Les news du 7 Novembre 2017
 Les news du 7 Novembre 2017... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les sorties de 2017
 Les sorties de 2017 - Vos a... (S)
Par fayfay		   
Feral
 Feral - Forever Resonating... (C)
Par Sulphur		   
Les reprises BLACK METAL (Björk / Radiohead / Foufoune...) POURQUOI ?
 Les reprises BLACK METAL (B... (D)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
The Wretched End
 The Wretched End - Ominous (C)
Par Kasteel		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Deus Saluti... (C)
Par tasserholf		   
Incantation
 Incantation - Profane Nexus (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Time Lurker
 Time Lurker - Time Lurker (C)
Par Dise Nore		   
Deinonychus
 Deinonychus - Ark of Thought (C)
Par Dise Nore		   
Archspire
 Archspire - Relentless Muta... (C)
Par YoungAdulescent		   
Opium Warlords
 Opium Warlords - Droner (C)
Par Dysthymie		   

Les news du 7 Novembre 2017

News
Les news du 7 Novembre 2017 Metal Bla Bla - Affliktor - Kataklysm - Mare - Power Trip - Trivium - Code Orange - Venom Prison
L'épisode de novembre du podcast METAL BLA BLA est consacré au Nu Metal. Toutes les infos, liens et bibliographie sont disponibles sur le site web de l'émission : ici.

 Les news du

Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Nothing Shall Arise" tiré du premier album d'AFFLIKTOR (Black/Thrash). Ce dernier est sorti sur Transcending Obscurity Records.

01. Storms Of Demogorgon
02. Born To The Breeder
03. Backwards Into Hell
04. Chaos Magick Totality
05. Burn The Earth
06. The Singularity
07. Planet Rogue
08. Nothing Shall Arise
09. Pazuzu Invoked

 Les news du

KATAKLYSM (Death Mélodique Moderne) vient de signer à nouveau avec Nuclear Blast Records pour la sortie de son nouvel album intitulé Meditations. Sortie prévue en avril 2018. Un trailer est disponible ci-dessous.

MARE (Black Metal) a dévoilé un extrait de son premier album. Il s'agit du titre "These Fountains Of Darkness" en écoute ci-dessous. Ebony Tower sortira à l'hiver 2018 via Terratur Possessions.

MARE a écrit : The Ebony Tower represents the very keep of the creative genius, a citadel of withdrawal and introspectional pursuit. That obscure and remote, yet inexplicably familiar place to which one may seek to retreat in times of excessive creativity. Therein, beyond the veil of night and the light of day alike, lies the unspoiled treasures of the subconscious; the fathomless well of midnight waters from which springs the gushing fountains of the dark quintessential aether that serves as our source of inspiration. And verily, no light of guidance will suffice in this dark and sombre place, and one may never truly predict what to find when stirring beneath its surface.
Furthermore, the Ebony Tower embodies the culmination of our Black Art, the very epitome of the cult as we reckon it.
LP/MC/CD coming winter 2018, released by Terratur Possessions

Les news du

POWER TRIP (Thrash / Crossover) sera en tournée en Europe durant les mois de mars et avril 2018 en première partie de TRIVIUM (Metalcore Mélodique) et en compagnie de CODE ORANGE (Hardcore Moderne) et VENOM PRISON (Death Metal/Hardcore). Une seule date est prévue en France, le 14 avril au Bataclan (Paris).
Thrasho rivax + AxGxB
7 Novembre 2017

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint
Jean-Clint
07/11/2017 12:49
A voir ce que donnera le nouveau KATAKLYSM, mais je n'ai plus trop d'espoir ...

