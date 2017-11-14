»

(Lien direct) NIGHT IN GALES (Death / Thrash Mélodique) sera de retour l'année prochaine avec la sortie le 23 février d'un nouvel album intitulé The Last Sunsets. Celui-ci marque le retour au chant de Christian Müller que l'on avait plus entendu depuis 1996 et la sortie de Razor. Quelques featuring sont attendus comme ceux de Mark Grewe (ex-Morgoth, Insidious Disease), Christian Mertens (Dark Millennium) et Martin Matzak (ex-Torchure). L'album a été mixé et masterisé par Dan Swanö et l'artwork est signé Costin Chioreanu. Voici le tracklisting :



01. The Last Sunsets

02. Dark Millenium

03. The Mortal Soul

04. The Passing

05. Architects Of Tyranny

06. The Abyss

07. The Spears Within

08. Circle Of Degeneration

09. Kingdome Of The Lost

10. Cessation

11. In Pain, In Silence

12. Dust And Form