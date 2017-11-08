chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
23 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Les sorties de 2017
 Les sorties de 2017 - Vos a... (S)
Par MoM		   
Les reprises BLACK METAL (Björk / Radiohead / Foufoune...) POURQUOI ?
 Les reprises BLACK METAL (B... (D)
Par Stockwel		   
Incantation
 Incantation - Profane Nexus (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Knelt Rote
 Knelt Rote - Trespass (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Deus Saluti... (C)
Par Sangarn		   
Les news du 7 Novembre 2017
 Les news du 7 Novembre 2017... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Feral
 Feral - Forever Resonating... (C)
Par Sulphur		   
The Wretched End
 The Wretched End - Ominous (C)
Par Kasteel		   
Time Lurker
 Time Lurker - Time Lurker (C)
Par Dise Nore		   
Deinonychus
 Deinonychus - Ark of Thought (C)
Par Dise Nore		   

News »

Les news du 8 Novembre 2017

News
Les news du 8 Novembre 2017 Valdur - Saxon - DSKNT
»
(Lien direct)
VALDUR (Black/Death) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Divine Cessation à paraître le 1er décembre sur Bloody Mountain Records. Tracklist:

1. Breath of the Beast
2. Divine Cessation
3. The Tail
4. Seething Disgust
5. Doomed
6. Plague Born of a Dying Star*
7. Potent Black Orb

*Lead vocals by Sean Psykho Combat

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SAXON (Heavy Metal) sortira son nouvel album Thunderbolt le 2 février sur Militia Guard / Silver Lining Music (distribution Warner Music). Tracklist:

1) Olympus Rising
2) Thunderbolt
3) The Secret of Flight
4) Nosferatu (The Vampires Waltz)
5) They Played Rock and Roll
6) Predator
7) Sons of Odin
8) Sniper
9) A Wizard’s Tale
10) Speed Merchants
11) Roadie’s Song
12) Nosferatu (Raw Version)*
*non disponible sur le vinyle		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DSKNT (Black Metal) sortira son album PhSPHR Entropy le 4 décembre en K7 chez Sentient Ruin Laboratories.

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
8 Novembre 2017

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Saxon
 Saxon
Heavy Metal - 1978 - Royaume-Uni		   
Resurgency
No Worlds... Nor Gods Beyond
Lire la chronique
Feral
Forever Resonating In Blood
Lire la chronique
Talv
Entering a Timeless Winter
Lire la chronique
Gravity - Interview pour l'album "Noir"
Lire l'interview
Wo Fat
Live Juju : Freak Valley an...
Lire la chronique
Cultes Des Ghoules / Sepulchral Zeal
Cultes Des Ghoules / Sepulc...
Lire la chronique
Opium Warlords
Droner
Lire la chronique
Les reprises BLACK METAL (Björk / Radiohead / Foufoune...) POURQUOI ?
Lire le podcast
Les sorties de 2017
Vos albums et déceptions de...
Voir le sondage
Kawir
Exilasmos (Εξιλασμός)
Lire la chronique
Incantation
Profane Nexus
Lire la chronique
Nephren-Ka
La Grande Guerre de l'Epice
Lire la chronique
Oraculum
Always Higher (EP)
Lire la chronique
Accept
The Rise Of Chaos
Lire la chronique
StoneBirds
Time
Lire la chronique
Revenant
Prophecies Of A Dying World
Lire la chronique
Friendship
Hatred
Lire la chronique
Temnein
White Stained Inferno
Lire la chronique
Arch Echo
Arch Echo
Lire la chronique
Yellow Eyes
Immersion Trench Reverie
Lire la chronique
Iron Maiden
The Book Of Souls : Live Ch...
Lire la chronique
Caïnan Dawn
F.O.H.A.T.
Lire la chronique
Cenotafio
La Fatídica Excrecencia De ...
Lire la chronique
She Bleeds Merlot
Life Is A Battleground (EP)
Lire la chronique
Volturyon
Blood Cure
Lire la chronique
Iron Monkey
9-13
Lire la chronique
Voëmmr
Nox Maledictvs
Lire la chronique
Devangelic
Phlegethon
Lire la chronique
Ne Obliviscaris
Urn
Lire la chronique
Pig Destroyer
Terrifyer
Lire la chronique