chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
72 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les sorties de 2017
 Les sorties de 2017 - Vos a... (S)
Par N4pht4		   
Resurgency
 Resurgency - No Worlds... N... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Cannibal Corpse
 Cannibal Corpse - Red Befor... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 7 Novembre 2017
 Les news du 7 Novembre 2017... (N)
Par Kasteel		   
Time Lurker
 Time Lurker - Time Lurker (C)
Par Kasteel		   
Les reprises BLACK METAL (Björk / Radiohead / Foufoune...) POURQUOI ?
 Les reprises BLACK METAL (B... (D)
Par Stockwel		   
Incantation
 Incantation - Profane Nexus (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Knelt Rote
 Knelt Rote - Trespass (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Deus Saluti... (C)
Par Sangarn		   
Feral
 Feral - Forever Resonating... (C)
Par Sulphur		   
The Wretched End
 The Wretched End - Ominous (C)
Par Kasteel		   

News »

Les news du 9 Novembre 2017

News
Les news du 9 Novembre 2017 Coutoux - Ectoplasma - Hellish God - Nordheim - Anialator - Cattle Decapitation - Horn - Taake - Reptilian - Execration - Misgivings - Black Sabbath - Marginal - Mausoleum
»
(Lien direct)
Poursuivant son travail sur le Black Metal, COUTOUX (Black Metal / Darkwave) sort aujourd'hui un nouvel EP deux titres, Desolation à découvrir sur la page Bandcamp de l'artiste.

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ECTOPLASMA (Death Metal) a dévoilé un extrait de son prochain album intitulé Cavern Of Foul Unbeings. Il s'agit du titre "Amorphous Atrocity" en écoute ci-dessous. Sortie prévue le 22 janvier sur Memento Mori Records.

01. Amorphous Atrocity (Intro)
02. Entranced in Blood
03. Mortified and Despised
04. Seized in Cimmerian Darkness
05. Cavern of Foul Unbeings
06. Primeval Haunting
07. Reanimated in Trioxin
08. The Unspeakable One
09. GhoulSpawn
10. Disembodied Voice
11. The Immortals (Unleashed cover)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HELLISH GOD (Death Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé The Evil Emanations le 8 janvier 2018 sur Everlasting Spew Records. Un premier extrait avec le titre "Anti-Cosmic Decree" est disponible ci-dessous. Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Kelim Shattering Illumination
02. Qlipoth
03. Anti-Cosmic Decree
04. The Hindering Ones
05. Tagimron Is Summoned
06. Burning The Infidel
07. Choronzonic Hellfire
08. Agitator Shall Be Triumphant!
09. I Am Belial
10. Marching With The Accuser

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NORDHEIM (Power/Death Mélodique Folklorique) sortira son nouvel album RapThor le 24 novembre via Maple Metal Records. Un 1er extrait, "I Wish You Were Beer", a été publié. Tracklist:

1. Troll Riding A Raptor (4:32)
2. Boobs And Bacon (3:30)
3. Scroll Of Lightning Bolt (4:55)
4. Black Witch Rises (5:27)
5. I Wish You Were Beer (2:05)
6. Strength Became The Storm (5:24)
7. Blood's Shade (5:22)
8. Dragonthorn (9:34)

Durée totale : 40:47

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ANIALATOR (Thrash Metal) sortira son nouvel EP 5-titres Rise to Supremacy le 7 février sur Xtreem Music. Le morceau "Chaos" est en écoute ci-dessous. Tracklist:

1. Rise Again
2. All Systems Down
3. Thick Skinned
4. Chaos
5. Black Trump

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CATTLE DECAPITATION (Anti-Human Vegan Extreme Metal) a posté une vidéo "guitar playthrough" du titre "Clandestine Ways (Krokodil Rot)".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HORN (Pagan Black Metal) sortira le 9 mars 2018 via Iron Bonehead Productions un mini-album intitulé Retrograd. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TAAKE (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Inntrenger" en écoute ci-dessous. Kong Vinter sortira le 24 novembre sur Dark Essence Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Sverdets Vei
02. Inntrenger
03. Huset i Havet
04. Havet i Huset
05. Jernhaand
06. Maanebrent
07. Fra Bjoergegrend mot Glemselen
08. On Top (De Press Cover) (LP Bonus Track)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
REPTILIAN (Death Metal), EXECRATION (Death Metal) et MISGIVINGS (Death Metal) seront en concert à Paris le 22 janvier 2018 au Klub. Pour suivre l'actualité de ce concert, n'hésitez pas à vous inscrire sur l’événement Facebook.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Après la diffusion du film dans certains cinémas, BLACK SABBATH (Doom/Heavy Metal) sortira le 17 novembre un DVD live intitulé The End. Celui-ci comprendra l'enregistrement du dernier concert de la formation à Birmingham plus tôt cette année. En plus de ce DVD, on trouve également les cinq titres tirés des The Angelic Sessions. Un extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "N.I.B.". Voici également le tracklisting complet :

DVD / Blu-ray tracklisting

01. Black Sabbath
02. Fairies Wear Boots
03. Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes
04. After Forever
05. Into The Void
06. Snowblind
07. Band Intros
08. War Pigs
09. Behind The Wall of Sleep
10. Bassically / N.I.B.
11. Hand Of Doom
12. Supernaut / Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / Megalomania
13. Rat Salad / Drum Solo
14. Iron Man
15. Dirty Women
16. Children Of The Grave
17. Paranoid

The Angelic Sessions

01. The Wizard
02. Wicked World
03. Sweet Leaf
04. Tomorrow’s Dream
05. Changes
CD Tracklisting


Bonus :

The Angelic Sessions (Audio)

01. The Wizard
02. Wicked World
03. Sweet Leaf
04. Tomorrow’s Dream
05. Changes

2xCD / 3xVinyles tracklisting

01. Black Sabbath
02. Fairies Wear Boots
03. Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes
04. After Forever
05. Into The Void
06. Snowblind
07. Band Intros
08. War Pigs
09. Behind The Wall of Sleep
10. Bassically / N.I.B.
11. Hand Of Doom
12. Supernaut / Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / Megalomania
13. Rat Salad / Drum Solo
14. Iron Man
15. Dirty Women
16. Children Of The Grave
17. Paranoid

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album des Belges de MARGINAL (Crust/Death Metal) intitulé Total Destruction sortira le 15 décembre sur Transcending Obscurity Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "The Violent Way".

