(Lien direct) DARK BUDDHA RISING (Psychedelic Doom/Stoner) sortira le 23 mars prochain via Southern Lord Records un nouveau EP intitulé II. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Mahathgata I

02. Mahathgata II



V. Ajomo a écrit : "To drain our sonic temple, we wanted to record the new material which was made for 2016 shows in order to proceed towards the unknown with open minds and hearts. After the cleansing, we initiated our chamber with ambient meditation and opened the portals of inspiration for our future work."