MISANTHROPE (Metal Extrême Avant-Gardiste et Inclassable) vient de mettre en ligne un second extrait de son album Alpha X Omega qui est sorti le 27 octobre via Holy Records. "Mélissa et Darvulia" se découvre via le clip ci-dessous :
Le nouvel album des Suédois de TRIBULATION (Death Metal) aura pour titre Down Below et sortira le 26 janvier sur Century Media Records. Un EP intitulé Lady Death sera servi en préambule le 22 décembre. Les pré-commandes sont disponibles ici.
KATAKLYSM (Death Mélodique Moderne) vient de signer à nouveau avec Nuclear Blast Records pour la sortie de son nouvel album intitulé Meditations. Sortie prévue en avril 2018. Un trailer est disponible ci-dessous.
MARE (Black Metal) a dévoilé un extrait de son premier album. Il s'agit du titre "These Fountains Of Darkness" en écoute ci-dessous. Ebony Tower sortira à l'hiver 2018 via Terratur Possessions.
MARE a écrit : The Ebony Tower represents the very keep of the creative genius, a citadel of withdrawal and introspectional pursuit. That obscure and remote, yet inexplicably familiar place to which one may seek to retreat in times of excessive creativity. Therein, beyond the veil of night and the light of day alike, lies the unspoiled treasures of the subconscious; the fathomless well of midnight waters from which springs the gushing fountains of the dark quintessential aether that serves as our source of inspiration. And verily, no light of guidance will suffice in this dark and sombre place, and one may never truly predict what to find when stirring beneath its surface.
Furthermore, the Ebony Tower embodies the culmination of our Black Art, the very epitome of the cult as we reckon it.
LP/MC/CD coming winter 2018, released by Terratur Possessions
POWER TRIP (Thrash / Crossover) sera en tournée en Europe durant les mois de mars et avril 2018 en première partie de TRIVIUM (Metalcore Mélodique) et en compagnie de CODE ORANGE (Hardcore Moderne) et VENOM PRISON (Death Metal/Hardcore). Une seule date est prévue en France, le 14 avril au Bataclan (Paris).
07/11/2017 12:49