Beyond the Mortal Gate, c'est le titre que porte l'album du one-man band américain VILKACIS (Black Metal), projet de M. Rekevics (Yellow Eyes, Vanum, Fell Voices,...). Ce dernier sortira via Psychic Violence Records le 2 mars 2018 en vinyle et digital. Un premier morceau, "Sixty Three", est en écoute sur Bandcamp :
DEMONOMANCY (Black/Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un extrait de son nouvel album Poisoned Atonement qui sortira le 23 février 2018 via Invictus Productions. Celui-ci se découvre dans la suite de cette news avec le tracklisting :
1. Intro - Revelation 21.8
2. Fiery Herald Unbound (The Victorious Predator)
3. Archaic Remnants Of The Numinous
4. The Day Of The Lord
5. Poisoned Atonement (Purged In Molten Gold)
6. The Last Hymn To Eschaton
7. Fathomless Region Of Total Eclipse
8. Nefarious Spawn Of Methodical Chaos
