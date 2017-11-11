STONE (Hardcore) est le nouveau groupe de Zach Dear, ancien guitariste de Expire. Ce dernier vient d'annoncer la sortie de son premier album intitulé Inch Of Joy prévu pour le 2 mars via Pure Noise Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Lost On You".
01. Inch Of Joy
02. Skeletons
03. Lost On You
04. War Dance
05. Struck A Chord
06. Under The Eye
07. Failure
08. Guilty
09. Push/Suffer
10. The Only Cure
11. No Light
12. Box Me Out
Par Sim
Par MoM
Par coreandcoupdate
Par northstar
Par Mera
Par AxGxB
Par Sim
Par Deathrash
Par Jean-Clint
Par Kasteel
Par Kasteel
Par Stockwel