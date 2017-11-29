chargement...

Attic
 Attic - Sanctimonious (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les concepts dans le BM ! Pffffffffff.
 Les concepts dans le BM ! P... (D)
Par Stockwel		   
Les news du 29 Novembre 2017
 Les news du 29 Novembre 201... (N)
Par Sulphur		   
Foreseen
 Foreseen - Grave Danger (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Satyricon
 Satyricon - Deep Calleth up... (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Destruction
 Destruction - Release From ... (C)
Par Kasteel		   
Black Rainbows
 Black Rainbows - Holy Moon ... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Spectrale
 Spectrale - ▲ (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les sorties de 2017
 Les sorties de 2017 - Vos a... (S)
Par human		   
Taake
 Taake - Kong Vinter (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Mhönos
 Mhönos - LXXXVII (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Nevermore
 Nevermore - The Obsidian Co... (C)
Par thib54		   
Auðn
 Auðn - Farvegir Fyrndar (C)
Par N4pht4		   
Lunar Aurora
 Lunar Aurora - Andacht (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   

Les news du 29 Novembre 2017

News
Les news du 29 Novembre 2017 grammy awards - Decaying - Scott Kelly - Drowning The Light - Abigor - Funeral Chant - Combat Records - The Crown - Mortis Mutilati - Napalm Death
On connait la liste des nominés à la 60ème édition des GRAMMY AWARDS qui auront lieu le 28 janvier 2018 au Madison Square Garden de New York.

Best Metal Performance

AUGUST BURNS RED - "Invisible Enemy"
BODY COUNT - "Black Hoodie"
CODE ORANGE - "Forever"
MASTODON - "Sultan's Curse"
MESHUGGAH - "Clockworks"

Best Rock Performance

LEONARD COHEN - "You Want It Darker"
CHRIS CORNELL - "The Promise"
FOO FIGHTERS - "Run"
KALEO - "No Good"
NOTHING MORE - "Go To War"

Best Rock Song

METALLICA - "Atlas, Rise!"
K. FLAY - "Blood in the Cut"
NOTHING MORE - "Go To War"
FOO FIGHTERS - "Run"
AVENGED SEVENFOLD - "The Stage"

Best Rock Album

MASTODON – "Emperor Of Sand"
METALLICA - Hardwired... To Self-Destruct
NOTHING MORE – "The Stories We Tell Ourselves"
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE – "Villains"
THE WAR ON DRUGS – "A Deeper Understanding"

DECAYING (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album To Cross The Line qui sortira le 19 janvier prochain via FDA Records (ex Rekotz). " A Crucial Factor" s'écoute ci-dessous :

SCOTT KELLY (Dark Folk) sera en tournée en Europe début 2018 en compagnie de John Judkins (Rwake) non pas en tant que première partie mais comme contributeur. Pour accompagner cette tournée, les hommes proposeront un EP deux titres en édition limitée à 200 exemplaires disponibles chaque soir ainsi que sur My Proud Mountain Records. Voici le détail de la tournée avec, en gras, les dates françaises :

Thu 11.01. GER-Hamburg, MS Stubnitz /w Peter Wolff
Fri 12.01. GER-Leipzig, UT Connewitz /w Peter Wolff
Sat 13.01. PL-Poznan, TBC
Sun 14.01. PL-Warsaw, Chmury
Mon 15.01. SK-Bratislava, Klarisky Church
Tue 16.01. AT-Linz, Kapu
Wed 17.01. IT-Milan, Circolo Magnolia
Thu 18.01. IT-Rome, Traffic Club
Fri 19.01. IT-Cagliari, Cueva
Sat 20.01. FR-Belfort, Poudrière
Sun 21.01. FR-Montpellier, Black Sheep
Mon 22.01. FR-Lyon, Karspek
Tue 23.01. CH-Martigny, Sunset Bar
Wed 24.01. GER-Darmstadt, Knabenschule /w Peter Wolff
Thu 25.01. CH-Basel, Parterre
Fri 26.01. PT-Lisbon, Sabotage
Sat 27.01. PT-Porto, Understage
Sun 28.01. GER-Berlin, CTM festival @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
Mon 29.01. AT-Vienna, Arena 3raum
Tue 30.01. HU-Budapest , A38
Wed 31.01. HR-Zagreb, Club Mochvara
Fri 02.02. CH-Bern, Dachstock
Sat 03.02. GER-Dortmund, Pauluskirche /w Peter Wolff
Sun 04.02. NL-Leiden, Gebr. de Nobel

