ECTOPLASMA (Death Metal) a dévoilé un extrait de son prochain album intitulé Cavern Of Foul Unbeings. Il s'agit du titre "Amorphous Atrocity" en écoute ci-dessous. Sortie prévue le 22 janvier sur Memento Mori Records.
01. Amorphous Atrocity (Intro)
02. Entranced in Blood
03. Mortified and Despised
04. Seized in Cimmerian Darkness
05. Cavern of Foul Unbeings
06. Primeval Haunting
07. Reanimated in Trioxin
08. The Unspeakable One
09. GhoulSpawn
10. Disembodied Voice
11. The Immortals (Unleashed cover)
HELLISH GOD (Death Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé The Evil Emanations le 8 janvier 2018 sur Everlasting Spew Records. Un premier extrait avec le titre "Anti-Cosmic Decree" est disponible ci-dessous. Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Kelim Shattering Illumination
02. Qlipoth
03. Anti-Cosmic Decree
04. The Hindering Ones
05. Tagimron Is Summoned
06. Burning The Infidel
07. Choronzonic Hellfire
08. Agitator Shall Be Triumphant!
09. I Am Belial
10. Marching With The Accuser
NORDHEIM (Power/Death Mélodique Folklorique) sortira son nouvel album RapThor le 24 novembre via Maple Metal Records. Un 1er extrait, "I Wish You Were Beer", a été publié. Tracklist:
1. Troll Riding A Raptor (4:32)
2. Boobs And Bacon (3:30)
3. Scroll Of Lightning Bolt (4:55)
4. Black Witch Rises (5:27)
5. I Wish You Were Beer (2:05)
6. Strength Became The Storm (5:24)
7. Blood's Shade (5:22)
8. Dragonthorn (9:34)
TAAKE (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Inntrenger" en écoute ci-dessous. Kong Vinter sortira le 24 novembre sur Dark Essence Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Sverdets Vei
02. Inntrenger
03. Huset i Havet
04. Havet i Huset
05. Jernhaand
06. Maanebrent
07. Fra Bjoergegrend mot Glemselen
08. On Top (De Press Cover) (LP Bonus Track)
REPTILIAN (Death Metal), EXECRATION (Death Metal) et MISGIVINGS (Death Metal) seront en concert à Paris le 22 janvier 2018 au Klub. Pour suivre l'actualité de ce concert, n'hésitez pas à vous inscrire sur l’événement Facebook.
Après la diffusion du film dans certains cinémas, BLACK SABBATH (Doom/Heavy Metal) sortira le 17 novembre un DVD live intitulé The End. Celui-ci comprendra l'enregistrement du dernier concert de la formation à Birmingham plus tôt cette année. En plus de ce DVD, on trouve également les cinq titres tirés des The Angelic Sessions. Un extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "N.I.B.". Voici également le tracklisting complet :
DVD / Blu-ray tracklisting
01. Black Sabbath
02. Fairies Wear Boots
03. Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes
04. After Forever
05. Into The Void
06. Snowblind
07. Band Intros
08. War Pigs
09. Behind The Wall of Sleep
10. Bassically / N.I.B.
11. Hand Of Doom
12. Supernaut / Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / Megalomania
13. Rat Salad / Drum Solo
14. Iron Man
15. Dirty Women
16. Children Of The Grave
17. Paranoid
The Angelic Sessions
01. The Wizard
02. Wicked World
03. Sweet Leaf
04. Tomorrow’s Dream
05. Changes
CD Tracklisting
Bonus :
The Angelic Sessions (Audio)
01. The Wizard
02. Wicked World
03. Sweet Leaf
04. Tomorrow’s Dream
05. Changes
2xCD / 3xVinyles tracklisting
01. Black Sabbath
02. Fairies Wear Boots
03. Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes
04. After Forever
05. Into The Void
06. Snowblind
07. Band Intros
08. War Pigs
09. Behind The Wall of Sleep
10. Bassically / N.I.B.
11. Hand Of Doom
12. Supernaut / Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / Megalomania
13. Rat Salad / Drum Solo
14. Iron Man
15. Dirty Women
16. Children Of The Grave
17. Paranoid
Le premier album des Belges de MARGINAL (Crust/Death Metal) intitulé Total Destruction sortira le 15 décembre sur Transcending Obscurity Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "The Violent Way".
01. Barbarians
02. Delirium Tremens (Bandcamp)
03. Ruination
04. Impaled
05. Useless Scum (Bandcamp)
06. I Used to be Intelligent
07. Rat Kebab
08. The Violent Way
09. Leech Invader
10. Fucked Up Society
11. Atom Sapiens
12. Total Destruction
MAUSOLEUM (Death Metal) vient de signer sur le label Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Le groupe sortira ainsi le 1er décembre une double compilation intitulée Cadaveric Displays From The Funeral. Le titre "Flesh Fiends" s'écoute ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting complet :
Disque 1 : The Main Course
Cadaveric Displays Of Ghoulish Ghastliness
01. Flesh Fiends
02. Entombed In The Womb
03. Absolution For The Living Dead
04. Cadaveric Displays Of Ghoulish Ghastliness
05. Regurgitated Rebirth
06. Mortal Extinction
07. Horrifying World Of Disembodied Souls
08. Tombs Of The Blind Dead
09. Destined To Fester (Autopsy Cover)
Back From The Funeral
10. Doomed In The Desecrated Cemetary
11. Dead Walkers
12. Radioactive Resurrection
13. Raped Within The Casket
14. Brains (I Must Eat Your Fucking Brains!)
15. Consumed By The Deceased
16. The Baron Of Terror
17. Back From The Funeral
18. Graveyard Shift
Disque 2: Deadly Desserts
The Singles
01. Radioactive Resurrection (Demo Version)
02. Pile And Burn
03. Intense Mortification (Impetigo Cover)
04. The Curse Of The Tomb
Previously Unreleased Live Tracks
05. Pagan Saviour (Autopsy cover - Recorded in Brooklyn, NY November 19th 2011)
06. Consumed By The Deceased (Recorded in Cleveland, OH 6/2/2012)
07. Evil Dead (Death cover - Recorded in Pittsburgh, PA 6/3/2012)
Eating Your Fucking Brains Live
08. Doomed In The Desecrated Cemetary
09. Raped In The Casket
10. Brains (I Must Eat Your Fucking Brains!)
11. Entombed In The Womb
12. Tombs Of The Blind Dead
13. Dead Walkers
Par N4pht4
Par Deathrash
Par Jean-Clint
Par Kasteel
Par Kasteel
Par Stockwel
Par Drug-Sniffin...
Par Krokodil
Par Sangarn
Par Sulphur
Par Kasteel