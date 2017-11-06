Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait du premier album des Allemands d'HALPHAS (Black Metal). Il s'agit du titre "Through The Forest" tiré de Dawn Of A Crimson Empire qui sortira le 15 décembre via Folter Records.
01. Summoning
02. Call From The Depths
03. Through The Forest
04. Sword Of The Necromancer
05. FMD
06. Malice
07. Damination Of The Weak
08. Empire
Par Dise Nore
Par MoM
Par Dise Nore
Par Dise Nore
Par YoungAdulescent
Par Dysthymie
Par Sakrifiss
Par Dise Nore
Par Dise Nore
Par dantefever
Par Fabulon
Par AxGxB