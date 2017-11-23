chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
39 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Les sorties de 2017
 Les sorties de 2017 - Vos a... (S)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Vardan
 Vardan - Nostalgia - Archiv... (C)
Par the gloth		   
Les news du 22 Novembre 2017
 Les news du 22 Novembre 201... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Yellow Eyes
 Yellow Eyes - Immersion Tre... (C)
Par MoM		   
Mephorash
 Mephorash - 1557 - Rites Of... (C)
Par Romain48		   
Presumption
 Presumption - Presumption (C)
Par dantefever		   
The Spirit
 The Spirit - Sounds From Th... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Balance Interruption
 Balance Interruption - Door... (C)
Par Kasteel		   
Alkerdeel
 Alkerdeel - Lede (C)
Par Kasteel		   
Enslaved
 Enslaved - E (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Kanashimi
 Kanashimi - Inori (C)
Par Sombre alcoolo		   
Asagraum
 Asagraum - Potestas Magicum... (C)
Par Kasteel		   
Les news du 18 Novembre 2017
 Les news du 18 Novembre 201... (N)
Par Zougi		   
Les news du 17 Novembre 2017
 Les news du 17 Novembre 201... (N)
Par MoM		   

News »

Les news du 23 Novembre 2017

News
Les news du 23 Novembre 2017 Black Label Society - Kreator - Ataraxy
»
(Lien direct)
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY (Southern/Groove Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album Grimmest Hits qui sortira le 18 janvier prochain via eOne Music. "All That Once Shined" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KREATOR (Thrash Metal) a mis en ligne le clip de son morceau "Hail To The Hordes" disponible sur Gods Of Violence sorti en début d'année. Celui-ci se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Dark Descent Records vient d'annoncer la sortie du nouvel album des Espagnols d'ATARAXY (Death Metal). Celui-ci aura pour titre Where Hope All Fades et sortira le 16 février. Plus d'informations à venir très bientôt.		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
23 Novembre 2017

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Ataraxy
 Ataraxy
Death Metal - 2008 - Espagne		   
Black Label Society
 Black Label Society
1998 - Etats-Unis		   
Kreator
 Kreator
Thrash metal - 1984 - Allemagne		   
Vardan
Nostalgia - Archive of Fail...
Lire la chronique
King Bee
All Seing Eye (EP)
Lire la chronique
Presumption
Presumption
Lire la chronique
The Spirit
Sounds From The Vortex
Lire la chronique
River Black
River Black
Lire la chronique
Enslaved
E
Lire la chronique
Kanashimi
Inori
Lire la chronique
Beastmaker
Lusus Naturae
Lire la chronique
Perihelion
Örvény
Lire la chronique
Monarch!
Never Forever
Lire la chronique
Maze Of Sothoth
Soul Demise
Lire la chronique
Canker
Earthquake
Lire la chronique
Under The Church
Supernatural Punishment
Lire la chronique
Bloody Alchemy pour l'album "Kingdom Of Hatred"
Lire l'interview
Sacroscum
Drugs & Death
Lire la chronique
Iron Age
The Saga Demos (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Black Country Communion
BCCIV
Lire la chronique
The Wrong Tour To Fuck With Europe 2017
Beyond Creation + Disentomb...
Lire le live report
Damnation Defaced
Invader From Beyond
Lire la chronique
Mjölnir
Magnet Vektor
Lire la chronique
Fall of Summer 2017
Lire le dossier
Body Count
Bloodlust
Lire la chronique
Aetherian
The Untamed Wilderness
Lire la chronique
Forn Valdyrheim
Reminisce Eternity (Rééd.)
Lire la chronique
FennrLANE : Le pourquoi du one-man-band
Lire l'interview
No Return
The Curse Within
Lire la chronique
Cannibal Corpse
Red Before Black
Lire la chronique
Resurgency
No Worlds... Nor Gods Beyond
Lire la chronique
Feral
Forever Resonating In Blood
Lire la chronique
Talv
Entering a Timeless Winter
Lire la chronique