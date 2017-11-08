SAXON (Heavy Metal) sortira son nouvel album Thunderbolt le 2 février sur Militia Guard / Silver Lining Music (distribution Warner Music). Tracklist:
1) Olympus Rising
2) Thunderbolt
3) The Secret of Flight
4) Nosferatu (The Vampires Waltz)
5) They Played Rock and Roll
6) Predator
7) Sons of Odin
8) Sniper
9) A Wizard’s Tale
10) Speed Merchants
11) Roadie’s Song
12) Nosferatu (Raw Version)*
*non disponible sur le vinyle
