Les Américains d'HORRENDOUS (Death Metal) viennent de signer sur Season Of Mist Records pour la sortie d'un quatrième album aujourd'hui en préparation.
HORRENDOUS a écrit : The time has finally arrived to announce our newest creation to the world. It was a painful birth, fed on the paranoia and malaise of our times, and has since matured into a sprawling colossus that consumed us as we constructed it. It is our monument to uncertainty, to the mad perseverance of the soul and its tired labors, and the redemptive cycle of failure and resiliency – another stone rolled to the peak, demanding all of our abilities, and we can't wait to watch it fall.
Les organisateurs du DOWNLOAD FESTIVAL (édition française) viennent d'annoncer la participation d'OZZY OSBOURNE (Heavy Metal / Hard Rock). La troisième édition du festival se déroulera les 15, 16 et 17 juin 2018 à Brétigny-sur-Orge sur Orge dans le 91.
Si vous ne l'avez pas encore écouté, le nouvel album de CANNIBAL CORPSE (Death Metal) intitulé Red Before Black se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous. Ce dernier est sorti le 3 novembre via Metal Blade Records.
DEVILPRIEST (Black Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé Devil Inspired Chants le 10 novembre via Pagan Records. Celui-ci s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous.
01. Withstand The Holy Ghost
02. Maelstorm Of Frenetic Catharsis
03. We Swear
04. Sacred Orgy
05. Awaken In The Presence Of Satan
06. Into The Murky Distance
07. Upon The Blasting Winds
08. Baptised In Excrement
OBSKURITATEM (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler un extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Gdje tišina vjecno vlada" en écoute ci-dessous. U Kraljevstvu Mrtvih sort cette semaine via Black Gangrene Records.
Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait du premier album des Allemands d'HALPHAS (Black Metal). Il s'agit du titre "Through The Forest" tiré de Dawn Of A Crimson Empire qui sortira le 15 décembre via Folter Records.
01. Summoning
02. Call From The Depths
03. Through The Forest
04. Sword Of The Necromancer
05. FMD
06. Malice
07. Damination Of The Weak
08. Empire
Les Grecques d'ISOLERT (Black Metal) et d'INSANITY CULT ont récemment sorti via Narcoleptica Productions un split intitulé Towards The Great Dissolution. Ce dernier se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous.
