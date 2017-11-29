SCOTT KELLY (Dark Folk) sera en tournée en Europe début 2018 en compagnie de John Judkins (Rwake) non pas en tant que première partie mais comme contributeur. Pour accompagner cette tournée, les hommes proposeront un EP deux titres en édition limitée à 200 exemplaires disponibles chaque soir ainsi que sur My Proud Mountain Records. Voici le détail de la tournée avec, en gras, les dates françaises :
Thu 11.01. GER-Hamburg, MS Stubnitz /w Peter Wolff
Fri 12.01. GER-Leipzig, UT Connewitz /w Peter Wolff
Sat 13.01. PL-Poznan, TBC
Sun 14.01. PL-Warsaw, Chmury
Mon 15.01. SK-Bratislava, Klarisky Church
Tue 16.01. AT-Linz, Kapu
Wed 17.01. IT-Milan, Circolo Magnolia
Thu 18.01. IT-Rome, Traffic Club
Fri 19.01. IT-Cagliari, Cueva Sat 20.01. FR-Belfort, Poudrière
Sun 21.01. FR-Montpellier, Black Sheep
Mon 22.01. FR-Lyon, Karspek
Tue 23.01. CH-Martigny, Sunset Bar
Wed 24.01. GER-Darmstadt, Knabenschule /w Peter Wolff
Thu 25.01. CH-Basel, Parterre
Fri 26.01. PT-Lisbon, Sabotage
Sat 27.01. PT-Porto, Understage
Sun 28.01. GER-Berlin, CTM festival @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
Mon 29.01. AT-Vienna, Arena 3raum
Tue 30.01. HU-Budapest , A38
Wed 31.01. HR-Zagreb, Club Mochvara
Fri 02.02. CH-Bern, Dachstock
Sat 03.02. GER-Dortmund, Pauluskirche /w Peter Wolff
Sun 04.02. NL-Leiden, Gebr. de Nobel
David Ellefson (Megadeth) et Thom Hazaert (EMP Label Group) viennent d'annoncer la réactivation de COMBAT RECORDS, label phare des années 80/90 ayant sorti bon nombres d'albums Thrash et Death Metal de cette glorieuse époque. Les premières sorties du label seront l'édition nord-américaine du nouvel album de RAVEN, une compilation de face B de HELSTAR et les nouveaux albums de WRATH et DEAD BY WEDNESDAY.
David Ellefson a écrit : “Today is a really exciting day, as after over a year, it was finally announced the we will be relaunching the legendary Combat Records as a new label through EMP Label Group. So excited and honored to be able to revive such an iconic brand that was so instrumental to my history.
Even though we signed to Capitol after Killing is my Business, Combat‘s logo was on all the Megadeth releases through Countdown To Extinction, and it truly was/is one of the most iconic Metal labels of all time, even being home to some of the other artists who would end up on the EMP roster, like Helstar. The same independent spirit that drove Combat in those early days, is truly the same spirit that drives what we do with EMP, and we are honored to launch another amazing conduit to support new and established Metal artists, with great respect to the legacy of the past.
And to clarify, we do not own any rights to the Combat back catalog. That is owned, and controlled by Sony, and they have done a great job of curating it through other imprints. Combat Records will solely focus on NEW releases under the Combat banner. As always, thank you for your support, and stay tuned for more details!”
THE CROWN (Death Metal) vient de signer à nouveau avec Metal Blade Records. Le groupe vient d'ailleurs de terminer l'enregistrement de son nouvel album à paraître l'année prochaine. Mais avant cela, le groupe prépare la sortie pour le 12 Janvier prochain d'un EP deux titres dont vous pouvez découvrir le trailer ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :
Le troisième album de MORTIS MUTILATI (Black Metal) intitulé The Stench Of Death sortira le 1er janvier en autoproduction. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Echoes From The Coffin". Voici le tracklisting :
01. Nekro
02. Echoes From The Coffin
03. Crevant-Laveine
04. Regards D'outre Tombe
05. Onguent Mortuaure
06. Portrait Ovale
07. Homicidal Conscience (feat. Devo Andersson)
09. Invocation A La Momie
10. L'odeur du Mort
11. Ecchymoses
Découvrez ci-dessous un nouveau morceau de NAPALM DEATH (Grind Death) intitulé "Nurse The Hunger". Enregistré en 2014, ce dernier figure sur sur le flexi disc accompagnant le numéro The Napalm Death Special Issue du magazine Decibel.
2 COMMENTAIRE(S)
29/11/2017 14:18
29/11/2017 14:12