»

(Lien direct) DAVE'S NECK, combo Suédois de Hard Rock / Heavy Metal publie aujourd'hui "Nothing To Me", premier extrait de son prochain album One attendu le 1er janvier 2018.



Dave's Neck a écrit : The world is fucked up. Refugees dying on the oceans, racist parties taking place i parliaments across the globe, coward politicians without visions and on top of that Trump. What the fuck!

This is the stuff i write about. And the voices in my head. My demons. My insecurity. My fears. I hope you are affected in some way by our music. .



Vous pouvez écouter le single sur Open Spotify (pas d'abonnement requis) ici.