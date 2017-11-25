chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
65 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Mhönos
 Mhönos - LXXXVII (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Attic
 Attic - Sanctimonious (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Converge
 Converge - The Dusk In Us (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les sorties de 2017
 Les sorties de 2017 - Vos a... (S)
Par InnerDam		   
Vardan
 Vardan - Nostalgia - Archiv... (C)
Par seb niggurath		   
Les news du 22 Novembre 2017
 Les news du 22 Novembre 201... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Yellow Eyes
 Yellow Eyes - Immersion Tre... (C)
Par MoM		   
Mephorash
 Mephorash - 1557 - Rites Of... (C)
Par Romain48		   
Presumption
 Presumption - Presumption (C)
Par dantefever		   
The Spirit
 The Spirit - Sounds From Th... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Balance Interruption
 Balance Interruption - Door... (C)
Par Kasteel		   

News »

Les news du 25 Novembre 2017

News
Les news du 25 Novembre 2017 The Ocean - Garhelenth - Doomortalis - Annihilation - Arkona - Assault - Degial
»
(Lien direct)
THE OCEAN (Post Metal) a annoncé travailler actuellement sur deux nouveaux albums :

Robin Staps a écrit : We are currently working on 2 new albums, which will see the light of day eventually in 2018 and 2019. That’s why we’re not touring much this year, we played around 300 shows during the Pelagial touring cycle, and we feel like it’s about time for something new now. So this is the quiet before the storm right now, in oceanic terms...

»
(Lien direct)
Le duo arménien GARHELENTH (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler un extrait de son prochain album intitulé About Pessimistic Elements & Rebirth Of Tragedy. Il s'agit du titre "Self-Humiliation". Sortie prévue le 14 décembre sur Satanath Records et The Eastern Front Records.

01. Pessimistically (Abolish The Idols)
02. Destruction Of The Will
03. Foolish Conscience
04. Self-Humiliation
05. To Impersonal Mankind
06. Moral To Pessimist
07. Perspective Of Exorbitant

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album des Mexicains de DOOMORTALIS (Death/Doom) aura pour titre Splendor... Then Gloominess et sortira le 4 décembre sur Chaos Records. Découvrez un premier extrait ci-dessous avec le titre "Transcendence Into The Final Eclipse".

01. Paradise Where Pain Reigns
02. Shadows And Silence Ceremony
03. Maze Of Immortality
04. Portal To Gloominess
05. Doom's Day Splendor
06. Dead Magnetism
07. Doomortalis
08. Transcendence Into The Final Eclipse
09. The Pleasures Of Immuted Zombies

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ANNIHILATION (Brutal Death Metal) sortira son deuxième album intitulé The Undivided Wholeness Of All Things le 28 novembre via Nice To Eat You Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Nagas". Voici également le tracklisting :

01. M.A.S.S.
02. Universal Dismal Collapse
03. Ascended Masters
04. The Illusion Of Space And Time
05. Emptiness Defiled
06. Omniverse
07. Xenoverse
08. Nagas

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album d'ARKONA (Folk Metal) intitulé Khram sortira le 19 janvier sur Napalm Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier teaser ainsi que le tracklisting :

01. Mantra (Intro)
02. Shtorm
03. Tseluya zhizn'
04. Rebionok bez imeni
05. Khram
06. V pogonie za beloj ten'yu
07. V ladonyah bogov
08. Volchitsa
09. Mantra (Outro)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous le tout nouveau clip des Singapouriens d'ASSAULT (Death/Thrash) pour le titre "Spawn Of Rage". Ce dernier est issu du EP The Fallen Reich paru en mai dernier sur Transcending Obscurity Records.

01. Enslavement To Torture
02. Genocidal Conspiracy
03. Spawn Of Rage
04. Ghettos
05. The Fallen Reich
06. The Final Solution

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Sorti hier sur Sepulchral Voice Records, le nouvel album de DEGIAL (Death Metal) intitulé Predator Reign s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Predator Reign
02. Thousand Spears Impale
03. The Savage Covenant
04. Crown Of Fire
05. Devil Spawn
06. Hellstorm
07. Heretical Repugnance
08. Annihilation Banner
09. Triumphant Extinction
10. Clangor Of Subjugation

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
25 Novembre 2017

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Mhönos
 Mhönos
LXXXVII
2017 - Dead Seed Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Arkona
 Arkona
Folk Metal - 2002 - Russie		   
Degial
 Degial
2006 - Suède		   
The Ocean
 The Ocean
Post Metal - 2000 - Allemagne		   
Mhönos
LXXXVII
Lire la chronique
Attic
Sanctimonious
Lire la chronique
Converge
The Dusk In Us
Lire la chronique
Gods of Space
Gods of Space (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fall Of Seraphs pour l'EP "Destroyer Of Worlds"
Lire l'interview
Vardan
Nostalgia - Archive of Fail...
Lire la chronique
King Bee
All Seing Eye (EP)
Lire la chronique
Presumption
Presumption
Lire la chronique
The Spirit
Sounds From The Vortex
Lire la chronique
River Black
River Black
Lire la chronique
Enslaved
E
Lire la chronique
Kanashimi
Inori
Lire la chronique
Beastmaker
Lusus Naturae
Lire la chronique
Perihelion
Örvény
Lire la chronique
Monarch!
Never Forever
Lire la chronique
Maze Of Sothoth
Soul Demise
Lire la chronique
Canker
Earthquake
Lire la chronique
Under The Church
Supernatural Punishment
Lire la chronique
Bloody Alchemy pour l'album "Kingdom Of Hatred"
Lire l'interview
Sacroscum
Drugs & Death
Lire la chronique
Iron Age
The Saga Demos (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Black Country Communion
BCCIV
Lire la chronique
The Wrong Tour To Fuck With Europe 2017
Beyond Creation + Disentomb...
Lire le live report
Damnation Defaced
Invader From Beyond
Lire la chronique
Mjölnir
Magnet Vektor
Lire la chronique
Fall of Summer 2017
Lire le dossier
Body Count
Bloodlust
Lire la chronique
Aetherian
The Untamed Wilderness
Lire la chronique
Forn Valdyrheim
Reminisce Eternity (Rééd.)
Lire la chronique
FennrLANE : Le pourquoi du one-man-band
Lire l'interview