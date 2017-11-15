»

(Lien direct) Hymns For The Drunk c'est le titre du best-of de TANKARD (Thrash) qui sortira le 12 janvier prochain via Afm Records, et contiendra dix-sept titres enregistrées pour le label entre 2002 et 2010. Le tracklisting se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Rectifier

2. Need Money For Beer

3. New Liver Please

4. Slipping From Reality

5. Die With A Beer In Your Hand

6. We’re Coming Back

7. We Still Drink The Old Ways

8. The Beauty And The Beast

9. Metaltometal

10. Zombie Attack

11. (Empty) Tankard

12. The Morning After

13. Medley (Alcohol, Puke, Mon Cheri, Wonderful Life)

14. Octane Warriors

15. Stay Thirsty

16. Time Warp

17. Rules For Fools