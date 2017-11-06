»

(Lien direct) HORRENDOUS (Death Metal) viennent de signer sur Season Of Mist Records pour la sortie d'un quatrième album aujourd'hui en préparation.



HORRENDOUS a écrit : The time has finally arrived to announce our newest creation to the world. It was a painful birth, fed on the paranoia and malaise of our times, and has since matured into a sprawling colossus that consumed us as we constructed it. It is our monument to uncertainty, to the mad perseverance of the soul and its tired labors, and the redemptive cycle of failure and resiliency – another stone rolled to the peak, demanding all of our abilities, and we can't wait to watch it fall.