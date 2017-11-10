chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
66 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Archspire
 Archspire - Relentless Muta... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Forn Valdyrheim
 Forn Valdyrheim - Reminisce... (C)
Par northstar		   
Les sorties de 2017
 Les sorties de 2017 - Vos a... (S)
Par Kasteel		   
Ne Obliviscaris
 Ne Obliviscaris - Urn (C)
Par Mera		   
Les news du 9 Novembre 2017
 Les news du 9 Novembre 2017... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Spectral Voice
 Spectral Voice - Eroded Cor... (C)
Par Sim		   
Resurgency
 Resurgency - No Worlds... N... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Cannibal Corpse
 Cannibal Corpse - Red Befor... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 7 Novembre 2017
 Les news du 7 Novembre 2017... (N)
Par Kasteel		   
Time Lurker
 Time Lurker - Time Lurker (C)
Par Kasteel		   
Les reprises BLACK METAL (Björk / Radiohead / Foufoune...) POURQUOI ?
 Les reprises BLACK METAL (B... (D)
Par Stockwel		   
Incantation
 Incantation - Profane Nexus (C)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Knelt Rote
 Knelt Rote - Trespass (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Deus Saluti... (C)
Par Sangarn		   

News »

Les news du 10 Novembre 2017

News
Les news du 10 Novembre 2017 Iron Maiden - Dave's Neck - Desolate Shrine - Perihelion - Auðn - Revel In Flesh - Eternal Helcaraxe - 夢遊病者 - Inquisitor - Natvre's - Vecordious - Greytomb - Ancient VVisdom - Sect - Lionheart - Rotting Christ - Therion
»
(Lien direct)
Rendez-vous samedi 11 novembre à 20 heures sur la chaîne Youtube de IRON MAIDEN (Heavy Metal) pour regarder le film de la tournée Book Of Souls diffusé en livestream. Cela se passe ici.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DAVE'S NECK, combo Suédois de Hard Rock / Heavy Metal publie aujourd'hui "Nothing To Me", premier extrait de son prochain album One attendu le 1er janvier 2018.

Dave's Neck a écrit : The world is fucked up. Refugees dying on the oceans, racist parties taking place i parliaments across the globe, coward politicians without visions and on top of that Trump. What the fuck!
This is the stuff i write about. And the voices in my head. My demons. My insecurity. My fears. I hope you are affected in some way by our music. .

Vous pouvez écouter le single sur Open Spotify (pas d'abonnement requis) ici.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de DESOLATE SHRINE (Death Metal) intitulé Deliverance From The Godless Void s'écoute désormais en intégralité via le lecteur Bandcamp ci-dessous. Celui-ci sort aujourd'hui sur Dark Descent Records.

01. The Primordial One
02. Lord Of The Three Realms
03. Unmask The Face Of False
04. The Waters Of Man
05. The Graeae
06. Demonic Evocation Prayer
07. The Silent Star
08. ...Of Hell

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PERIHELION (Post Black) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son album Örvény sorti aujourd'hui via Apathia Records. L'ensemble s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AUÐN (Black Atmosphérique) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son nouvel album Farvegir Fyrndar qui est sorti aujourd'hui via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
REVEL IN FLESH (Death Metal) viennent de mettre en ligne un clip du morceau "Torture Throne", tiré de l'album Emissary Of All Plagues sorti l'an dernier via Cyclone Empire. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album d'ETERNAL HELCARAXE (Death Metal) aura pour titre In Times Of Desperation et sortira le 29 décembre sur Naturmacht Productions. Deux formats seront disponibles, jewel case classique et A5.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
夢遊病者 ("Sleepwalker", Experimental Black Metal) va rééditer le 17 novembre son 1er full-length 5772 (2016) en cassette sur Sentient Ruin Laboratories et en CD sur AnnapurnA. Les versions LP sont disponibles en pré-commandes sur Bandcamp avec du son.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Après onze ans d'absence et un nouveau EP sorti cette année, les Hollandais d'INQUISITOR (Death/Thrash) sortiront l'année prochaine un nouvel album intitulé Stigmata Me, I'm In Misery. Celui-ci sera disponible au mois de janvier via Hammerheart Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "On A Black Red Blooded Cross".

01. Castigate Into Divine Apostle
02. I Am Sick, I must Die
03. Holy Man's Gallows Pole
04. Dreadful Fate
05. Hammering Rusty Nails
06. Northern Goliath - Death, A Black Rose
07. The Witching Time Of Night
08. On A Black Red Blooded Cross
09. Hate, Misery, Torture & Dismay

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de NATVRE'S (Black Metal) intitulé Early Cvlts sortira le 1er décembre sur Argento Records. Vous pouvez d'ors et déjà l'écouter en intégralité via Bandcamp ci-dessous.

