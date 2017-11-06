chargement...

News »

Les news du 6 Novembre 2017

News
Les news du 6 Novembre 2017 Domgård - Voivod - Horrendous - Download Festival - Ozzy Osbourne - The Walking Dead Orchestra - Wolf Counsel - Krane - ColdCell - Cannibal Corpse - Decaying - Devilpriest - Obskuritatem - Halphas - Isolert - Insanity Cult
»
(Lien direct)
DOMGÅRD (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel album Ödelagt le 1er décembre chez Carnal Records. Le morceau-titre est en écoute sur Bandcamp. Tracklist:

1. Niþanvarþa
2. Svartdjupets Lockelse
3. Töckenhöljt
4. I Geirröds Hall
5. Aldar Røkkr
6. Kynjagaldr
7. Ödelagt
8. Lögr Óðreris - Urblodets Trollmakt
9. Grottkvinnans Hemlighet
10. Sejdmannens Förbannelse
11. Förgånget
12. Ødhe Vi		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les Canadiens de VOIVOD (Thrash) viennent d'annoncer sur Facebook qu'ils entraient aujourd'hui en studio pour débuter l'enregistrement de leur nouvel album :

VOIVOD a écrit : It is with great enthousiasm that we announce that Voivod is entering the Studio today for the next full lenght album!!
Exciting!!
Stay connected!

»
(Lien direct)
Les Américains d'HORRENDOUS (Death Metal) viennent de signer sur Season Of Mist Records pour la sortie d'un quatrième album aujourd'hui en préparation.

HORRENDOUS a écrit : The time has finally arrived to announce our newest creation to the world. It was a painful birth, fed on the paranoia and malaise of our times, and has since matured into a sprawling colossus that consumed us as we constructed it. It is our monument to uncertainty, to the mad perseverance of the soul and its tired labors, and the redemptive cycle of failure and resiliency – another stone rolled to the peak, demanding all of our abilities, and we can't wait to watch it fall.

»
(Lien direct)
Les organisateurs du DOWNLOAD FESTIVAL (édition française) viennent d'annoncer la participation d'OZZY OSBOURNE (Heavy Metal / Hard Rock). La troisième édition du festival se déroulera les 15, 16 et 17 juin 2018 à Brétigny-sur-Orge sur Orge dans le 91.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE WALKING DEAD ORCHESTRA (Deathcore) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Resurrect the Scourge" issu de son nouvel album Resurrect sorti le mois dernier via Unique Leader.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WOLF COUNSEL (Heavy/Doom) sortira son nouveau disque Age Of Madness / Reign Of Chaos le 17 novembre chez Czar Of Bullets. Le morceau titre est en écoute sur ce lien.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KRANE (Instrumental Post-Metal) a sorti son nouvel opus Pleonexia sur Czar Of Revelations.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
COLDCELL (Atmospheric Black 'n Roll) vient de sortir son nouvel album Those sur Czar Of Bullets. Du son sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Si vous ne l'avez pas encore écouté, le nouvel album de CANNIBAL CORPSE (Death Metal) intitulé Red Before Black se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous. Ce dernier est sorti le 3 novembre via Metal Blade Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DECAYING (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son nouvel album To Cross The Line pour le 18 janvier prochain via FDA Rekotz. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait sont déjà disponibles :

1. To Cross The Line
2. From Shield To Storm
3. Nothing Is Free
4. The End Justifies The Means
5. Decadence
6. Crucial Factor
7. The First Objective
8. Futile Effort

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEVILPRIEST (Black Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé Devil Inspired Chants le 10 novembre via Pagan Records. Celui-ci s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous.

01. Withstand The Holy Ghost
02. Maelstorm Of Frenetic Catharsis
03. We Swear
04. Sacred Orgy
05. Awaken In The Presence Of Satan
06. Into The Murky Distance
07. Upon The Blasting Winds
08. Baptised In Excrement

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OBSKURITATEM (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler un extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Gdje tišina vjecno vlada" en écoute ci-dessous. U Kraljevstvu Mrtvih sort cette semaine via Black Gangrene Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait du premier album des Allemands d'HALPHAS (Black Metal). Il s'agit du titre "Through The Forest" tiré de Dawn Of A Crimson Empire qui sortira le 15 décembre via Folter Records.

01. Summoning
02. Call From The Depths
03. Through The Forest
04. Sword Of The Necromancer
05. FMD
06. Malice
07. Damination Of The Weak
08. Empire

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les Grecques d'ISOLERT (Black Metal) et d'INSANITY CULT ont récemment sorti via Narcoleptica Productions un split intitulé Towards The Great Dissolution. Ce dernier se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous.

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB + Jean-Clint
6 Novembre 2017

