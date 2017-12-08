»

(Lien direct) CHRCH (Doom) viennent de signer sur Neurot Recordings. Le groupe prépare actuellement son deuxième album intitulé Light Will Consume Us All. Sortie prévue au Printemps 2018.



CHRCH a écrit : "We are very excited to be working with Neurot for our next record. To be able to share the continuation of our narrative with the world through them is thrilling. Neurosis is the apex of integrity in music to us and it's an honor to work with like-minded individuals for this release."