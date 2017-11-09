»

(Lien direct) MAUSOLEUM (Death Metal) vient de signer sur le label Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Le groupe sortira ainsi le 1er décembre une double compilation intitulée Cadaveric Displays From The Funeral. Le titre "Flesh Fiends" s'écoute ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting complet :



Disque 1 : The Main Course



Cadaveric Displays Of Ghoulish Ghastliness

01. Flesh Fiends

02. Entombed In The Womb

03. Absolution For The Living Dead

04. Cadaveric Displays Of Ghoulish Ghastliness

05. Regurgitated Rebirth

06. Mortal Extinction

07. Horrifying World Of Disembodied Souls

08. Tombs Of The Blind Dead

09. Destined To Fester (Autopsy Cover)



Back From The Funeral

10. Doomed In The Desecrated Cemetary

11. Dead Walkers

12. Radioactive Resurrection

13. Raped Within The Casket

14. Brains (I Must Eat Your Fucking Brains!)

15. Consumed By The Deceased

16. The Baron Of Terror

17. Back From The Funeral

18. Graveyard Shift



Disque 2: Deadly Desserts



The Singles

01. Radioactive Resurrection (Demo Version)

02. Pile And Burn

03. Intense Mortification (Impetigo Cover)

04. The Curse Of The Tomb



Previously Unreleased Live Tracks

05. Pagan Saviour (Autopsy cover - Recorded in Brooklyn, NY November 19th 2011)

06. Consumed By The Deceased (Recorded in Cleveland, OH 6/2/2012)

07. Evil Dead (Death cover - Recorded in Pittsburgh, PA 6/3/2012)



Eating Your Fucking Brains Live

08. Doomed In The Desecrated Cemetary

09. Raped In The Casket

10. Brains (I Must Eat Your Fucking Brains!)

11. Entombed In The Womb

12. Tombs Of The Blind Dead

13. Dead Walkers



