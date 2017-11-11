»

(Lien direct) STONE (Hardcore) est le nouveau groupe de Zach Dear, ancien guitariste de Expire. Ce dernier vient d'annoncer la sortie de son premier album intitulé Inch Of Joy prévu pour le 2 mars via Pure Noise Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Lost On You".



01. Inch Of Joy

02. Skeletons

03. Lost On You

04. War Dance

05. Struck A Chord

06. Under The Eye

07. Failure

08. Guilty

09. Push/Suffer

10. The Only Cure

11. No Light

12. Box Me Out



