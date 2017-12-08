MACHINE HEAD (Power/Thrash Mélodique) a dévoilé le clip de "Catharsis". Ce titre est issu de l'album du même nom à paraître le 26 janvier sur Nuclear Blast Records.
01. Volatile
02. Catharsis
03. Beyond The Pale
04. California Bleeding
05. Triple Beam
06. Kaleidoscope
07. Bastards
08. Hope Begets Hope
09. Screaming At The Sun
10. Behind A Mask
11. Heavy Lies The Crown
12. Psychotic
13. Grind You Down
14. Razorblade Smile
15. Eulogy
GRAFVITNIR (Black Metal) a mis en ligne le titre "Vargavinter" issu de son prochain album Keys to the Mysteries Beyond à paraître le 15 décembre sur Carnal Records. Tracklist:
1. Nidhögg
2. Key to the Mysteries Beyond
3. Vargavinter
4. Crossing the Abyss
5. Eternity's Glistening Black
6. Journey into Storms
7. Unleash the Storm of Nothingness
8. Eye of Lucifer
9. Whispers of the Primordial Sea
10. Glimpses of the Unseeable
Le premier EP des Norvégiens de GOATKRAFT (Black/Death Metal) s'intitule Angel Slaughter et sortira le 9 mars 2018 sur Iron Bonehead Productions. En attendant, découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait. Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Intro
02. Angel Slaughter
03. Goatkraft
04. The Temple Of Infernal Fire
05. Holocaust Winds Of Blasphemy
06. Unholy Vengeance Of War (Black Witchery Cover)
L'EP éponyme de TRIGRAM (Metal Alternatif), paru le 7 décembre 2017, est accompagné d'une vidéo scénarisée pour le titre "Assimilate". Un titre chargé de sens comme l'explique le fondateur, chanteur et principal compositeur du groupe, Rodney Warner.
Rodney Warner a écrit : “‘Assimilate’ takes a metaphoric look at conformity in social media through the lens of a post-apocalyptic world where a supreme leader enslaves the population through electronic devices. I thought about how everyone is turning into the same person with the same point of view because of what is being force fed to us through social media.”
Les vétérans de NAPALM DEATH (Grind Death) sortiront courant mars via Century Media Records une compilation intitulée Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs. Celle-ci comprendra 31 titres pour un total de 90 minutes. Au programme, un florilège de raretés sorties entre 2004 et 2016.
Les Californiens de CHRCH (Doom) viennent de signer sur Neurot Recordings. Le groupe prépare actuellement son deuxième album intitulé Light Will Consume Us All. Sortie prévue au Printemps 2018.
CHRCH a écrit : "We are very excited to be working with Neurot for our next record. To be able to share the continuation of our narrative with the world through them is thrilling. Neurosis is the apex of integrity in music to us and it's an honor to work with like-minded individuals for this release."
