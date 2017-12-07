NEOCAESAR (Death Metal avec des ex-Sinister) vient de sortir son 1er full-length 11:11 chez Xtreem Music. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist:
01. Initial Novum (Intro)
02. From Hell
03. Victims of Deception
04. Invocation of the Watcher
05. Sworn to Hate
06. Valhalla Rising
07. Prelude to Darkness
08. Angelic Carnage
09. Sigillorum Satanas
10. Blood of the Nephilim
Un deuxième extrait du prochain album de GRAFVITNIR (Black Metal) se découvre ci-dessous. Il s'agit du titre "Vargavinter". Keys To The Mysteries Beyond sortira le 15 décembre sur Carnal Records.
01. Nidhögg (YouTube)
02. Key To The Mysteries Beyond
03. Vargavinter
04. Crossing The Abyss
05. Eternity's Glistening Black
06. Journey Into Storms
07. Unleash The Storm Of Nothingness
08. Eye Of Lucifer
09. Whispers Of The Primordial Sea
10. Glimpses Of The Unseeable
WHIPSTRIKER (Heavy Metal/Speed) va sortir sur Vulkan Records une compilation CD intitulée Seven Inches Of Hell (Part II) regroupant l'intégralité des titres publiés sur des splits et EPs entre 2014 et 2017 (soit dix-neuf compositions au total).
ALTERBEAST (Death mélodique technique) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Feast qui sortira le 23 février 2018 via Unique Leader. Celui-ci se découvre dans la suite de cette news avec le tracklisting :
1. Welcome To Your Doom
2. The Maggots Ascension
3. Black Flame Illumination
4. Feast
5. Vile Skin Possession
6. Apex Night Eclipse
7. Coffin Crescendo
8. Where Dead Angels Lie (Dissection Cover)
9. Upon The Face Of The Deep
DEMONOMANCY (Black / Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Poisoned Atonement le 23 février sur Invictus Productions. L'artwork est signé Daniel Corcuera aka Nekronikon. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Fiery Herald Unbound (The Victorious Predator)".
Intitulé Cavern Of Foul Unbeings, le nouvel album des Grecs d'ECTOPLASMA (Death Metal) sortira le 22 janvier sur Memento Mori Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait à travers le clip de "Primeval Haunting".
01. Amorphous Atrocity (Intro) (YouTube)
02. Entranced In Blood
03. Mortified And Despised
04. Seized In Cimmerian Darkness
05. Cavern Of Foul Unbeings
06. Primeval Haunting
07. Reanimated In Trioxin
08. The Unspeakable One
09. GhoulSpawn
10. Disembodied Voice
11. The Immortals (Unleashed Cover)
Les Français de TENTATION (Heavy Metal) viennent de dévoiler le clip de "Shaman". Il s'agit là d'un nouveau morceau à paraître sur un EP deux titresqui sortira le 15 février sur le label Fin Du Monde Records. Les pré-commandes sont d'ors et déjà lancées ici. Voici le tracklisting :
HELLISH GOD (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album The Evil Emanations qui sortira le 8 janvier 2018 via Everlasting Spew Records. "Tagimron Is Summoned" se découvre ci-dessous :
C'est le 9 février que sortira le nouvel album de HARM'S WAY (Hardcore). Celui-ci aura pour titre Posthuman et sera disponible via Metal Blade Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Human Carrying Capacity". Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Human Carrying Capacity
02. Last Man
03. Sink
04. Temptation
05. Become a Machine
06. Call My Name
07. Unreality
08. Dissect Me
09. The Gift
10. Dead Space
