(Lien direct) COMBAT RECORDS, label phare des années 80/90 ayant sorti bon nombres d'albums Thrash et Death Metal de cette glorieuse époque. Les premières sorties du label seront l'édition nord-américaine du nouvel album de RAVEN, une compilation de face B de HELSTAR et les nouveaux albums de WRATH et DEAD BY WEDNESDAY.



David Ellefson a écrit : “Today is a really exciting day, as after over a year, it was finally announced the we will be relaunching the legendary Combat Records as a new label through EMP Label Group. So excited and honored to be able to revive such an iconic brand that was so instrumental to my history.



Even though we signed to Capitol after Killing is my Business, Combat‘s logo was on all the Megadeth releases through Countdown To Extinction, and it truly was/is one of the most iconic Metal labels of all time, even being home to some of the other artists who would end up on the EMP roster, like Helstar. The same independent spirit that drove Combat in those early days, is truly the same spirit that drives what we do with EMP, and we are honored to launch another amazing conduit to support new and established Metal artists, with great respect to the legacy of the past.



And to clarify, we do not own any rights to the Combat back catalog. That is owned, and controlled by Sony, and they have done a great job of curating it through other imprints. Combat Records will solely focus on NEW releases under the Combat banner. As always, thank you for your support, and stay tuned for more details!”