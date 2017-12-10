chargement...

Vinterland
 Vinterland - Welcome My Las... (C)
Par THUNDER		   
Heir pour l'album "Au Peuple De L'abîme"
 Heir pour l'album "Au Peupl... (I)
Par Sunn0))		   
Limbonic Art
 Limbonic Art - Spectre Abysm (C)
Par Gauchet		   
Les sorties de 2017
 Les sorties de 2017 - Vos a... (S)
Par MoM		   
Impureza
 Impureza - La Caída de Tona... (C)
Par snort		   
Degial
 Degial - Predator Reign (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Cenotafio
 Cenotafio - La Fatídica Exc... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Les news du 6 Décembre 2017
 Les news du 6 Décembre 2017... (N)
Par northstar		   
Rude
 Rude - Remnants (C)
Par Høsty		   
Demolition Hammer
 Demolition Hammer - Epidemi... (C)
Par Potters field		   
Impiety
 Impiety - Kaos Kommand 696 (C)
Par dantefever		   
Hooded Menace
 Hooded Menace - Darkness Dr... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Dawn Ray'd
 Dawn Ray'd - The Unlawful A... (C)
Par MoM		   
Embittered Spunk Cadaver
 Embittered Spunk Cadaver - ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Demolition Hammer
 Demolition Hammer - Torture... (C)
Par Potters field		   

Les news du 10 Décembre 2017

News
Les news du 10 Décembre 2017 Vilkacis - Loudblast - LIONS METAL FEST - Demonomancy
Beyond the Mortal Gate, c'est le titre que porte l'album du one-man band américain VILKACIS (Black Metal), projet de M. Rekevics (Yellow Eyes, Vanum, Fell Voices,...). Ce dernier sortira via Psychic Violence Records le 2 mars 2018 en vinyle et digital. Un premier morceau, "Sixty Three", est en écoute sur Bandcamp :

(Lien direct)
Après GRAVE, LOUDBLAST (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer sa venue au LIONS METAL FEST le samedi 2 juin 2018 à Montagny (Rhône). D'autres noms seront bientôt annoncés pour compléter l'affiche ...		 Les news du

(Lien direct)
DEMONOMANCY (Black/Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un extrait de son nouvel album Poisoned Atonement qui sortira le 23 février 2018 via Invictus Productions. Celui-ci se découvre dans la suite de cette news avec le tracklisting :

1. Intro - Revelation 21.8
2. Fiery Herald Unbound (The Victorious Predator)
3. Archaic Remnants Of The Numinous
4. The Day Of The Lord
5. Poisoned Atonement (Purged In Molten Gold)
6. The Last Hymn To Eschaton
7. Fathomless Region Of Total Eclipse
8. Nefarious Spawn Of Methodical Chaos

 Les news du
Thrasho Dysthymie + Jean-Clint
10 Décembre 2017

Demonomancy
 Demonomancy
Black / Death Metal - 2008 - Italie		   
Loudblast
 Loudblast
Death metal - 1985 - France		   
Limbonic Art
Spectre Abysm
Degial
Predator Reign
Rude
Remnants
Anatomia
Cranial Obsession
Dawn Ray'd
The Unlawful Assembly
Embittered Spunk Cadaver
The Final Throes of our Dyi...
Demolition Hammer
Epidemic Of Violence
Eldamar
A Dark Forgotten Past
Heir pour l'album "Au Peuple De L'abîme"
Mortuary
Nothingless Than Nothingness
The Faceless
In Becoming A Ghost
Necrovorous
Plains Of Decay
Impureza
La Caída de Tonatiuh
Loading Data
Double Disco Animal Style
Also Sprach Zarathustra
LAIBACH
Paradise Lost
Medusa
W.E.B.
Tartarus
Havukruunu
Kelle surut soi
Demolition Hammer
Tortured Existence
Fretmiden
Omen
Air Raid
Across The Line
Les concepts dans le BM ! Pffffffffff.
Venere
Venere (Démo)
Foreseen
Grave Danger
Black Rainbows
Holy Moon (EP)
Spectrale
Cadaveric Incubator
Sermons Of The Devouring Dead
Satyricon
Deep Calleth upon Deep
Auðn
Farvegir Fyrndar
Taake
Kong Vinter
