Les Israéliens de HAR (Black/Death) sortiront un nouveau EP le 2 mars prochain via Blood Harvest Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Visitation. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Conjure The Black Flame". Voici le tracklisting :
01. A Shadow Henosis
02. From The Blood Of A Whirling Dagger
03. Conjure The Black Flame
Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Mindtaker" tiré du nouvel album d'IPERYT (Black Industriel / Electronique) intitulé The Patchwork Gehinnom. Sortie prévue le 15 décembre sur Pagan Records.
01. Phantom Black Dogs
02. From Nowhere To Nowhere
03. What Man Creates
04. With Eyes Wide Shut
05. Devil’s Violent Breed
06. These Walls (Have Seen)
07. Scars Are Still Sexy
08. Primitive Darkness
09. Mindtaker
10. Worms Of The Modern World
11. Checkmate, God!
Hymns For The Drunk c'est le titre du best-of de TANKARD (Thrash) qui sortira le 12 janvier prochain via Afm Records, et contiendra dix-sept titres enregistrées pour le label entre 2002 et 2010. Le tracklisting se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Rectifier
2. Need Money For Beer
3. New Liver Please
4. Slipping From Reality
5. Die With A Beer In Your Hand
6. We’re Coming Back
7. We Still Drink The Old Ways
8. The Beauty And The Beast
9. Metaltometal
10. Zombie Attack
11. (Empty) Tankard
12. The Morning After
13. Medley (Alcohol, Puke, Mon Cheri, Wonderful Life)
14. Octane Warriors
15. Stay Thirsty
16. Time Warp
17. Rules For Fools
