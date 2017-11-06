chargement...

Les news du 6 Novembre 2017

News
Les news du 6 Novembre 2017 Halphas - Isolert - Insanity Cult
Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait du premier album des Allemands d'HALPHAS (Black Metal). Il s'agit du titre "Through The Forest" tiré de Dawn Of A Crimson Empire qui sortira le 15 décembre via Folter Records.

01. Summoning
02. Call From The Depths
03. Through The Forest
04. Sword Of The Necromancer
05. FMD
06. Malice
07. Damination Of The Weak
08. Empire

Les Grecques d'ISOLERT (Black Metal) et d'INSANITY CULT ont récemment sorti via Misanthropic-Art un split intitulé Towards The Great Dissolution. Ce dernier se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous.

6 Novembre 2017

