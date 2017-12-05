»

(Lien direct) DEATH KEEPERS (Heavy Metal) a signé sur Fighter Records (divison heavy de Xtreem Music) pour la sortie de son 1er full-length Rock This World le 22 janvier. Tracklist:



01. Rock & Roll City

02. Fire Angel

03. Death Keepers

04. Haven's Heaven

05. Rock This World

06. Thriving Forcast

07. Love's Within (Yourself)

08. Wildfire

09. Invention IV

10. Metallia

11. Smooth Hit Love



