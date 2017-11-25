»

(Lien direct) THE OCEAN (Post Metal) a annoncé travailler actuellement sur deux nouveaux albums :



Robin Staps a écrit : We are currently working on 2 new albums, which will see the light of day eventually in 2018 and 2019. That’s why we’re not touring much this year, we played around 300 shows during the Pelagial touring cycle, and we feel like it’s about time for something new now. So this is the quiet before the storm right now, in oceanic terms...