Les news du 14 Novembre 2017
Les news du 14 Novembre 2017 Godflesh - Night In Gales - Vitriol
|GODFLESH (Metal Industriel) a dévoilé récemment un nouveau morceau intitulé "Be God". Ce tiré est tiré de l'album Post Self à paraître le 17 novembre sur Avalanche Recordings.
01. Post Self (Bandcamp)
02. Parasite
03. No Body
04. Mirror Of Finite Light
05. Be God
06. The Cyclic End
07. Pre Self
08. Mortality Sorrow
09. In Your Shadow
10. The Infinite End
11. Parasite ALTERNATIVE (Bonus Track)
12. The Cyclic End DUB (Bonus Track)
13. In Your Shadow JK FLESH Reshape (Bonus Track)
|NIGHT IN GALES (Death / Thrash Mélodique) sera de retour l'année prochaine avec la sortie le 23 février d'un nouvel album intitulé The Last Sunsets. Celui-ci marque le retour au chant de Christian Müller que l'on avait plus entendu depuis 1996 et la sortie de Razor. Quelques featuring sont attendus comme ceux de Mark Grewe (ex-Morgoth, Insidious Disease), Christian Mertens (Dark Millennium) et Martin Matzak (ex-Torchure). L'album a été mixé et masterisé par Dan Swanö et l'artwork est signé Costin Chioreanu. Voici le tracklisting :
01. The Last Sunsets
02. Dark Millenium
03. The Mortal Soul
04. The Passing
05. Architects Of Tyranny
06. The Abyss
07. The Spears Within
08. Circle Of Degeneration
09. Kingdome Of The Lost
10. Cessation
11. In Pain, In Silence
12. Dust And Form
|Les Américains de VITRIOL (Death Metal) viennent de sortir leur premier EP intitulé Pain Will Define Their Death. Celui-ci s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Pain Will Define Their Death
02. Victim
03. Violence, A Worthy Truth
