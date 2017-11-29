chargement...

News »

Les news du 29 Novembre 2017

News
Les news du 29 Novembre 2017 Drowning The Light - Abigor - Funeral Chant - Combat Records - The Crown - Mortis Mutilati - Napalm Death
»
(Lien direct)
DROWNING THE LIGHT (Trve & Epic Black) vient de mettre en écoute intégrale son nouvel EP Paradise Slaves sorti hier en autoproduction. Le player et le tracklisting sont visibles ci-dessous :

1. Paradise Slaves
2. In Desolation...
3. Fell Hearted
4. Conquering Hands
5. Sorrow of the Ages

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABIGOR (Black Metal Orthodoxe) a dévoilé un teaser de 5 minutes pour accompagner la sortie aujourd'hui sur Avantgarde Music Records de son nouvel album intitulé Höllenzwang – Chronicles Of Perdition.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous l'intégralité du premier album de FUNERAL CHANT (Black/Death Metal) à paraître demain via Caverna Abismal Records et Duplicate Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
David Ellefson (Megadeth) et Thom Hazaert (EMP Label Group) viennent d'annoncer la réactivation de COMBAT RECORDS, label phare des années 80/90 ayant sorti bon nombres d'albums Thrash et Death Metal de cette glorieuse époque :

EMP Label Group a écrit : “So we have a huge announcement to make. And, for once, that is really, truly, an understatement. We have teased this for a while, but now the cat is officially coming out of the bag. Most of you will remember Combat Records as one of the seminal thrash labels of the 1980s, their most prominent artist being, of course, Megadeth (the COMBAT imprint appeared on all MEGADETH releases through RUST IN PEACE.) Combat was also home to Helstar, Circle Jerks, Exodus, Nuclear Assault, and many more of the most influential Metal and Punk bands of all time.

After a handful of ownership changes and weird attempted reboots, COMBAT went dormant in the early 2000s and ceased to exist. in 2016, David Ellefson, with his partner Thom Hazaert from EMP Label Group, did the due diligence to research and acquire the intellectual property and the COMBAT brand, and bring it home to the EMP family.

With the UTMOST respect to the legacy of the past, COMBAT will relaunch in 2018 as an imprint of EMP LABEL GROUP, releasing not only releases from classic Thrash and Metal artists, but as a home for new and up and coming artists as well. It is an honor and a privilege to resurrect one of the World’s most recognized and beloved Metal brands, that has been such an instrumental and important piece of David‘s history and legacy.

This is really only HALF the story, as we have secured some releases from mind-blowing legendary artists that we are dying to announce.. Look for a full press release coming later this week with more details, info on some releases, etc. But all things in good time. Ladies and Gentlemen, prepare for COMBAT.” 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE CROWN (Death Metal) vient de signer à nouveau avec Metal Blade Records. Le groupe vient d'ailleurs de terminer l'enregistrement de son nouvel album à paraître l'année prochaine. Mais avant cela, le groupe prépare la sortie pour le 12 Janvier prochain d'un EP deux titres dont vous pouvez découvrir le trailer ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Iron Crown
02. Ride The Fire

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le troisième album de MORTIS MUTILATI (Black Metal) intitulé The Stench Of Death sortira le 1er janvier en autoproduction. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Echoes From The Coffin". Voici le tracklisting :

01. Nekro
02. Echoes From The Coffin
03. Crevant-Laveine
04. Regards D'outre Tombe
05. Onguent Mortuaure
06. Portrait Ovale
07. Homicidal Conscience (feat. Devo Andersson)
09. Invocation A La Momie
10. L'odeur du Mort
11. Ecchymoses

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous un nouveau morceau de NAPALM DEATH (Grind Death) intitulé "Nurse The Hunger". Enregistré en 2014, ce dernier figure sur sur le flexi disc accompagnant le numéro The Napalm Death Special Issue du magazine Decibel.

 Les news du
29 Novembre 2017
29 Novembre 2017

