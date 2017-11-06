»

(Lien direct) HALPHAS (Black Metal). Il s'agit du titre "Through The Forest" tiré de Dawn Of A Crimson Empire qui sortira le 15 décembre via Folter Records.



01. Summoning

02. Call From The Depths

03. Through The Forest

04. Sword Of The Necromancer

05. FMD

06. Malice

07. Damination Of The Weak

08. Empire