DROWNING THE LIGHT (Trve & Epic Black) vient de mettre en écoute intégrale son nouvel EP Paradise Slaves sorti hier en autoproduction. Le player et le tracklisting sont visibles ci-dessous :

1. Paradise Slaves
2. In Desolation...
3. Fell Hearted
4. Conquering Hands
5. Sorrow of the Ages

ABIGOR (Black Metal Orthodoxe) a dévoilé un teaser de 5 minutes pour accompagner la sortie prochaine sur Avantgarde Music Records de son nouvel album intitulé Höllenzwang – Chronicles Of Perdition.

Découvrez ci-dessous l'intégralité du premier album de FUNERAL CHANT (Black/Death Metal) à paraître demain via Caverna Abismal Records et Duplicate Records.

David Ellefson (Megadeth) et Thom Hazaert (EMP Label Group) viennent d'annoncer la réactivation de COMBAT RECORDS, label phare des années 80/90 ayant sorti bon nombres d'albums Thrash et Death Metal de cette glorieuse époque. Les premières sorties du label seront l'édition nord-américaine du nouvel album de RAVEN, une compilation de face B de HELSTAR et les nouveaux albums de WRATH et DEAD BY WEDNESDAY.

David Ellefson a écrit : “Today is a really exciting day, as after over a year, it was finally announced the we will be relaunching the legendary Combat Records as a new label through EMP Label Group. So excited and honored to be able to revive such an iconic brand that was so instrumental to my history.

Even though we signed to Capitol after Killing is my Business, Combat‘s logo was on all the Megadeth releases through Countdown To Extinction, and it truly was/is one of the most iconic Metal labels of all time, even being home to some of the other artists who would end up on the EMP roster, like Helstar. The same independent spirit that drove Combat in those early days, is truly the same spirit that drives what we do with EMP, and we are honored to launch another amazing conduit to support new and established Metal artists, with great respect to the legacy of the past.

And to clarify, we do not own any rights to the Combat back catalog. That is owned, and controlled by Sony, and they have done a great job of curating it through other imprints. Combat Records will solely focus on NEW releases under the Combat banner. As always, thank you for your support, and stay tuned for more details!"

THE CROWN (Death Metal) vient de signer à nouveau avec Metal Blade Records. Le groupe vient d'ailleurs de terminer l'enregistrement de son nouvel album à paraître l'année prochaine. Mais avant cela, le groupe prépare la sortie pour le 12 Janvier prochain d'un EP deux titres dont vous pouvez découvrir le trailer ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Iron Crown
02. Ride The Fire

Le troisième album de MORTIS MUTILATI (Black Metal) intitulé The Stench Of Death sortira le 1er janvier en autoproduction. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Echoes From The Coffin". Voici le tracklisting :

01. Nekro
02. Echoes From The Coffin
03. Crevant-Laveine
04. Regards D'outre Tombe
05. Onguent Mortuaure
06. Portrait Ovale
07. Homicidal Conscience (feat. Devo Andersson)
09. Invocation A La Momie
10. L'odeur du Mort
11. Ecchymoses

Découvrez ci-dessous un nouveau morceau de NAPALM DEATH (Grind Death) intitulé "Nurse The Hunger". Enregistré en 2014, ce dernier figure sur sur le flexi disc accompagnant le numéro The Napalm Death Special Issue du magazine Decibel.

Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
29 Novembre 2017

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Sulphur citer
Sulphur
29/11/2017 14:18
Oui en effet, il y a une coquille. C'est pour bientôt en tout cas, mais pas aujourd'hui.
yog citer
yog
29/11/2017 14:12
Le Abigor ne sort pas aujourd'hui (non mais ca va pas de me faire des coups de sang pareils ??)

