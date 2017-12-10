»

(Lien direct) DEMONOMANCY (Black/Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un extrait de son nouvel album Poisoned Atonement qui sortira le 23 février 2018 via Invictus Productions. Celui-ci se découvre dans la suite de cette news avec le tracklisting :



1. Intro - Revelation 21.8

2. Fiery Herald Unbound (The Victorious Predator)

3. Archaic Remnants Of The Numinous

4. The Day Of The Lord

5. Poisoned Atonement (Purged In Molten Gold)

6. The Last Hymn To Eschaton

7. Fathomless Region Of Total Eclipse

8. Nefarious Spawn Of Methodical Chaos



<a href="http://invictusproductions666.bandcamp.com/album/poisoned-atonement-2">Poisoned Atonement by Demonomancy</a>