01. Tundra
02. Night Of The Sun
03. Death Of The Earth
04. Early Cults
05. Geometrical Confuse
06. Prototype II
07. Something Deeper That Grows
08. Prehistoric Technology
09. Speleogenesis

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VECORDIOUS (Black/Death Metal) sortira son premier album intitulé Anthropogenic Deterioration le 1er décembre en autoproduction. Ce dernier a été mixé par Dan Swanö (Katatonia, Edge of Sanity, Karaboudjan, Pain). Un court treaser est disponible ci-dessous. Voici l tracklisting :

01. Descent Of The Djinn
02. Purging
03. Sentinel Of Decay
04. The Lycan
05. Awaiting Decimation
06. A Septic Illusion
07. The Apparition
08. The Helmsman
09. Ghastly Sepicity
10. Aberration
11. Demon Of Demise

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GREYTOMB (Black Metal Atmosphérique) sortira le 19 décembre via Transcending Obscurity Records un EP intitulé Monumental Microcosm. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Null". Voici le tracklisting :

01. NULL (Bandcamp)
02. Antimeta
03. Force Majeure

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ANCIENT VVISDOM (Occult Rock/Metal) vient de publier le clip de "Light Of Lucifer"". Ce morceau est issu de l'album 33 paru le mois dernier sur Magic Bullet Records. Celui-ci s'écoute d'ailleurs en intégralité ci-dessous.



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous le dernier clip de SECT (Hardcore) pour le titre "Day For Night". Ce morceau est issu de l'album No Cure For Death à paraître le 24 novembre sur Southern Lord Records.

01. Open Grave
02. Day For Night
03. Crocodile Prayers
04. Reality's Wake
05. Stripes
06. Liberal Arts
07. Born Razed
08. Transaction
09. Least Resistance
10. Avoidance Ritual

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LIONHEART (Hardcore) vient de dévoiler le clip de "Cursed". Ce morceau est tiré de l'album Welcome To The West Coast II qui sort aujourd'hui sur Beatdown Hardwear Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Cali Stomp
02. Still Bitter Still Cold
03. Shelter
04. Cursed
05. Trial By Fire
06. Vultures
07. Unhinged
08. Thirty Years
09. Treading Water
10. LHHC ´17

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ROTTING CHRIST (Black Metal Orchestral Ritualiste) jouera à Lyon (CCO) le mardi 6 février en compagnie de Carach Angren et Svart Crown. Un concert organisé par notre partenaire Sounds Like Hell Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THERION (Metal Orchestral) passe à Lyon (Ninkasi Kao) le dimanche 18 février. C'est Sounds Like Hell Productions qui organise et Imperial Age, Null Positiv et Midnight Eternal qui assureront les premières parties.		 Les news du
Thrasho rivax + AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
10 Novembre 2017

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Forn Valdyrheim
 Forn Valdyrheim
Reminisce Eternity (Rééd.)
2017 - France d'Oïl Productions		   
FennrLANE : Le pourquoi du one-man-band
 FennrLANE : Le pourquoi du one-man-band
Entretien avec Per S. Folkestad (2017)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Auðn
 Auðn
2010 - Islande		   
Iron Maiden
 Iron Maiden
Heavy Metal - 1975 - Royaume-Uni		   
Lionheart
 Lionheart
2004 - Etats-Unis		   
Perihelion
 Perihelion
2014 - Hongrie		   
Revel In Flesh
 Revel In Flesh
Death Metal - 2011 - Allemagne		   
Rotting Christ
 Rotting Christ
Black Metal Orchestral Ritualiste - 1987 - Grèce		   
Therion
 Therion
Metal Orchestral - 1988 - Suède		   
Forn Valdyrheim
Reminisce Eternity (Rééd.)
Lire la chronique
FennrLANE : Le pourquoi du one-man-band
Lire l'interview
No Return
The Curse Within
Lire la chronique
Cannibal Corpse
Red Before Black
Lire la chronique
Resurgency
No Worlds... Nor Gods Beyond
Lire la chronique
Feral
Forever Resonating In Blood
Lire la chronique
Talv
Entering a Timeless Winter
Lire la chronique
Gravity - Interview pour l'album "Noir"
Lire l'interview
Wo Fat
Live Juju : Freak Valley an...
Lire la chronique
Cultes Des Ghoules / Sepulchral Zeal
Cultes Des Ghoules / Sepulc...
Lire la chronique
Opium Warlords
Droner
Lire la chronique
Les reprises BLACK METAL (Björk / Radiohead / Foufoune...) POURQUOI ?
Lire le podcast
Les sorties de 2017
Vos albums et déceptions de...
Voir le sondage
Kawir
Exilasmos (Εξιλασμός)
Lire la chronique
Incantation
Profane Nexus
Lire la chronique
Nephren-Ka
La Grande Guerre de l'Epice
Lire la chronique
Oraculum
Always Higher (EP)
Lire la chronique
Accept
The Rise Of Chaos
Lire la chronique
StoneBirds
Time
Lire la chronique
Revenant
Prophecies Of A Dying World
Lire la chronique
Friendship
Hatred
Lire la chronique
Temnein
White Stained Inferno
Lire la chronique
Arch Echo
Arch Echo
Lire la chronique
Yellow Eyes
Immersion Trench Reverie
Lire la chronique
Iron Maiden
The Book Of Souls : Live Ch...
Lire la chronique
Caïnan Dawn
F.O.H.A.T.
Lire la chronique
Cenotafio
La Fatídica Excrecencia De ...
Lire la chronique
She Bleeds Merlot
Life Is A Battleground (EP)
Lire la chronique
Volturyon
Blood Cure
Lire la chronique
Iron Monkey
9-13
Lire la chronique