DAVE'S NECK, combo Suédois de Hard Rock / Heavy Metal publie aujourd'hui "Nothing To Me", premier extrait de son prochain album One attendu le 1er janvier 2018.
Dave's Neck a écrit : The world is fucked up. Refugees dying on the oceans, racist parties taking place i parliaments across the globe, coward politicians without visions and on top of that Trump. What the fuck!
This is the stuff i write about. And the voices in my head. My demons. My insecurity. My fears. I hope you are affected in some way by our music. .
Vous pouvez écouter le single sur Open Spotify (pas d'abonnement requis) ici.
Le nouvel album de DESOLATE SHRINE (Death Metal) intitulé Deliverance From The Godless Void s'écoute désormais en intégralité via le lecteur Bandcamp ci-dessous. Celui-ci sort aujourd'hui sur Dark Descent Records.
01. The Primordial One
02. Lord Of The Three Realms
03. Unmask The Face Of False
04. The Waters Of Man
05. The Graeae
06. Demonic Evocation Prayer
07. The Silent Star
08. ...Of Hell
Le nouvel album d'ETERNAL HELCARAXE (Death Metal) aura pour titre In Times Of Desperation et sortira le 29 décembre sur Naturmacht Productions. Deux formats seront disponibles, jewel case classique et A5.
夢遊病者 ("Sleepwalker", Experimental Black Metal) va rééditer le 17 novembre son 1er full-length 5772 (2016) en cassette sur Sentient Ruin Laboratories et en CD sur AnnapurnA. Les versions LP sont disponibles en pré-commandes sur Bandcamp avec du son.
Après onze ans d'absence et un nouveau EP sorti cette année, les Hollandais d'INQUISITOR (Death/Thrash) sortiront l'année prochaine un nouvel album intitulé Stigmata Me, I'm In Misery. Celui-ci sera disponible au mois de janvier via Hammerheart Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "On A Black Red Blooded Cross".
01. Castigate Into Divine Apostle
02. I Am Sick, I must Die
03. Holy Man's Gallows Pole
04. Dreadful Fate
05. Hammering Rusty Nails
06. Northern Goliath - Death, A Black Rose
07. The Witching Time Of Night
08. On A Black Red Blooded Cross
09. Hate, Misery, Torture & Dismay
VECORDIOUS (Black/Death Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé Anthropogenic Deterioration le 1er décembre en autoproduction. Ce dernier a été mixé par Dan Swanö (Katatonia, Edge of Sanity, Karaboudjan, Pain). Un court treaser est disponible ci-dessous. Voici l tracklisting :
01. Descent Of The Djinn
02. Purging
03. Sentinel Of Decay
04. The Lycan
05. Awaiting Decimation
06. A Septic Illusion
07. The Apparition
08. The Helmsman
09. Ghastly Sepicity
10. Aberration
11. Demon Of Demise
GREYTOMB (Black Metal Atmosphérique) sortira le 19 décembre via Transcending Obscurity Records un EP intitulé Monumental Microcosm. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Null". Voici le tracklisting :
01. NULL (Bandcamp)
02. Antimeta
03. Force Majeure
ANCIENT VVISDOM (Occult Rock/Metal) vient de publier le clip de "Light Of Lucifer"". Ce morceau est issu de l'album 33 paru le mois dernier sur Magic Bullet Records. Celui-ci s'écoute d'ailleurs en intégralité ci-dessous.
ROTTING CHRIST (Black Metal Orchestral Ritualiste) jouera à Lyon (CCO) le mardi 6 février en compagnie de Carach Angren et Svart Crown. Un concert organisé par notre partenaire Sounds Like Hell Productions.
THERION (Metal Orchestral) passe à Lyon (Ninkasi Kao) le dimanche 18 février. C'est Sounds Like Hell Productions qui organise et Imperial Age, Null Positiv et Midnight Eternal qui assureront les premières parties.
