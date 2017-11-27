News
|CAVEMAN CULT (Black Metal) s'apprête à sortir très prochainement un nouveau EP intitulé Supremavia Primordial. La version vinyle sera disponible via Larval productions alors qu'une version cassette sera pressée par R.C.P. Tapes. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "".
