be selected for the spirit to inhabit, but unknown to them the moon spirit has hidden intentions that will ultimately change the earth forever.

»
(Lien direct)
TURNSTILE (Hardcore) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau intitulé "Real Thing". Celui-ci se découvre à travers la vidéo ci-dessous réalisée par Mortis Studio.

»
(Lien direct)
Fallen Empire Records vient d'annoncer que le nouvel album de WORMLUST (Black Metal) aurait pour titre Hallucinogenesis. L'enregistrement de ce dernier commence aujourd'hui au Emissary Studio de de Reykjavík.
En parallèle, le label a également annoncé qu'une collaboration avec SKÁPHE (Black Metal) verrait le jour prochainement sous la forme d'un LP intitulé Kosmískur Hryllingur. Sorties prévues courant 2018.
3 Novembre 2017

