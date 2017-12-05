chargement...

News »

Les news du 5 Décembre 2017

News
Les news du 5 Décembre 2017 Bloodbath - Obscene - Death Keepers - Centripetal Force - Eskhaton
»
(Lien direct)
BLOODBATH (Death Metal) entre en studio courant janvier pour enregistrer un nouveau disque.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OBSCENE (Death Metal) rééditera son 1er EP 4-titres Sermon to the Snake, sorti en octobre dernier en tape, le 18 janvier au format numérique. Du son sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH KEEPERS (Heavy Metal) a signé sur Fighter Records (divison heavy de Xtreem Music) pour la sortie de son 1er full-length Rock This World le 22 janvier. Tracklist:

01. Rock & Roll City
02. Fire Angel
03. Death Keepers
04. Haven's Heaven
05. Rock This World
06. Thriving Forcast
07. Love's Within (Yourself)
08. Wildfire
09. Invention IV
10. Metallia
11. Smooth Hit Love

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CENTRIPETAL FORCE (Thrash Technique) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Eidetic Memory" tiré de son 1er EP Eidetic qui sortira le 20 décembre sur Xtreem Music.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ESKHATON (Death Metal) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Omegalitheos à paraître début 2018 via Lavadome Productions.

 Les news du
5 Décembre 2017
5 Décembre 2017

