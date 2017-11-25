THE OCEAN (Post Metal) a annoncé travailler actuellement sur deux nouveaux albums :
Robin Staps a écrit : We are currently working on 2 new albums, which will see the light of day eventually in 2018 and 2019. That’s why we’re not touring much this year, we played around 300 shows during the Pelagial touring cycle, and we feel like it’s about time for something new now. So this is the quiet before the storm right now, in oceanic terms...
Le duo arménien GARHELENTH (Black Metal) vient de dévoiler un extrait de son prochain album intitulé About Pessimistic Elements & Rebirth Of Tragedy. Il s'agit du titre "Self-Humiliation". Sortie prévue le 14 décembre sur Satanath Records et The Eastern Front Records.
01. Pessimistically (Abolish The Idols)
02. Destruction Of The Will
03. Foolish Conscience
04. Self-Humiliation
05. To Impersonal Mankind
06. Moral To Pessimist
07. Perspective Of Exorbitant
Le premier album des Mexicains de DOOMORTALIS (Death/Doom) aura pour titre Splendor... Then Gloominess et sortira le 4 décembre sur Chaos Records. Découvrez un premier extrait ci-dessous avec le titre "Transcendence Into The Final Eclipse".
01. Paradise Where Pain Reigns
02. Shadows And Silence Ceremony
03. Maze Of Immortality
04. Portal To Gloominess
05. Doom's Day Splendor
06. Dead Magnetism
07. Doomortalis
08. Transcendence Into The Final Eclipse
09. The Pleasures Of Immuted Zombies
ANNIHILATION (Brutal Death Metal) sortira son deuxième album intitulé The Undivided Wholeness Of All Things le 28 novembre via Nice To Eat You Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Nagas". Voici également le tracklisting :
01. M.A.S.S.
02. Universal Dismal Collapse
03. Ascended Masters
04. The Illusion Of Space And Time
05. Emptiness Defiled
06. Omniverse
07. Xenoverse
08. Nagas
Découvrez ci-dessous le tout nouveau clip des Singapouriens d'ASSAULT (Death/Thrash) pour le titre "Spawn Of Rage". Ce dernier est issu du EP The Fallen Reich paru en mai dernier sur Transcending Obscurity Records.
01. Enslavement To Torture
02. Genocidal Conspiracy
03. Spawn Of Rage
04. Ghettos
05. The Fallen Reich
06. The Final Solution