01. Barbarians
02. Delirium Tremens (Bandcamp)
03. Ruination
04. Impaled
05. Useless Scum (Bandcamp)
06. I Used to be Intelligent
07. Rat Kebab
08. The Violent Way
09. Leech Invader
10. Fucked Up Society
11. Atom Sapiens
12. Total Destruction

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MAUSOLEUM (Death Metal) vient de signer sur le label Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Le groupe sortira ainsi le 1er décembre une double compilation intitulée Cadaveric Displays From The Funeral. Le titre "Flesh Fiends" s'écoute ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting complet :

Disque 1 : The Main Course

Cadaveric Displays Of Ghoulish Ghastliness
01. Flesh Fiends
02. Entombed In The Womb
03. Absolution For The Living Dead
04. Cadaveric Displays Of Ghoulish Ghastliness
05. Regurgitated Rebirth
06. Mortal Extinction
07. Horrifying World Of Disembodied Souls
08. Tombs Of The Blind Dead
09. Destined To Fester (Autopsy Cover)

Back From The Funeral
10. Doomed In The Desecrated Cemetary
11. Dead Walkers
12. Radioactive Resurrection
13. Raped Within The Casket
14. Brains (I Must Eat Your Fucking Brains!)
15. Consumed By The Deceased
16. The Baron Of Terror
17. Back From The Funeral
18. Graveyard Shift

Disque 2: Deadly Desserts

The Singles
01. Radioactive Resurrection (Demo Version)
02. Pile And Burn
03. Intense Mortification (Impetigo Cover)
04. The Curse Of The Tomb

Previously Unreleased Live Tracks
05. Pagan Saviour (Autopsy cover - Recorded in Brooklyn, NY November 19th 2011)
06. Consumed By The Deceased (Recorded in Cleveland, OH 6/2/2012)
07. Evil Dead (Death cover - Recorded in Pittsburgh, PA 6/3/2012)

Eating Your Fucking Brains Live
08. Doomed In The Desecrated Cemetary
09. Raped In The Casket
10. Brains (I Must Eat Your Fucking Brains!)
11. Entombed In The Womb
12. Tombs Of The Blind Dead
13. Dead Walkers

Les news du
Thrasho rivax + AxGxB + Keyser
9 Novembre 2017

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
No Return
 No Return
The Curse Within
2017 - Mighty Music		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath
Heavy Metal - 1969 † 2017 - Royaume-Uni		   
Cattle Decapitation
 Cattle Decapitation
Anti-Human Vegan Extreme Metal - 1996 - Etats-Unis		   
Coutoux
 Coutoux
Black Metal / Darkwave - 2007 - France		   
Execration
 Execration
2004 - Norvège		   
Misgivings
 Misgivings
Evil death metal - 1991 - France		   
Reptilian
 Reptilian
Death Metal - 2012 - Norvège		   
Taake
 Taake
Black Metal - 1995 - Norvège		   
No Return
The Curse Within
Lire la chronique
Cannibal Corpse
Red Before Black
Lire la chronique
Resurgency
No Worlds... Nor Gods Beyond
Lire la chronique
Feral
Forever Resonating In Blood
Lire la chronique
Talv
Entering a Timeless Winter
Lire la chronique
Gravity - Interview pour l'album "Noir"
Lire l'interview
Wo Fat
Live Juju : Freak Valley an...
Lire la chronique
Cultes Des Ghoules / Sepulchral Zeal
Cultes Des Ghoules / Sepulc...
Lire la chronique
Opium Warlords
Droner
Lire la chronique
Les reprises BLACK METAL (Björk / Radiohead / Foufoune...) POURQUOI ?
Lire le podcast
Les sorties de 2017
Vos albums et déceptions de...
Voir le sondage
Kawir
Exilasmos (Εξιλασμός)
Lire la chronique
Incantation
Profane Nexus
Lire la chronique
Nephren-Ka
La Grande Guerre de l'Epice
Lire la chronique
Oraculum
Always Higher (EP)
Lire la chronique
Accept
The Rise Of Chaos
Lire la chronique
StoneBirds
Time
Lire la chronique
Revenant
Prophecies Of A Dying World
Lire la chronique
Friendship
Hatred
Lire la chronique
Temnein
White Stained Inferno
Lire la chronique
Arch Echo
Arch Echo
Lire la chronique
Yellow Eyes
Immersion Trench Reverie
Lire la chronique
Iron Maiden
The Book Of Souls : Live Ch...
Lire la chronique
Caïnan Dawn
F.O.H.A.T.
Lire la chronique
Cenotafio
La Fatídica Excrecencia De ...
Lire la chronique
She Bleeds Merlot
Life Is A Battleground (EP)
Lire la chronique
Volturyon
Blood Cure
Lire la chronique
Iron Monkey
9-13
Lire la chronique
Voëmmr
Nox Maledictvs
Lire la chronique
Devangelic
Phlegethon
Lire la chronique