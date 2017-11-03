Le premier album des Hollandais d'ANARCHOS (Death Metal) aura pour titre Invocation Of Moribund Spirits et sortira aux alentours de la mi-décembre sur Blood Harvest Records. La version LP est quant à elle attendue pour le mois de février. Deux extraits sont en écoute sur Bandcamp ci-dessous :
01. Far Beyond Infinity
02. Cursed Gift
03. Retribution Of The Doomed
04. Through Whom They Crawl
05. Dominions Of Blasphemy
06. Cold Funeral
07. Deformed Abomination
08. Initiating Lawless Rites
09. Nacentes Morimur
ABSQUE COR (Black Metal) sortira son 1EP 4-titres Wędrówkę Haniebnie Zakończyć (To End This Journey Disgracefully) le 17 novembre sur Godz Ov War Productions. Un extrait, "Jeden Księżyc Wciąż Wskazuje", est en écoute ci-dessous. Tracklist:
1. Jeden Księżyc Wciąż Wskazuje
2. To Co W Człowieku Nieuniknione
3. Zdecyduj Więc Sam Którą Wybierzesz Drogę
4. Do Niezbawienia
METALLICA (Metal) vient de publier une version live inédite du titre "Damage, Inc." enregistrée le 25 janvier 1987 Grugahalle d'Essen (Allemagne). Ce morceau figurera dans la box deluxe de l'album Master Of Puppets à paraître le 10 novembre prochain via Blackened Recordings.
NEOCAESAR (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain album avec le titre "Valhalla Rising" en écoute ci-dessous. 11:11 sortira le 27 novembre via Xtreem Music Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Initium Novum
02. From Hell
03. Victims Of Deception
04. Invocation Of The Watcher
05. Sworn To Hate
06. Valhalla Rising
07. Prelude To Darkness
08. Angelic Carnage
09. Sigillorum Satanas
10. Blood Of The Nephilim
HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY (Black Metal / Post-Rock) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album Arson qui sortira le 16 février 2018 via Art Of Propaganda. "Tomb Omnia" se découvre ci-dessous :
THE BARE MINIMUM (Punk) a récemment sorti un clip pour la chanson "Pyrrhic Victory" tiré de leur album Sink To The Top, paru en mars 2017. La vidéo est un vibrant hommage à la scène HxC des années 80 et plus particulièrement aux MISFITS.
Le jeune duo américain MANALYTH (Black / Death) sort ce mois-ci "It Lives", premier morceau de leur debut EP en préparation. C'est une pièce monumentale de plus de neuf minute que le gang décrit comme un rituel à la lune.
MANALYTH a écrit : This song is the beginning of the story to be told through the work of "Blood Moon." The moonlight casts its rays upon the night sky of the earth, enveloping a certain group of followers to worship the moon and the spirit they feel it holds as if they are attached to it subconsciously. As this cult of people has grown over time and its followers praise the moon, a contact was established and a wish was proposed to the cult: the spirit of the moon wishes to be reunited with the earth once again. The cult obeys the order and devise a host must be selected for the spirit to inhabit, but unknown to them the moon spirit has hidden intentions that will ultimately change the earth forever.
Fallen Empire Records vient d'annoncer que le nouvel album de WORMLUST (Black Metal) aurait pour titre Hallucinogenesis. L'enregistrement de ce dernier commence aujourd'hui au Emissary Studio de de Reykjavík.
En parallèle, le label a également annoncé qu'une collaboration avec SKÁPHE (Black Metal) verrait le jour prochainement sous la forme d'un LP intitulé Kosmískur Hryllingur. Sorties prévues courant 2018.
