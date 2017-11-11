chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
52 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les sorties de 2017
 Les sorties de 2017 - Vos a... (S)
Par Sim		   
Fall Of Summer 2017 - 2ème Jour
 Fall Of Summer 2017 - 2ème ... (R)
Par MoM		   
Archspire
 Archspire - Relentless Muta... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Forn Valdyrheim
 Forn Valdyrheim - Reminisce... (C)
Par northstar		   
Ne Obliviscaris
 Ne Obliviscaris - Urn (C)
Par Mera		   
Les news du 9 Novembre 2017
 Les news du 9 Novembre 2017... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Spectral Voice
 Spectral Voice - Eroded Cor... (C)
Par Sim		   
Resurgency
 Resurgency - No Worlds... N... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Cannibal Corpse
 Cannibal Corpse - Red Befor... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 7 Novembre 2017
 Les news du 7 Novembre 2017... (N)
Par Kasteel		   
Time Lurker
 Time Lurker - Time Lurker (C)
Par Kasteel		   
Les reprises BLACK METAL (Björk / Radiohead / Foufoune...) POURQUOI ?
 Les reprises BLACK METAL (B... (D)
Par Stockwel		   

News »

Les news du 11 Novembre 2017

News
Les news du 11 Novembre 2017 Stone
»
(Lien direct)
STONE (Hardcore) est le nouveau groupe de Zach Dear, ancien guitariste de Expire. Ce dernier vient d'annoncer la sortie de son premier album intitulé Inch Of Joy prévu pour le 2 mars via Pure Noise Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Lost On You".

01. Inch Of Joy
02. Skeletons
03. Lost On You
04. War Dance
05. Struck A Chord
06. Under The Eye
07. Failure
08. Guilty
09. Push/Suffer
10. The Only Cure
11. No Light
12. Box Me Out

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
11 Novembre 2017

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Fall Of Summer 2017 - 1er Jour
 Fall Of Summer 2017 - 1er Jour
Le 08 Septembre 2017 à Torcy, France (Base de Plein-Air Vaires-Torcy)		   
Fall Of Summer 2017 - 2ème Jour
 Fall Of Summer 2017 - 2ème Jour
Le 09 Septembre 2017 à Torcy, France (Base de Plein-Air Vaires-Torcy)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Fall Of Summer 2017 - 2ème Jour
Azarath + Bulldozer + Count...
Lire le live report
Fall Of Summer 2017 - 1er Jour
Annihilator + Au-Dessus + B...
Lire le live report
Forn Valdyrheim
Reminisce Eternity (Rééd.)
Lire la chronique
FennrLANE : Le pourquoi du one-man-band
Lire l'interview
No Return
The Curse Within
Lire la chronique
Cannibal Corpse
Red Before Black
Lire la chronique
Resurgency
No Worlds... Nor Gods Beyond
Lire la chronique
Feral
Forever Resonating In Blood
Lire la chronique
Talv
Entering a Timeless Winter
Lire la chronique
Gravity - Interview pour l'album "Noir"
Lire l'interview
Wo Fat
Live Juju : Freak Valley an...
Lire la chronique
Cultes Des Ghoules / Sepulchral Zeal
Cultes Des Ghoules / Sepulc...
Lire la chronique
Opium Warlords
Droner
Lire la chronique
Les reprises BLACK METAL (Björk / Radiohead / Foufoune...) POURQUOI ?
Lire le podcast
Les sorties de 2017
Vos albums et déceptions de...
Voir le sondage
Kawir
Exilasmos (Εξιλασμός)
Lire la chronique
Incantation
Profane Nexus
Lire la chronique
Nephren-Ka
La Grande Guerre de l'Epice
Lire la chronique
Oraculum
Always Higher (EP)
Lire la chronique
Accept
The Rise Of Chaos
Lire la chronique
StoneBirds
Time
Lire la chronique
Revenant
Prophecies Of A Dying World
Lire la chronique
Friendship
Hatred
Lire la chronique
Temnein
White Stained Inferno
Lire la chronique
Arch Echo
Arch Echo
Lire la chronique
Yellow Eyes
Immersion Trench Reverie
Lire la chronique
Iron Maiden
The Book Of Souls : Live Ch...
Lire la chronique
Caïnan Dawn
F.O.H.A.T.
Lire la chronique
Cenotafio
La Fatídica Excrecencia De ...
Lire la chronique
She Bleeds Merlot
Life Is A Battleground (EP)
Lire la chronique