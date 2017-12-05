DEATH KEEPERS (Heavy Metal) a signé sur Fighter Records (divison heavy de Xtreem Music) pour la sortie de son 1er full-length Rock This World le 22 janvier. Tracklist:
01. Rock & Roll City
02. Fire Angel
03. Death Keepers
04. Haven's Heaven
05. Rock This World
06. Thriving Forcast
07. Love's Within (Yourself)
08. Wildfire
09. Invention IV
10. Metallia
11. Smooth Hit Love
