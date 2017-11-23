BLACK LABEL SOCIETY (Southern/Groove Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album Grimmest Hits qui sortira le 18 janvier prochain via eOne Music. "All That Once Shined" se découvre ci-dessous :
Dark Descent Records vient d'annoncer la sortie du nouvel album des Espagnols d'ATARAXY (Death Metal). Celui-ci aura pour titre Where Hope All Fades et sortira le 16 février. Plus d'informations à venir très bientôt.
