Le nouvel album de NECROPHOBIC (Black/Death) aura pour titre Mark Of The Necrogram et sortira le 23 février sur Century Media Records. L'artwork est évidemment signé Kristian Wåhlin. Les pré-commandes débuteront le 15 décembre.
RECONSTITUTE est un jeune groupe de Hardcore dont le premier méfait est annoncé pour le 15 décembre 2017 via Crass Lips Records. A l'isntar de PROPHETS OF RAGE, RECONSTITUTE a été monté en réaction à l'élection de Donald Trump à la présidence des Etats-Unis.
Une partie des bénéfices de la vente de cette K7 sera reversée à l'ICAN (International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons).
Vous pouvez précommander l'album sur la page Bandcamp du groupe.
OBSCURE BURIAL (Black/Death Metal) sortira son premier album éponyme le 15 décembre prochain sur Invictus Productions. Trois extraits sont aujourd'hui disponibles. Deux via les players ci-dessous et un autre en exclusivité sur le site Nocleansinging.com.
MALEVOLENT CREATION (Death / Thrash) dont le nouveau line-up autour de Phil Fasciana vient récemment d'être annoncé (Lee Wollenschlaeger (chant, guitare), Phil Cancilla (batterie) et Josh L. Gibbs (basse)) vient de publier un titre inédit dans sa version démo. Ce morceau figurera sur le prochain album des Américains à paraître l'année prochaine.
Phil Fasciana a écrit : "After receiving so many great videos and songs from singers wanting to take over the vocal position after the departure of original vocalist Bret Hoffman, I finally have found the right man for the job. I received a few songs from Lee Wollenschlaeger and his solo project Imperial Empire and was so impressed that after a lot of conversations and hearing his own compositions and demos of him singing Malevolent Creation songs, I could not deny his talent.
"The demo song posted below is one of his songs that I really liked and told him we could work with his song for the next Malevolent Creation album and let people hear our new vocalist and his talent. He is also playing guitar in the band, which makes us now a four-piece. To prove my commitment to him that he is now the vocalist, I posted this demo song that he wrote and that is being re-recorded as we speak so he can re-write the lyrics and I can lay down a couple guitar solos for this song. We will be posting some more music with Lee Wollenschlaeger singing Malevolent Creation songs, and between the music i have written for the next album and his music, as well as our bassist and drummer who both write music as well, we now have a band that is dedicated to record the heaviest Malevolent Creation album yet."
Intitulé Order of Torment, le nouvel album des Américains de GENOCIDE PACT (Death Metal) sortira le 2 février sur Relapse Records. L'artwork est signé Joe Petagno (Motörhead, Angelcorpse, Magic Circle...) et un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Conquered And Disposed". Voici également le tracklisting :
Groupe franco-belge fondé par des membres et ex-membres de Verdun, Daggers et Death Mercedes NECRODANCER (Noise/Sludge/Black Metal/Punk) sortira son premier album intitulé Void le 10 février prochain via Throatruiner Records. Vous pouvez dors et déjà le découvrir en intégralité via le player Bandcamp ci-dessous.
01. The Necrodancer
02. The Seizure
03. The Hunter
04. The Turning
05. The Crusade
06. The Divide
07. The Inquisition
08. The Calling
09. The Trial
10. The Battlefield
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
01/12/2017 13:22
Et superbe pochette pour NECROPHOBIC, en espérant que ce nouvel album remonte le niveau du décevant "Womb Of Lilithu"