News »

Les news du 15 Novembre 2017

News
Les news du 15 Novembre 2017 Svartidauði - Avenged Sevenfold - Marilyn Manson - Limp Bizkit - Stone Sour - Impureza - Har - Iperyt - Tankard - Backtrack
»
(Lien direct)
SVARTIDAUÐI (Black Orthodoxe) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son EP au format vinyle 7" sorti via Ván Records. L'ensemble s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AVENGED SEVENFOLD (Hard Rock/Metal), MARILYN MANSON (Metal/rock alternatif), LIMP BIZKIT (Neo Metal) et STONE SOUR (Hard FM) rejoignent l'affiche du HELLFEST pour l'édition 2018. Quatre autres noms seront dévoilés demain.

»
(Lien direct)
IMPUREZA (Brutal Death Ibérique) vient de mettre en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel album La Caída De Tonatiuh sorti ce vendredi via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les Israéliens de HAR (Black/Death) sortiront un nouveau EP le 2 mars prochain via Blood Harvest Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Visitation. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Conjure The Black Flame". Voici le tracklisting :

01. A Shadow Henosis
02. From The Blood Of A Whirling Dagger
03. Conjure The Black Flame

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Mindtaker" tiré du nouvel album d'IPERYT (Black Industriel / Electronique) intitulé The Patchwork Gehinnom. Sortie prévue le 15 décembre sur Pagan Records.

01. Phantom Black Dogs
02. From Nowhere To Nowhere
03. What Man Creates
04. With Eyes Wide Shut
05. Devil’s Violent Breed
06. These Walls (Have Seen)
07. Scars Are Still Sexy
08. Primitive Darkness
09. Mindtaker
10. Worms Of The Modern World
11. Checkmate, God!

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Hymns For The Drunk c'est le titre du best-of de TANKARD (Thrash) qui sortira le 12 janvier prochain via Afm Records, et contiendra dix-sept titres enregistrées pour le label entre 2002 et 2010. Le tracklisting se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Rectifier
2. Need Money For Beer
3. New Liver Please
4. Slipping From Reality
5. Die With A Beer In Your Hand
6. We’re Coming Back
7. We Still Drink The Old Ways
8. The Beauty And The Beast
9. Metaltometal
10. Zombie Attack
11. (Empty) Tankard
12. The Morning After
13. Medley (Alcohol, Puke, Mon Cheri, Wonderful Life)
14. Octane Warriors
15. Stay Thirsty
16. Time Warp
17. Rules For Fools		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album des New-Yorkais de BACKTRACK (Hardcore) intitulé Bad To My World sort ce vendredi sur Bridge Nine Records. Vous pouvez le découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous.

01. War
02. One With You
03. Bad To My World
04. The Deep Is Calling
05. Dead At The Core
06. Cold-Blooded
07. Gutted
08. Crooks Die Slow
09. Never-Ending Web
10. Sanity

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
15 Novembre 2017

