chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
56 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les sorties de 2017
 Les sorties de 2017 - Vos a... (S)
Par MoM		   
Impureza
 Impureza - La Caída de Tona... (C)
Par snort		   
Degial
 Degial - Predator Reign (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Cenotafio
 Cenotafio - La Fatídica Exc... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Les news du 6 Décembre 2017
 Les news du 6 Décembre 2017... (N)
Par northstar		   
Rude
 Rude - Remnants (C)
Par Høsty		   
Demolition Hammer
 Demolition Hammer - Epidemi... (C)
Par Potters field		   
Impiety
 Impiety - Kaos Kommand 696 (C)
Par dantefever		   
Hooded Menace
 Hooded Menace - Darkness Dr... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Dawn Ray'd
 Dawn Ray'd - The Unlawful A... (C)
Par MoM		   
Heir pour l'album "Au Peuple De L'abîme"
 Heir pour l'album "Au Peupl... (I)
Par northstar		   
Embittered Spunk Cadaver
 Embittered Spunk Cadaver - ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Demolition Hammer
 Demolition Hammer - Torture... (C)
Par Potters field		   
Les news du 5 Décembre 2017
 Les news du 5 Décembre 2017... (N)
Par Deathrash		   

News »

Les news du 8 Décembre 2017

News
Les news du 8 Décembre 2017 Machine Head - Perdition Winds - Grafvitnir - Goatkraft - Trigram - Napalm Death - Chrch - Susperia - Harakiri for the Sky
»
(Lien direct)
MACHINE HEAD (Power/Thrash Mélodique) a dévoilé le clip de "Catharsis". Ce titre est issu de l'album du même nom à paraître le 26 janvier sur Nuclear Blast Records.

01. Volatile
02. Catharsis
03. Beyond The Pale
04. California Bleeding
05. Triple Beam
06. Kaleidoscope
07. Bastards
08. Hope Begets Hope
09. Screaming At The Sun
10. Behind A Mask
11. Heavy Lies The Crown
12. Psychotic
13. Grind You Down
14. Razorblade Smile
15. Eulogy

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PERDITION WINDS (Black Metal) propose son opus Transcendent Emptiness en écoute intégrale via Bandcamp. Sortie aujourd'hui chez Hellthrasher Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GRAFVITNIR (Black Metal) a mis en ligne le titre "Vargavinter" issu de son prochain album Keys to the Mysteries Beyond à paraître le 15 décembre sur Carnal Records. Tracklist:

1. Nidhögg
2. Key to the Mysteries Beyond
3. Vargavinter
4. Crossing the Abyss
5. Eternity's Glistening Black
6. Journey into Storms
7. Unleash the Storm of Nothingness
8. Eye of Lucifer
9. Whispers of the Primordial Sea
10. Glimpses of the Unseeable

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier EP des Norvégiens de GOATKRAFT (Black/Death Metal) s'intitule Angel Slaughter et sortira le 9 mars 2018 sur Iron Bonehead Productions. En attendant, découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait. Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Intro
02. Angel Slaughter
03. Goatkraft
04. The Temple Of Infernal Fire
05. Holocaust Winds Of Blasphemy
06. Unholy Vengeance Of War (Black Witchery Cover)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
L'EP éponyme de TRIGRAM (Metal Alternatif), paru le 7 décembre 2017, est accompagné d'une vidéo scénarisée pour le titre "Assimilate". Un titre chargé de sens comme l'explique le fondateur, chanteur et principal compositeur du groupe, Rodney Warner.

Rodney Warner a écrit : “‘Assimilate’ takes a metaphoric look at conformity in social media through the lens of a post-apocalyptic world where a supreme leader enslaves the population through electronic devices. I thought about how everyone is turning into the same person with the same point of view because of what is being force fed to us through social media.”

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les vétérans de NAPALM DEATH (Grind Death) sortiront courant mars via Century Media Records une compilation intitulée Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs. Celle-ci comprendra 31 titres pour un total de 90 minutes. Au programme, un florilège de raretés sorties entre 2004 et 2016.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les Californiens de CHRCH (Doom) viennent de signer sur Neurot Recordings. Le groupe prépare actuellement son deuxième album intitulé Light Will Consume Us All. Sortie prévue au Printemps 2018.

CHRCH a écrit : "We are very excited to be working with Neurot for our next record. To be able to share the continuation of our narrative with the world through them is thrilling. Neurosis is the apex of integrity in music to us and it's an honor to work with like-minded individuals for this release."

»
(Lien direct)
SUSPERIA (Power thrash mélodique) sortira son nouvel album The Lyricist le 16 mars prochain via Agonia Records. Un premier trailer et le tracklisting se découvrent ci-dessous :

1. I Entered
2. Heretic
3. The Lyricist
4. My Darkest Moment
5. Day I Died
6. Void
7. Feed The Fire
8. W**** Of Man
9. Come Alive

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY (Black Metal / Post-Rock) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album Arson qui sortira le 16 février 2018 via Art Of Propaganda. "You Are The Scars" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser + rivax + Jean-Clint
8 Décembre 2017

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Chrch
 Chrch
2013 - Etats-Unis		   
Harakiri for the Sky
 Harakiri for the Sky
Black Metal / Post-Rock - 2011 - Autriche		   
Machine Head
 Machine Head
Power/Thrash Mélodique - 1991 - Etats-Unis		   
Napalm Death
 Napalm Death
Grind Death - 1981 - Royaume-Uni		   
Susperia
 Susperia
Power thrash mélodique - 2000 - Norvège		   
Degial
Predator Reign
Lire la chronique
Rude
Remnants
Lire la chronique
Anatomia
Cranial Obsession
Lire la chronique
Dawn Ray'd
The Unlawful Assembly
Lire la chronique
Embittered Spunk Cadaver
The Final Throes of our Dyi...
Lire la chronique
Demolition Hammer
Epidemic Of Violence
Lire la chronique
Eldamar
A Dark Forgotten Past
Lire la chronique
Heir pour l'album "Au Peuple De L'abîme"
Lire l'interview
Mortuary
Nothingless Than Nothingness
Lire la chronique
The Faceless
In Becoming A Ghost
Lire la chronique
Necrovorous
Plains Of Decay
Lire la chronique
Impureza
La Caída de Tonatiuh
Lire la chronique
Loading Data
Double Disco Animal Style
Lire la chronique
Also Sprach Zarathustra
LAIBACH
Lire le live report
Paradise Lost
Medusa
Lire la chronique
W.E.B.
Tartarus
Lire la chronique
Havukruunu
Kelle surut soi
Lire la chronique
Demolition Hammer
Tortured Existence
Lire la chronique
Fretmiden
Omen
Lire la chronique
Air Raid
Across The Line
Lire la chronique
Les concepts dans le BM ! Pffffffffff.
Lire le podcast
Venere
Venere (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Foreseen
Grave Danger
Lire la chronique
Black Rainbows
Holy Moon (EP)
Lire la chronique
Spectrale
Lire la chronique
Cadaveric Incubator
Sermons Of The Devouring Dead
Lire la chronique
Satyricon
Deep Calleth upon Deep
Lire la chronique
Auðn
Farvegir Fyrndar
Lire la chronique
Taake
Kong Vinter
Lire la chronique
Uttertomb
Necrocentrism: The Necrocen...
Lire la chronique