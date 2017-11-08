»

(Lien direct) SAXON (Heavy Metal) sortira son nouvel album Thunderbolt le 2 février sur Militia Guard / Silver Lining Music (distribution Warner Music). Tracklist:



1) Olympus Rising

2) Thunderbolt

3) The Secret of Flight

4) Nosferatu (The Vampires Waltz)

5) They Played Rock and Roll

6) Predator

7) Sons of Odin

8) Sniper

9) A Wizard’s Tale

10) Speed Merchants

11) Roadie’s Song

12) Nosferatu (Raw Version)*

*non disponible sur le vinyle