(Lien direct) GRAFVITNIR (Black Metal) se découvre ci-dessous. Il s'agit du titre "Vargavinter". Keys To The Mysteries Beyond sortira le 15 décembre sur Carnal Records.



01. Nidhögg (YouTube)

02. Key To The Mysteries Beyond

03. Vargavinter

04. Crossing The Abyss

05. Eternity's Glistening Black

06. Journey Into Storms

07. Unleash The Storm Of Nothingness

08. Eye Of Lucifer

09. Whispers Of The Primordial Sea

10. Glimpses Of The Unseeable



