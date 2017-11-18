chargement...

News
Les news du 18 Novembre 2017 AC/DC - At The Gates - In Vain - Azziard - In Flames - Entrails - Sentient Horror
»
(Lien direct)
Après George Young il y'a quelque semaines AC/DC (Hard Rock) vient d'annoncer la disparition de son guitariste rythmique et fondateur Malcolm Young à l'âge de 64 ans. Le communiqué officiel est le suivant :

Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young.

Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC.
With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man.

He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted.
He took great pride in all that he endeavored.
His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed.

As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special.

He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever.

Malcolm, job well done.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AT THE GATES (Death Mélodique) vient d'entrer en studio afin d'y enregistrer son nouvel album qui devrait sortir au premier trimestre 2018 via Century Media. Plus d'infos prochainement ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IN VAIN (Death/Black progressif) vient de mettre en ligne un premier extrait de son nouvel album Currents qui sortira via Indie Recordings le 26 janvier prochain. "Seekers Of Truth" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AZZIARD (Black Metal) a mis en ligne deux extraits de son nouvel album Metempsychose qui sortira le 8 décembre via Malpermesita Records. L'ensemble s'écoute ci-dessous :

https://malpermesita.bandcamp.com/track/lenfer-extract-from-metempsychose-new-album
https://malpermesita.bandcamp.com/track/lanachor-te-dies-extract-from-metempsychose-new-album		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IN FLAMES (Metal alternatif / Teen-Music Deluxe) a sorti ce vendredi via Nuclear Blast un EP de reprises intitulé Down, Wicked & No Good. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait sont disponibles :

1. It’s No Good (DEPECHE MODE)
2. Down In A Hole (ALICE IN CHAINS)
3. Wicked Game (Chris Isaak)
4. Hurt (NINE INCH NAILS - Version live)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ENTRAILS (Death Metal) vient de sortir un single de deux titres uniquement au format digital. Les morceaux intitulés "Death Is The Right Path" et "Blood Burst" s'écoutent via le lien suivant : http://smarturl.it/entrails-death		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SENTIENT HORROR (Death old-school) sera de retour au début de l'année 2018 avec un EP de cinq titres intitulé The Crypts Below, qui sortira via Testimony Records et aura droit à un artwork signé Juanjo Catellano, et un son produit par Damian Herring (Horrendous) et Dan Swanö. Plus de détails bientôt ...		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint
18 Novembre 2017

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Niktareum citer
Niktareum
18/11/2017 16:29
Ouais, c'est sacrément triste... Déçu
AxGxB citer
AxGxB
18/11/2017 16:47
Putain, Malcom Young quoi... Pouah Déçu

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
